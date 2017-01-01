CSS Grid A Powerful Layout Tool for Web Design

Introduction

CSS Grid is a powerful layout system that helps web developers create flexible and responsive designs. It’s widely supported across browsers and devices, making it a reliable choice for modern web design. CSS Grid lets you define layouts using rows and columns, simplifying the process of designing complex web pages.

CSS Grid Property Overview

The grid property in CSS is a shorthand that combines several grid-related properties into one declaration. This makes it easier to manage the layout of rows, columns, and areas within your grid container. The grid property includes explicit properties like grid-template-rows and grid-template-columns , as well as implicit properties like grid-auto-rows , grid-auto-columns , and grid-auto-flow .

Using the Grid Property

Define the Grid Container: Start by setting the display property of your container element to grid .

.container { display : grid ; }

Specify Grid Template: Use the grid property to define the rows and columns of your grid.

.container { display : grid ; grid : repeat ( 2 , 100 px ) / auto-flow 200 px ; }

Auto-Repeat and Auto-Flow: The grid property also allows you to specify how content should auto-repeat and auto-flow within the grid.

.container { display : grid ; grid : 200 px / auto-flow dense ; }

Named Grid Areas: You can use the grid property to define named grid areas.

.container { display : grid ; grid : ' header header ' 100 px ' main sidebar ' auto / 1 fr 1 fr ; }

Shorthand Properties and Syntax

The grid property combines several properties into one:

Grid Template: Defines the explicit grid template.

.container { grid : ' header header ' 100 px ' main sidebar ' auto / 1 fr 1 fr ; }

Grid Template Rows and Columns: Defines the size and behavior of rows and columns.

.container { grid : repeat ( 2 , 100 px ) / auto-flow 200 px ; }

Grid Auto Rows and Columns: Defines the size and behavior of implicit rows and columns.

.container { grid : 200 px / auto-flow dense ; }

Grid Auto Flow: Defines how content should auto-flow within the grid.

.container { grid : auto-flow dense / 200 px ; }

Example Uses of the grid Property

Example 1: Basic Grid Layout

HTML:

< div id = " container " > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > < div ></ div > </ div >

CSS:

#container { display : grid ; grid : repeat ( 2 , 60 px ) / auto-flow 80 px ; } #container > div { background-color : #8ca0ff ; width : 50 px ; height : 50 px ; }

Example 2: Named Grid Areas

HTML:

< div id = " container " > < div style = " grid-area: header " >Header</ div > < div style = " grid-area: main " >Main</ div > < div style = " grid-area: sidebar " >Sidebar</ div > </ div >

CSS:

#container { display : grid ; grid : ' header header ' 100 px ' main sidebar ' auto / 1 fr 1 fr ; } #container > div { background-color : aliceblue ; text-align : center ; padding : 25 px 5 px ; font-size : 18 px ; }

Example 3: Complex Grid Layout

HTML:

< div class = " grid-container " > < div class = " header " >Header</ div > < div class = " main " >Main</ div > < div class = " sidebar " >Sidebar</ div > < div class = " footer " >Footer</ div > </ div >

CSS:

.grid-container { display : grid ; grid : ' header header ' 100 px ' main sidebar ' auto ' footer footer ' 50 px / 1 fr 2 fr ; } .header , .main , .sidebar , .footer { background-color : lightblue ; text-align : center ; padding : 10 px ; font-size : 18 px ; }

Example 4: Responsive Grid Layout

HTML:

< div class = " responsive-grid " > < div >Item 1</ div > < div >Item 2</ div > < div >Item 3</ div > < div >Item 4</ div > < div >Item 5</ div > </ div >

CSS:

.responsive-grid { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : repeat ( auto-fit , minmax ( 200 px , 1 fr )); gap : 10 px ; padding : 10 px ; background-color : lightcoral ; } .responsive-grid > div { background-color : lightgrey ; text-align : center ; padding : 20 px ; font-size : 18 px ; }

Formal Definition and Values of the grid Property

The grid property in CSS is a powerful shorthand that combines several grid-related properties into a single declaration, making it easier to define and manage complex grid layouts. Here’s a formal definition of the grid property and its values:

Initial Value

The initial value of the grid property sets the following defaults:

grid-template-rows : none

: grid-template-columns : none

: grid-template-areas : none

: grid-auto-rows : auto

: grid-auto-columns : auto

: grid-auto-flow : row

: grid-column-gap : 0

: grid-row-gap : 0

: column-gap : normal

: row-gap : normal

Applies To

The grid property applies to grid containers.

