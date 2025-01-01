CSS image-rendering Control Image Scaling Algorithms

Introduction

The image-rendering CSS property determines how images are scaled. It’s crucial for maintaining image quality when they are resized due to page design or user interactions like zooming. This property is especially useful for managing the visual integrity of images that are either upscaled or downscaled.

Definition and Syntax

The image-rendering property controls the algorithm used for scaling images. It applies to the element itself, any images set in its other properties, and its descendants.

Syntax:

/* Keyword values */ image-rendering: auto; image-rendering: crisp-edges; image-rendering: pixelated; /* Global values */ image-rendering: inherit; image-rendering: initial; image-rendering: revert; image-rendering: revert-layer; image-rendering: unset;

Keyword Values:

auto : The browser chooses the best scaling algorithm.

: The browser chooses the best scaling algorithm. crisp-edges : Uses an algorithm that preserves contrast and edges, suitable for pixel art or line drawings.

: Uses an algorithm that preserves contrast and edges, suitable for pixel art or line drawings. pixelated : Preserves a “pixelated” look without introducing scaling artifacts.

Global Values:

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its default value.

: Sets the property to its default value. unset : Resets the property to its natural value.

: Resets the property to its natural value. revert : Reverts the property to the value set by the user-agent stylesheet.

: Reverts the property to the value set by the user-agent stylesheet. revert-layer : Reverts the property to the value set by the user-agent stylesheet for the parent layer.

Examples

Example 1: Comparing auto and crisp-edges

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | image-rendering</ title > < style > .image-auto { image-rendering : auto ; } .image-crisp { image-rendering : crisp-edges ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green " >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | image-rendering</ b > < p >Comparing the 'auto' value with the 'crisp-edges' value</ p > < div class = " container " > < img class = " image-auto " src = " ( WebsiteUrl ) " width = " 250px " > < img class = " image-crisp " src = " ( WebsiteUrl ) " width = " 250px " > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Output:

The auto value uses the browser’s default scaling algorithm.

value uses the browser’s default scaling algorithm. The crisp-edges value preserves contrast and edges, making the image sharper.

Example 2: Using pixelated

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | image-rendering</ title > < style > .image-auto { image-rendering : auto ; } .image-pixelated { image-rendering : pixelated ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green " >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | image-rendering</ b > < p >Comparing the 'auto' value with the 'pixelated' value</ p > < div class = " container " > < img class = " image-auto " src = " ( WebsiteUrl ) " width = " 250px " > < img class = " image-pixelated " src = " ( WebsiteUrl ) " width = " 250px " > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Output:

The auto value uses the browser’s default scaling algorithm.

value uses the browser’s default scaling algorithm. The pixelated value preserves a “pixelated” look without introducing scaling artifacts.

Example 3: Using initial

HTML:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | image-rendering</ title > < style > .image-crisp { image-rendering : crisp-edges ; } .image-auto { image-rendering : initial ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 style = " color: green " >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | image-rendering</ b > < p >Comparing the 'crisp-edges' value with the 'initial' value</ p > < div class = " container " > < img class = " image-crisp " src = " ( WebsiteUrl ) " width = " 250px " > < img class = " image-auto " src = " ( WebsiteUrl ) " width = " 250px " > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Output:

The crisp-edges value preserves contrast and edges.

value preserves contrast and edges. The initial value resets the property to its default value as defined by the browser.

Specifications

The image-rendering CSS property is defined in the CSS Images Module Level 3 specification. This specification ensures consistency across different browsers and platforms.

Specification Details:

Specification Name : CSS Images Module Level 3

: CSS Images Module Level 3 Section : image-rendering

: Link: CSS Images Module Level 3 - image-rendering

Browser Compatibility

The image-rendering property is widely supported across modern browsers:

Chrome : Supported since version 13.

: Supported since version 13. Edge : Supported since version 79.

: Supported since version 79. Firefox : Supported since version 3.6.

: Supported since version 3.6. Safari : Supported since version 6.

: Supported since version 6. Opera: Supported since version 15.

See Also

For further reading and related CSS properties, you may find the following resources helpful: