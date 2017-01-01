- Services
CSS Grid A Powerful Layout Tool for Web Design
Create complex web pages easily with rows, columns, and named areas.
Explore compatibility, syntax, and examples.
Introduction
CSS Grid is a powerful layout system that helps web developers create flexible and responsive designs. It’s widely supported across browsers and devices, making it a reliable choice for modern web design. CSS Grid lets you define layouts using rows and columns, simplifying the process of designing complex web pages.
CSS Grid Property Overview
The
grid property in CSS is a shorthand that combines several grid-related properties into one declaration. This makes it easier to manage the layout of rows, columns, and areas within your grid container. The
grid property includes explicit properties like
grid-template-rows and
grid-template-columns, as well as implicit properties like
grid-auto-rows,
grid-auto-columns, and
grid-auto-flow.
Using the Grid Property
- Define the Grid Container: Start by setting the
displayproperty of your container element to
grid.
- Specify Grid Template: Use the
gridproperty to define the rows and columns of your grid.
- Auto-Repeat and Auto-Flow: The
gridproperty also allows you to specify how content should auto-repeat and auto-flow within the grid.
- Named Grid Areas: You can use the
gridproperty to define named grid areas.
Shorthand Properties and Syntax
The
grid property combines several properties into one:
- Grid Template: Defines the explicit grid template.
- Grid Template Rows and Columns: Defines the size and behavior of rows and columns.
- Grid Auto Rows and Columns: Defines the size and behavior of implicit rows and columns.
- Grid Auto Flow: Defines how content should auto-flow within the grid.
Example Uses of the
grid Property
Example 1: Basic Grid Layout
HTML:
CSS:
Example 2: Named Grid Areas
HTML:
CSS:
Example 3: Complex Grid Layout
HTML:
CSS:
Example 4: Responsive Grid Layout
HTML:
CSS:
Formal Definition and Values of the
grid Property
The
grid property in CSS is a powerful shorthand that combines several grid-related properties into a single declaration, making it easier to define and manage complex grid layouts. Here’s a formal definition of the
grid property and its values:
Initial Value
The initial value of the
grid property sets the following defaults:
grid-template-rows:
none
grid-template-columns:
none
grid-template-areas:
none
grid-auto-rows:
auto
grid-auto-columns:
auto
grid-auto-flow:
row
grid-column-gap:
0
grid-row-gap:
0
column-gap:
normal
row-gap:
normal
Applies To
The
grid property applies to grid containers.
Inherited
The
grid property is not inherited.
Percentages
Percentages refer to the corresponding dimension of the content area for each property.
Computed Value
The computed value of the
grid property is as specified, with relative lengths converted into absolute lengths.
Animation Type
The animation type of the
grid property is as follows:
grid-template-rows: simple list of length, percentage, or calc
grid-template-columns: simple list of length, percentage, or calc
grid-template-areas: discrete
grid-auto-rows: by computed value type
grid-auto-columns: by computed value type
grid-auto-flow: discrete
grid-column-gap: a length
grid-row-gap: a length
column-gap: a length, percentage, or calc
row-gap: a length, percentage, or calc
Values
The
grid property accepts the following values:
<'grid-template'>
Defines the explicit grid template, including
grid-template-rows,
grid-template-columns, and
grid-template-areas.
<'grid-template-rows'> / [auto-flow && dense?] <'grid-auto-columns'>?
Sets up an auto-flow by setting the row tracks explicitly via the
grid-template-rows property and specifying how to auto-repeat the column tracks via
grid-auto-columns.
[auto-flow && dense?] <'grid-auto-rows'>? / <'grid-template-columns'>
Sets up an auto-flow by setting the column tracks explicitly via the
grid-template-columns property and specifying how to auto-repeat the row tracks via
grid-auto-rows.
Understanding the
grid-auto-flow Property
The
grid-auto-flow property in CSS Grid can use the
dense keyword to fill any available space more efficiently. Here’s a simple example:
In this example, the grid container will have rows that auto-flow densely, filling any available space, with a column width of 200 pixels.
Formal Syntax of the
grid Property
The formal syntax for the
grid property is:
Values of the
grid Property
The
grid property accepts the following values:
<'grid-template'>: Defines the explicit grid template, including rows, columns, and areas.
<'grid-template-rows'> / [auto-flow && dense?] <'grid-auto-columns'>?: Sets up rows explicitly and auto-repeats columns.
[auto-flow && dense?] <'grid-auto-rows'>? / <'grid-template-columns'>: Sets up columns explicitly and auto-repeats rows.
Example of Using the
grid Property
Here’s an example that combines several shorthand properties:
HTML:
CSS:
Result:
This creates a grid layout with named areas for the header, main content, sidebar, and footer, with specific row heights and column widths.
Browser Support for CSS Grid
- Google Chrome: Version 57 and above (Released in March 2017)
- Mozilla Firefox: Version 52 and above (Released in March 2017)
- Microsoft Edge: Version 16 and above (Released in September 2017)
- Opera: Version 44 and above (Released in March 2017)
- Safari: Version 10.1 and above (Released in September 2016)
Key Points on Browser Support
- Wide Availability: CSS Grid is supported by all major web browsers, making your web designs accessible to a wide audience.
- Consistent Performance: CSS Grid behaves consistently across different browsers, providing a stable foundation for your web design projects.
- Future-Proof: With strong baseline support, CSS Grid is a future-proof solution for creating modern and responsive web layouts.
Compatibility Table
|Browser
|Version
|Release Date
|Google Chrome
|57+
|March 2017
|Mozilla Firefox
|52+
|March 2017
|Microsoft Edge
|16+
|September 2017
|Opera
|44+
|March 2017
|Safari
|10.1+
|September 2016
Ensuring Cross-Browser Compatibility
To ensure that your CSS Grid layouts work consistently across all browsers, consider these best practices:
- Test Across Browsers: Regularly test your web designs on different browsers and versions to identify and fix any compatibility issues.
- Use Feature Queries: Implement feature queries (
@supports) to provide fallback layouts for browsers that do not fully support CSS Grid.
- Stay Updated: Keep your browser versions up to date to take advantage of the latest features and improvements.
Example of Feature Query
Here’s how to use a feature query to provide a fallback layout for browsers that do not support CSS Grid:
Conclusion
CSS Grid is a powerful and versatile tool for creating modern and responsive web layouts. By using the
grid property, you can define complex layouts with minimal code, making your web development process more efficient. Whether you’re creating a basic grid layout, using named grid areas, or designing a responsive layout, CSS Grid provides the flexibility and control you need to achieve your design goals.
By leveraging the related properties and resources, you can enhance your web design skills and create more sophisticated and responsive layouts. CSS Grid is a future-proof solution that ensures your web designs are accessible and functional across various browsers and devices.
Related Properties and Resources
To get the most out of CSS Grid, here are some key properties and resources to explore:
Key Grid Properties
grid-template: Defines the explicit grid template, including rows, columns, and areas.
grid-template-rows: Defines the size and behavior of rows.
grid-template-columns: Defines the size and behavior of columns.
grid-template-areas: Defines named grid areas.
grid-auto-rows: Defines the size and behavior of implicit rows.
grid-auto-columns: Defines the size and behavior of implicit columns.
grid-auto-flow: Defines how content should auto-flow within the grid.
grid-gap,
grid-column-gap,
grid-row-gap: Defines the gap between grid items.
Additional Resources
- Line-based placement with CSS grid: Learn more about line-based placement.
- ( WebsiteUrl )
- Grid template areas: grid definition shorthands: Explore grid definition shorthands for named grid areas.
- ( WebsiteUrl )
- CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2: Official documentation and specifications for CSS Grid.
- ( WebsiteUrl )
- Browser Compatibility Tables: Check the compatibility of CSS Grid across different browsers.
- ( WebsiteUrl )
By understanding these related properties and resources, you can create complex and responsive layouts with ease. CSS Grid offers a powerful and flexible way to design web pages, making it an essential tool for modern web development.
Conclusion
The CSS Grid property is a powerful and versatile tool for creating modern and responsive web layouts. By using the
grid property, you can define complex layouts with minimal code, making your web development process more efficient. Whether you’re creating a basic grid layout, using named grid areas, or designing a responsive layout, CSS Grid provides the flexibility and control you need to achieve your design goals.
By leveraging the related properties and resources, you can enhance your web design skills and create more sophisticated and responsive layouts. CSS Grid is a future-proof solution that ensures your web designs are accessible and functional across various browsers and devices.