Inherited

The grid property is not inherited.

Percentages

Percentages refer to the corresponding dimension of the content area for each property.

Computed Value

The computed value of the grid property is as specified, with relative lengths converted into absolute lengths.

Animation Type

The animation type of the grid property is as follows:

grid-template-rows : simple list of length, percentage, or calc

: simple list of length, percentage, or calc grid-template-columns : simple list of length, percentage, or calc

: simple list of length, percentage, or calc grid-template-areas : discrete

: discrete grid-auto-rows : by computed value type

: by computed value type grid-auto-columns : by computed value type

: by computed value type grid-auto-flow : discrete

: discrete grid-column-gap : a length

: a length grid-row-gap : a length

: a length column-gap : a length, percentage, or calc

: a length, percentage, or calc row-gap : a length, percentage, or calc

Values

The grid property accepts the following values:

<'grid-template'>

Defines the explicit grid template, including grid-template-rows , grid-template-columns , and grid-template-areas .

.container { grid : ' header header ' 100 px ' main sidebar ' auto / 1 fr 1 fr ; }

<'grid-template-rows'> / [auto-flow && dense?] <'grid-auto-columns'>?

Sets up an auto-flow by setting the row tracks explicitly via the grid-template-rows property and specifying how to auto-repeat the column tracks via grid-auto-columns .

.container { grid : 200 px / auto-flow 80 px ; }

[auto-flow && dense?] <'grid-auto-rows'>? / <'grid-template-columns'>

Sets up an auto-flow by setting the column tracks explicitly via the grid-template-columns property and specifying how to auto-repeat the row tracks via grid-auto-rows .

.container { grid : auto-flow dense / 200 px ; }

Understanding the grid-auto-flow Property

The grid-auto-flow property in CSS Grid can use the dense keyword to fill any available space more efficiently. Here’s a simple example:

.container { grid : auto-flow dense / 200 px ; }

In this example, the grid container will have rows that auto-flow densely, filling any available space, with a column width of 200 pixels.

Formal Syntax of the grid Property

The formal syntax for the grid property is:

grid = [ < ' grid-template ' > ] [ < ' grid-template-rows ' > / [auto-flow && dense? ] <'grid-auto-columns'>?] [ auto-flow && dense? ] <'grid-auto-rows'>? / <' grid-template-columns'> initial | inherit;

Values of the grid Property

The grid property accepts the following values:

<'grid-template'> : Defines the explicit grid template, including rows, columns, and areas.

: Defines the explicit grid template, including rows, columns, and areas. <'grid-template-rows'> / [auto-flow && dense?] <'grid-auto-columns'>? : Sets up rows explicitly and auto-repeats columns.

: Sets up rows explicitly and auto-repeats columns. [auto-flow && dense?] <'grid-auto-rows'>? / <'grid-template-columns'> : Sets up columns explicitly and auto-repeats rows.

Example of Using the grid Property

Here’s an example that combines several shorthand properties:

HTML:

< div class = " grid-container " > < div class = " header " >Header</ div > < div class = " main " >Main</ div > < div class = " sidebar " >Sidebar</ div > < div class = " footer " >Footer</ div > </ div >

CSS:

.grid-container { display : grid ; grid : ' header header ' 100 px ' main sidebar ' auto ' footer footer ' 50 px / 1 fr 2 fr ; } .header , .main , .sidebar , .footer { background-color : lightblue ; padding : 10 px ; text-align : center ; }

Result:

This creates a grid layout with named areas for the header, main content, sidebar, and footer, with specific row heights and column widths.

Browser Support for CSS Grid

Google Chrome : Version 57 and above (Released in March 2017)

: Version 57 and above (Released in March 2017) Mozilla Firefox : Version 52 and above (Released in March 2017)

: Version 52 and above (Released in March 2017) Microsoft Edge : Version 16 and above (Released in September 2017)

: Version 16 and above (Released in September 2017) Opera : Version 44 and above (Released in March 2017)

: Version 44 and above (Released in March 2017) Safari: Version 10.1 and above (Released in September 2016)

Key Points on Browser Support

Wide Availability: CSS Grid is supported by all major web browsers, making your web designs accessible to a wide audience. Consistent Performance: CSS Grid behaves consistently across different browsers, providing a stable foundation for your web design projects. Future-Proof: With strong baseline support, CSS Grid is a future-proof solution for creating modern and responsive web layouts.

Compatibility Table

Browser Version Release Date Google Chrome 57+ March 2017 Mozilla Firefox 52+ March 2017 Microsoft Edge 16+ September 2017 Opera 44+ March 2017 Safari 10.1+ September 2016

Ensuring Cross-Browser Compatibility

To ensure that your CSS Grid layouts work consistently across all browsers, consider these best practices:

Test Across Browsers: Regularly test your web designs on different browsers and versions to identify and fix any compatibility issues. Use Feature Queries: Implement feature queries ( @supports ) to provide fallback layouts for browsers that do not fully support CSS Grid. Stay Updated: Keep your browser versions up to date to take advantage of the latest features and improvements.

Example of Feature Query

Here’s how to use a feature query to provide a fallback layout for browsers that do not support CSS Grid:

/* Fallback layout for non-supporting browsers */ .container { display : flex ; flex-wrap : wrap ; } /* Grid layout for supporting browsers */ @supports ( display : grid ) { .container { display : grid ; grid : repeat ( 2 , 60 px ) / auto-flow 80 px ; } }

Conclusion

CSS Grid is a powerful and versatile tool for creating modern and responsive web layouts. By using the grid property, you can define complex layouts with minimal code, making your web development process more efficient. Whether you’re creating a basic grid layout, using named grid areas, or designing a responsive layout, CSS Grid provides the flexibility and control you need to achieve your design goals.

By leveraging the related properties and resources, you can enhance your web design skills and create more sophisticated and responsive layouts. CSS Grid is a future-proof solution that ensures your web designs are accessible and functional across various browsers and devices.

Related Properties and Resources

To get the most out of CSS Grid, here are some key properties and resources to explore:

Key Grid Properties

grid-template : Defines the explicit grid template, including rows, columns, and areas. .container { grid-template : ' header header ' 100 px ' main sidebar ' auto / 1 fr 1 fr ; } grid-template-rows : Defines the size and behavior of rows. .container { grid-template-rows : 100 px auto ; } grid-template-columns : Defines the size and behavior of columns. .container { grid-template-columns : 1 fr 2 fr ; } grid-template-areas : Defines named grid areas. .container { grid-template-areas : ' header header ' ' main sidebar ' ; } grid-auto-rows : Defines the size and behavior of implicit rows. .container { grid-auto-rows : auto ; } grid-auto-columns : Defines the size and behavior of implicit columns. .container { grid-auto-columns : auto ; } grid-auto-flow : Defines how content should auto-flow within the grid. .container { grid-auto-flow : row dense ; } grid-gap , grid-column-gap , grid-row-gap : Defines the gap between grid items. .container { grid-gap : 10 px ; }

Additional Resources

Line-based placement with CSS grid: Learn more about line-based placement. ( WebsiteUrl ) Grid template areas: grid definition shorthands: Explore grid definition shorthands for named grid areas. ( WebsiteUrl ) CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2: Official documentation and specifications for CSS Grid. ( WebsiteUrl ) Browser Compatibility Tables: Check the compatibility of CSS Grid across different browsers. ( WebsiteUrl )

By understanding these related properties and resources, you can create complex and responsive layouts with ease. CSS Grid offers a powerful and flexible way to design web pages, making it an essential tool for modern web development.

