CSS Grid-Template-Columns Create Flexible Grid Layouts
Define column sizes with fixed, fractional, and dynamic options.
Optimize your web design with this powerful CSS property.
Introduction
The
grid-template-columns property in CSS is a powerful way to define the number and size of columns in a grid layout. It’s been widely supported since July 2020, making it a reliable choice for web developers and designers.
With
grid-template-columns, you can specify the line names and track sizing functions of the grid columns, allowing for flexible and dynamic designs. Whether you need fixed-width columns, fractional units, or dynamic sizing based on content, this property has you covered.
In this article, we’ll explore the syntax, values, and practical examples of the
grid-template-columns property. By the end, you’ll know how to create responsive and visually appealing grid layouts for your web projects.
Definition and Syntax
The
grid-template-columns property in CSS is used to define the columns of a grid container. It allows you to specify the number of columns and their respective sizes, making it crucial for creating flexible and responsive grid layouts.
Syntax
The syntax for the
grid-template-columns property is straightforward. It accepts a list of values that define the sizes of the columns. Here is the basic syntax:
Explanation
- none: Indicates that there is no explicit grid, meaning any columns will be implicitly generated, and their size will be determined by the
grid-auto-columnsproperty.
- <track-list>: A space-separated list of track sizes, which can include fixed lengths (e.g.,
100px), flex units (e.g.,
1fr), min/max content sizes (e.g.,
min-content,
max-content), and more.
- <auto-track-list>: A more complex track list that includes
auto-filland
auto-fitkeywords to create responsive grid layouts.
- subgrid: Indicates that the grid will adopt the spanned portion of its parent grid in that axis.
- masonry: Indicates that this axis should be laid out according to the masonry algorithm, which is useful for creating Pinterest-like layouts.
Example
Here is a simple example to illustrate the syntax:
In this example, the grid will have three columns:
- The first column is 100 pixels wide.
- The second column takes up one fraction of the remaining space.
- The third column takes up two fractions of the remaining space.
By understanding the syntax and values of the
grid-template-columns property, you can create a wide variety of grid layouts to suit your design needs.
Values Overview
The
grid-template-columns property in CSS supports a wide range of values to define the sizes and behavior of grid columns. These values can be categorized into several groups, each serving specific purposes in grid layout design.
Keyword Values
none: Indicates that there is no explicit grid. Columns will be implicitly generated, and their size will be determined by the
grid-auto-columnsproperty.
subgrid: Signifies that the grid will adopt the spanned portion of its parent grid in that axis.
masonry: Indicates that the columns should be laid out according to the masonry algorithm, which is useful for creating layouts similar to Pinterest.
Track List Values
Track list values specify the sizes of the columns and can include a combination of fixed lengths, flex units, and other sizing functions.
<length>: A fixed length value, such as
100px, to set the width of a column.
<percentage>: A percentage value relative to the inline size of the grid container, such as
50%.
<flex>: A flex unit, such as
1fr, which allows columns to take up a proportion of the remaining space in the grid container.
max-content: Represents the largest content contribution of the grid items occupying the grid track.
min-content: Represents the smallest content contribution of the grid items occupying the grid track.
minmax(min, max): Defines a size range greater than or equal to
minand less than or equal to
max.
Auto Track List Values
Auto track list values are used to create responsive layouts that can automatically adjust based on the available space.
repeat( [ <positive-integer> | auto-fill | auto-fit ], <track-list> ): Allows for the repetition of column patterns, making it easier to create large numbers of columns with recurring patterns.
fit-content( [ <length> | <percentage> ] ): Calculates the size of the column based on the formula
max(minimum, min(limit, max-content)), where
minimumis an
autominimum and
limitis the track sizing function passed as an argument.
Example
Here’s an example that combines various values:
In this example:
- The first column is 100 pixels wide.
- The second column takes up one fraction of the remaining space.
- The third column has a minimum size of 150 pixels and a maximum size of
auto.
- The fourth column uses the
repeatfunction with
auto-fillto create as many 200-pixel wide columns as can fit in the available space.
By understanding and utilizing these values, you can create dynamic and responsive grid layouts that adapt to various screen sizes and content requirements.
Formal Definition
The
grid-template-columns property in CSS defines the line names and track sizing functions of the grid columns. This property helps create flexible and responsive grid layouts by specifying the number and size of columns in a grid container.
Initial Value
- Initial Value:
none
- By default,
grid-template-columnsis set to
none, meaning there is no explicit grid. Columns will be implicitly generated, and their size will be determined by the
grid-auto-columnsproperty.
- By default,
Applies To
- Applies To: Grid Containers
- The
grid-template-columnsproperty applies to grid containers, which are elements with their
displayproperty set to
gridor
inline-grid.
- The
Inherited
- Inherited: No
- The
grid-template-columnsproperty is not inherited from the parent element. Each grid container must define its own column template.
- The
Percentages
- Percentages: Refer to the corresponding dimension of the content area
- When using percentage values in
grid-template-columns, the percentages refer to the corresponding dimension of the grid container’s content area.
