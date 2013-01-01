CSS Justify-Content Mastering Flex & Grid Layouts

Introduction

The justify-content property in CSS is a handy tool for developers to control the spacing and alignment of items within flex, grid, or multicol containers. It helps create flexible and responsive layouts by managing the distribution of space between and around items.

Understanding justify-content is crucial for effective web design and development. It allows precise control over the spacing and alignment of elements, making your designs functional and visually appealing.

This article will walk you through the various values and applications of justify-content , with practical examples to illustrate its usage. By the end, you’ll have a solid grasp of how to use justify-content to enhance your web development projects.

Specification

The justify-content property is defined in the CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3 and the CSS Flexible Box Layout Module Level 1. These specifications ensure consistency and predictability across web browsers.

CSS Box Alignment Module Level 3 : Describes how justify-content works in multicol, flex, and grid containers, distributing space along the main axis.

: Describes how works in multicol, flex, and grid containers, distributing space along the main axis. CSS Flexible Box Layout Module Level 1: Focuses on justify-content in flex containers, detailing how it distributes positive free space between or around flex items along the main axis.

By following these specifications, you can confidently use justify-content to create responsive layouts that work well across different devices and browsers.

Description

The justify-content property in CSS controls the alignment and distribution of space between and around items within flex, grid, or multicol containers. It’s essential for creating well-structured and visually appealing layouts.

In flex containers, justify-content determines how the positive free space is distributed between or around the flex items. This can include aligning items to the start, end, or center of the container.

For grid containers, justify-content controls the alignment of the grid along the inline axis, distributing space between or around grid columns. This is particularly useful when the grid container is larger than the grid itself.

In multicol containers, justify-content can stretch auto track sizes to fill the container, ensuring that the columns take up any remaining space.

Understanding and effectively using justify-content allows developers to create flexible, responsive, and aesthetically pleasing layouts that adapt to different screen sizes and devices.

Syntax

The justify-content property in CSS controls the alignment and distribution of space between and around items within a flex, grid, or multicol container. The syntax is straightforward and includes various values that define different alignment behaviors.

Here is the basic syntax for the justify-content property:

/* Positional alignment */ justify-content: center; justify-content: start; justify-content: end; justify-content: flex-start; justify-content: flex-end; justify-content: left; justify-content: right; /* Normal alignment */ justify-content: normal; /* Distributed alignment */ justify-content: space-between; justify-content: space-around; justify-content: space-evenly; justify-content: stretch; /* Overflow alignment */ justify-content: safe center; justify-content: unsafe center; /* Global values */ justify-content: inherit; justify-content: initial; justify-content: revert; justify-content: revert-layer; justify-content: unset;

Each value serves a specific purpose in defining how items are aligned within the container. For example:

center aligns items to the center of the container.

aligns items to the center of the container. start aligns items to the start of the container.

aligns items to the start of the container. end aligns items to the end of the container.

aligns items to the end of the container. space-between distributes items evenly with the first item at the start and the last item at the end.

distributes items evenly with the first item at the start and the last item at the end. space-around distributes items with equal spacing before, between, and after each item.

distributes items with equal spacing before, between, and after each item. space-evenly distributes items with equal spacing between them, including the space from the container’s edges.

distributes items with equal spacing between them, including the space from the container’s edges. stretch stretches auto -sized items to fill the container.

Understanding the syntax and the various values of justify-content is crucial for effectively using this property in your web design projects. By applying the appropriate value, you can achieve the desired alignment and spacing of items within your containers, creating well-structured and visually appealing layouts.

Values

The justify-content property in CSS offers various values that control the alignment and distribution of space between and around items within a flex, grid, or multicol container. Each value serves a specific purpose, allowing for precise control over the layout. Here are the key values for the justify-content property:

Positional Alignment

start : Aligns items to the start of the container.

: Aligns items to the start of the container. end : Aligns items to the end of the container.

: Aligns items to the end of the container. flex-start : Aligns items to the start of the flex container.

: Aligns items to the start of the flex container. flex-end : Aligns items to the end of the flex container.

: Aligns items to the end of the flex container. center : Aligns items to the center of the container.

: Aligns items to the center of the container. left : Aligns items to the left edge of the container.

: Aligns items to the left edge of the container. right : Aligns items to the right edge of the container.

Normal Alignment

normal : Behaves as stretch in most cases, except in multi-column containers with a non- auto column-width , where the columns take their specified width rather than stretching to fill the container. In flex containers, normal behaves as start .

Distributed Alignment

space-between : Distributes items evenly with the first item at the start and the last item at the end.