- When using percentage values in
Computed Value
- Computed Value: As specified, but with relative lengths converted into absolute lengths
- The computed value of
grid-template-columnsis calculated based on the specified value, with any relative lengths (such as percentages) converted into absolute lengths.
- The computed value of
Animation Type
- Animation Type: Simple list of length, percentage, or calc, provided the only differences are in the values of the length, percentage, or calc components in the list
- The
grid-template-columnsproperty can be animated, but the animation type is limited to a simple list of lengths, percentages, or calc values, provided that the only differences are in the values of these components.
- The
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for
grid-template-columns is as follows:
Explanation
none: Indicates that there is no explicit grid. Columns will be implicitly generated, and their size will be determined by the
grid-auto-columnsproperty.
<track-list>: A space-separated list of track sizes, which can include fixed lengths, flex units, min/max content sizes, and more.
<auto-track-list>: A more complex track list that includes
auto-filland
auto-fitkeywords to create responsive grid layouts.
subgrid: Indicates that the grid will adopt the spanned portion of its parent grid in that axis.
masonry: Indicates that this axis should be laid out according to the masonry algorithm, which is useful for creating Pinterest-like layouts.
By understanding the formal definition and syntax of
grid-template-columns, you can effectively use it to create flexible and responsive grid layouts for your web projects.
Examples
Let’s look at some practical examples to better understand how
grid-template-columns works. These examples will show how to define grid column sizes using various values and keywords.
Specifying Grid Column Sizes
HTML
CSS
Result
In this example, the grid container has three columns. The first column takes up 20% of the grid container’s width. The second column takes up one fraction of the remaining space (
1fr), and the third column takes up two fractions of the remaining space (
2fr). This creates a layout where the columns adjust their sizes based on the available space and the specified fractions.
Using
minmax and
fit-content
HTML
CSS
Result
In this example, the grid container has three columns. The first column has a minimum width of 100 pixels and a maximum width of
1fr. The second column uses the
fit-content function with a limit of 200 pixels. The third column takes up the remaining space (
auto). This creates a responsive layout where the columns adjust their sizes based on the available space and the content.
Using
repeat with
auto-fill
HTML
CSS
Result
In this example, the grid container uses the
repeat function with
auto-fill to create as many columns as possible that are at least 100 pixels wide. The
minmax(100px, 1fr) function ensures that each column has a minimum width of 100 pixels and can grow to take up one fraction of the remaining space. This creates a responsive layout where the number of columns adjusts based on the available space.
Using Named Lines
HTML
CSS
Result
In this example, the grid container uses named lines to define the columns. The first column is 100 pixels wide and is named
start. The second column takes up one fraction of the remaining space and is named
middle. The third column is named
end. This allows for more precise control over the layout and makes it easier to reference specific columns in the grid.
Specifications
The
grid-template-columns property is defined by the CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2 specification. This specification outlines the behavior and functionality of grid layouts, including how to define and size grid columns.
Relevant Specifications
- CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2 - Track Sizing: This section defines how tracks (columns and rows) are sized within a grid container. It includes details on the
grid-template-columnsproperty and its various values and functions. ( WebsiteUrl )
- CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2 - Subgrids: This section defines the
subgridvalue, which allows a grid item to adopt the grid lines of its parent grid. This is useful for creating nested grids that align perfectly with their parent grids. ( WebsiteUrl )
Summary
- Track Sizing: Defines the behavior and functionality of the
grid-template-columnsproperty, including how to specify fixed lengths, flex units, and other sizing functions.
- Subgrids: Introduces the
subgridvalue, which allows for the creation of nested grids that align with their parent grids.
By understanding the specifications related to the
grid-template-columns property, you can effectively use it to create flexible and responsive grid layouts that adhere to the standards defined by the CSS Grid Layout Module.
Browser Compatibility
The
grid-template-columns property is widely supported across modern browsers, ensuring compatibility with a broad range of devices and platforms. This makes it a reliable choice for web developers and designers who aim to create flexible and responsive grid layouts without worrying about compatibility issues.
Supported Browsers
- Google Chrome: Since version 57.0 (March 2017)
- Microsoft Edge: Since version 16.0 (September 2017)
- Mozilla Firefox: Since version 52.0 (March 2017)
- Opera: Since version 44.0 (March 2017)
- Safari: Since version 10.1 (September 2016)
Summary
- Google Chrome: Supported since March 2017 (version 57.0)
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since September 2017 (version 16.0)
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since March 2017 (version 52.0)
- Opera: Supported since March 2017 (version 44.0)
- Safari: Supported since September 2016 (version 10.1)
By understanding the browser compatibility of the
grid-template-columns property, you can ensure that your grid layouts work seamlessly across different browsers and devices. This wide support makes
grid-template-columns a go-to tool for modern web development and design.
Related Properties and Concepts
The
grid-template-columns property is part of a broader set of CSS properties and concepts that are essential for creating grid layouts. Understanding these related properties and concepts can help you create more complex and responsive designs. Below are some key related properties and concepts:
Related Properties
grid-template-rows
- Defines the number and size of rows in a grid container. This property works similarly to
grid-template-columnsbut applies to rows instead of columns.
- Defines the number and size of rows in a grid container. This property works similarly to
grid-template-areas
- Allows you to define named areas in the grid, making it easier to place grid items within specific areas.
grid-template
- A shorthand property that combines
grid-template-rows,
grid-template-columns, and
grid-template-areasinto a single declaration.
- A shorthand property that combines
grid-auto-columns
- Defines the size of any columns that are implicitly created (i.e., not explicitly defined by
grid-template-columns).
- Defines the size of any columns that are implicitly created (i.e., not explicitly defined by
grid-auto-rows
- Defines the size of any rows that are implicitly created (i.e., not explicitly defined by
grid-template-rows).
- Defines the size of any rows that are implicitly created (i.e., not explicitly defined by
grid-auto-flow
- Controls how the auto-placement algorithm works, specifying whether items should fill rows or columns first.
Related Concepts
- Grid Tracks: The spaces between grid lines. They can be rows or columns. You define them using properties like
grid-template-columnsand
grid-template-rows.
- Grid Lines: The dividing lines that create the structure of the grid. You can name and reference them using properties like
grid-template-areas.
- Grid Areas: Named regions within the grid that can contain one or more grid items. You define them using the
grid-template-areasproperty.
- Grid Gap: The
grid-gapproperty (or
gapfor short) defines the space between grid items.
- Grid Item Placement: You can place grid items within the grid using properties like
grid-column,
grid-row,
grid-area, and
grid-column-start/end,
grid-row-start/end.
- Subgrid: The
subgridvalue allows a grid item to adopt the grid lines of its parent grid, creating nested grids that align perfectly with their parent grids.
Summary
grid-template-rows: Defines the size of rows in the grid.
grid-template-areas: Defines named areas within the grid.
grid-template: Shorthand for defining rows, columns, and areas.
grid-auto-columns: Defines the size of implicitly created columns.
grid-auto-rows: Defines the size of implicitly created rows.
grid-auto-flow: Controls the auto-placement algorithm.
- Grid Tracks: The spaces between grid lines.
- Grid Lines: The dividing lines that create the grid structure.
- Grid Areas: Named regions within the grid.
- Grid Gap: The space between grid items.
- Grid Item Placement: Properties for placing grid items.
- Subgrid: Allows nested grids to align with their parent grids.
These tools and techniques are essential for modern web development and design, allowing you to build visually appealing and responsive web pages.
FAQs
What does the
grid-template-columns property do in CSS?
The
grid-template-columns property defines the number and size of columns in a grid container. It allows you to set fixed widths, flexible widths using fractions (fr), or even dynamic sizes using
minmax().
How do I define columns using
grid-template-columns?
You can define columns like this:
This creates a grid with three columns: the first one is 200 pixels wide, the second takes up one fraction of the remaining space, and the third takes up two fractions of the remaining space.
Can
grid-template-columns be used with
auto-fit or
auto-fill?
Yes, you can use
auto-fit or
auto-fill with
grid-template-columns for responsive layouts. For example:
This creates as many columns as possible that are at least 100 pixels wide.
What’s the difference between
grid-template-columns and
grid-template-rows?
Grid-template-columns sets the structure of columns, while
grid-template-rows defines the rows. Together, they determine the overall layout of your grid container.
How does
grid-template-columns work with
grid-auto-flow?
Grid-template-columns defines the column structure, while
grid-auto-flow controls whether items fill rows or columns first when they’re placed automatically within the grid.
What is the
subgrid value in
grid-template-columns?
The
subgrid value allows a grid to adopt the spanned portion of its parent grid in that axis. This is useful for creating nested grids that align perfectly with their parent grids.
What is the
masonry value in
grid-template-columns?
The
masonry value indicates that the columns should be laid out according to the masonry algorithm, which is useful for creating layouts similar to Pinterest, where items of varying heights are arranged efficiently.
How do I use named lines with
grid-template-columns?
You can use named lines like this:
This allows for more precise control over the layout and makes it easier to reference specific columns in the grid.
Can I use percentages with
grid-template-columns?
Yes, you can use percentages to define column sizes. For example:
This creates two columns, each taking up 50% of the grid container’s width.
What is the
fit-content function in
grid-template-columns?
The
fit-content function calculates the size of the column based on the formula
max(minimum, min(limit, max-content)), where
minimum is an
auto minimum and
limit is the track sizing function passed as an argument.
What is the
minmax function in
grid-template-columns?
The
minmax function defines a size range greater than or equal to
min and less than or equal to
max. If
max is smaller than
min, then
max is ignored, and the function is treated as
min.
How do I handle responsive design with
grid-template-columns?
You can use the
repeat function with
auto-fill or
auto-fit to create responsive layouts. For example:
This creates as many columns as possible that are at least 100 pixels wide, making the layout responsive to the available space.
What is the default value for
grid-template-columns?
The default value is
none, which means there is no explicit grid, and columns will be implicitly generated and sized by the
grid-auto-columns property.
By understanding these frequently asked questions about the
grid-template-columns property, you can effectively use it to create flexible and responsive grid layouts for your web projects.