: Distributes items evenly with the first item at the start and the last item at the end. space-around : Distributes items with equal spacing before, between, and after each item.

: Distributes items with equal spacing before, between, and after each item. space-evenly : Distributes items with equal spacing between them, including the space from the container’s edges.

: Distributes items with equal spacing between them, including the space from the container’s edges. stretch : Stretches auto -sized items to fill the container.

Overflow Alignment

safe : If the item overflows the container, it aligns as if the alignment mode is start .

: If the item overflows the container, it aligns as if the alignment mode is . unsafe : Even if the item overflows the container, the desired alignment will be implemented.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from its parent element.

: Inherits the value from its parent element. initial : Sets the property to its default value.

: Sets the property to its default value. revert : Reverts the property to the browser’s default styling.

: Reverts the property to the browser’s default styling. revert-layer : Reverts the property to the browser’s default styling for the current cascade layer.

: Reverts the property to the browser’s default styling for the current cascade layer. unset : Resets the property to its natural value.

Understanding these values allows web developers to effectively control the alignment and distribution of items within containers, creating flexible and responsive layouts that enhance the overall user experience.

Examples

To better understand how the justify-content property works, let’s explore some practical examples. These examples will demonstrate the different effects of the various justify-content values within flex and grid containers.

Basic Flex Container Example

In this example, we will create a simple flex container with multiple items and use different justify-content values to see how they affect the layout.

HTML

< div class = " flex-container " > < div class = " flex-item " >Item 1</ div > < div class = " flex-item " >Item 2</ div > < div class = " flex-item " >Item 3</ div > </ div >

CSS

.flex-container { display : flex ; border : 1 px solid #000 ; height : 200 px ; } .flex-item { background-color : lightgreen ; margin : 5 px ; text-align : center ; line-height : 50 px ; }

Applying Different justify-content Values

start : Aligns items at the start of the container. .flex-container { justify-content : start ; }

: Aligns items at the start of the container. end : Aligns items at the end of the container. .flex-container { justify-content : end ; }

: Aligns items at the end of the container. center : Aligns items at the center of the container. .flex-container { justify-content : center ; }

: Aligns items at the center of the container. space-between : Distributes items evenly with the first item at the start and the last item at the end. .flex-container { justify-content : space-between ; }

: Distributes items evenly with the first item at the start and the last item at the end. space-around : Distributes items with equal spacing before, between, and after each item. .flex-container { justify-content : space-around ; }

: Distributes items with equal spacing before, between, and after each item. space-evenly : Distributes items with equal spacing between them, including the space from the container’s edges. .flex-container { justify-content : space-evenly ; }

Basic Grid Container Example

In this example, we will create a grid container with multiple items and use different justify-content values to see how they affect the layout.

HTML

< div class = " grid-container " > < div class = " grid-item " >Item 1</ div > < div class = " grid-item " >Item 2</ div > < div class = " grid-item " >Item 3</ div > < div class = " grid-item " >Item 4</ div > </ div >

CSS

.grid-container { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : repeat ( 2 , 1 fr ); border : 1 px solid #000 ; height : 200 px ; } .grid-item { background-color : lightgreen ; margin : 5 px ; text-align : center ; line-height : 90 px ; }

Applying Different justify-content Values

start : Aligns items at the start of the container. .grid-container { justify-content : start ; }

: Aligns items at the start of the container. end : Aligns items at the end of the container. .grid-container { justify-content : end ; }

: Aligns items at the end of the container. center : Aligns items at the center of the container. .grid-container { justify-content : center ; }

: Aligns items at the center of the container. space-between : Distributes items evenly with the first item at the start and the last item at the end. .grid-container { justify-content : space-between ; }

: Distributes items evenly with the first item at the start and the last item at the end. space-around : Distributes items with equal spacing before, between, and after each item. .grid-container { justify-content : space-around ; }

: Distributes items with equal spacing before, between, and after each item. space-evenly : Distributes items with equal spacing between them, including the space from the container’s edges. .grid-container { justify-content : space-evenly ; }

The safe Keyterm Example

This example demonstrates the safe keyterm. We specify four centered flex items that are not allowed to wrap, and as a result, they overflow their single flex-line container. By adding safe to center in the justify-content property, overflowing content behaves as if the alignment mode is start .

HTML

< p >< code >justify-content: center;</ code ></ p > < section class = " container safe " > < div >A</ div > < div >B</ div > < div >C</ div > < div >D</ div > </ section > < p >< code >justify-content: safe center;</ code ></ p > < section class = " container safe-center " > < div >A</ div > < div >B</ div > < div >C</ div > < div >D</ div > </ section > < p >< code >justify-content: safe center;</ code > with 3 items</ p > < section class = " container safe-center " > < div >A</ div > < div >B</ div > < div >C</ div > </ section >

CSS

.container { margin : 5 px auto ; border : 1 px dashed ; box-sizing : border-box ; background-color : lightblue ; } div { line-height : 1 em ; border : 1 px solid ; box-sizing : border-box ; text-align : center ; background-color : pink ; } .container { align-items : baseline ; display : flex ; width : 350 px ; height : 2 em ; } .safe { justify-content : center ; } .safe-center { justify-content : safe center ; } div { flex : 0 0 100 px ; }

Result

As an item overflows the alignment container, with safe included, the alignment mode behaves as start , and the center alignment is not implemented. The safe keyterm has no effect if the items do not overflow the container.

Visualizing Flex Item Distribution

This example includes a multi-line wrapping flex layout. The second flex item has a positive flex growth factor, consuming all the available free space in the first flex line.

HTML

< div class = " container " > < div >1</ div > < div >2</ div > < div >3</ div > < div >4</ div > < div >5</ div > </ div >

CSS

.container { display : flex ; flex-wrap : wrap ; width : 400 px ; border : 1 px solid ; } .container div { border : 1 px solid ; width : 100 px ; box-sizing : border-box ; } .container div : nth-child ( 2 ) { flex-grow : 1 ; }

Result

The second flex item consumes all the available free space in the first flex line, demonstrating the distribution of space within a flex container.

Browser Compatibility

The justify-content property is widely supported across modern web browsers, making it a reliable tool for web developers to control the alignment and distribution of items within containers. Here is an overview of the browser compatibility for the justify-content property:

Desktop Browsers

Google Chrome : Supported since version 29.0 (August 2013).

: Supported since version 29.0 (August 2013). Mozilla Firefox : Supported since version 28.0 (March 2014).

: Supported since version 28.0 (March 2014). Internet Explorer : Supported since version 11.0 (October 2013).

: Supported since version 11.0 (October 2013). Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 12.0 (the initial release of Edge in July 2015).

: Supported since version 12.0 (the initial release of Edge in July 2015). Opera : Supported since version 17.0 (August 2013).

: Supported since version 17.0 (August 2013). Safari: Supported since version 9.0 (September 2015).

Mobile Browsers

Chrome for Android : Supported since version 29.0.

: Supported since version 29.0. Firefox for Android : Supported since version 28.0.

: Supported since version 28.0. Safari on iOS : Supported since iOS 9.0.

: Supported since iOS 9.0. Opera Mobile : Supported since version 17.0.

: Supported since version 17.0. Samsung Internet: Supported since version 3.0.

Browser Compatibility Table

Browser Version Initial Support Date Chrome 29.0 August 2013 Firefox 28.0 March 2014 Internet Explorer 11.0 October 2013 Edge 12.0 July 2015 Opera 17.0 August 2013 Safari 9.0 September 2015 Chrome Android 29.0 August 2013 Firefox Android 28.0 March 2014 Safari iOS 9.0 September 2015 Opera Mobile 17.0 August 2013 Samsung Internet 3.0 -

Notes on Compatibility

Internet Explorer 11 : While Internet Explorer 11 supports the justify-content property, it may have some quirks and limitations compared to more modern browsers. Developers should test their layouts thoroughly in IE11 to ensure compatibility.

: While Internet Explorer 11 supports the property, it may have some quirks and limitations compared to more modern browsers. Developers should test their layouts thoroughly in IE11 to ensure compatibility. Opera : Opera’s support for justify-content is consistent with other browsers, making it a reliable choice for web developers.

: Opera’s support for is consistent with other browsers, making it a reliable choice for web developers. Safari: Safari’s support for justify-content is robust, but developers should be aware of any potential updates or changes in newer versions of the browser.

Ensuring Cross-Browser Compatibility

To ensure that your web designs work seamlessly across different browsers, it is essential to:

Test your layouts in various browsers and devices.

Use fallback methods for older browsers that may not fully support justify-content .

. Stay updated with browser release notes and updates to identify any changes that could affect your designs.

By following these guidelines, you can create consistent, predictable, and visually appealing layouts that work seamlessly across different devices and browsers.

Best Practices for Using justify-content

Test Thoroughly: Always test your layouts in multiple browsers and devices to catch and fix any issues. Use Feature Queries: Use CSS feature queries to apply justify-content only when it’s supported. Provide Fallbacks: Ensure a consistent user experience by providing fallback styles for older browsers.

By following these practices, you can create flexible and visually appealing layouts that work well across different platforms and devices.

