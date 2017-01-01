CSS grid-column-start A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction

The grid-column-start property in CSS helps you control where a grid item starts within a grid layout. It’s a powerful tool for web developers, allowing for precise and flexible layout designs.

Definition

The grid-column-start property defines the starting position of a grid item within a grid column. It can specify a line, a span, or use automatic placement. This property is essential for creating flexible and responsive grid layouts.

Syntax

Here’s how to use the grid-column-start property in CSS:

/* Keyword value */ grid-column-start: auto; /* Custom identifier value */ grid-column-start: somegridarea; /* Integer value */ grid-column-start: 2; grid-column-start: somegridarea 4; /* Span value */ grid-column-start: span 3; grid-column-start: span somegridarea; grid-column-start: span somegridarea 5; /* Global values */ grid-column-start: inherit; grid-column-start: initial; grid-column-start: revert; grid-column-start: revert-layer; grid-column-start: unset;

Values

The grid-column-start property can take several values:

auto

The default value, indicating automatic placement.

grid-column-start: auto;

<custom-ident>

Specifies a named line within the grid.

grid-column-start: somegridarea;

<integer> && <custom-ident>?

Specifies a specific grid line, optionally with a custom identifier.

grid-column-start: 2; grid-column-start: somegridarea 4;

An <integer> value of 0 is invalid.

span && [ <integer> || <custom-ident> ]

Defines a span across multiple columns.

grid-column-start: span 3; grid-column-start: span somegridarea; grid-column-start: span somegridarea 5;

If the <integer> is omitted, it defaults to 1 . Negative integers and 0 are invalid.

Formal Definition

Here is a formal definition of the grid-column-start property:

Initial value auto Applies to Grid items and absolutely-positioned boxes within a grid container Inherited No Computed value As specified Animation type Discrete

Formal Syntax

grid-column-start = <grid-line> <grid-line> = auto | <custom-ident> | [ <integer [-∞, -1 ] > | <integer [ 1, ∞ ] > ] [ && <custom-ident>? ] | span [ && [ <integer [1, ∞ ] > || <custom-ident> ] ]

Examples

Setting Column Start for a Grid Item

HTML

< div class = " wrapper " > < div class = " box1 " >One</ div > < div class = " box2 " >Two</ div > < div class = " box3 " >Three</ div > </ div >

CSS

.wrapper { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : repeat ( 3 , 1 fr ); grid-auto-rows : 100 px ; } .box1 { grid-column-start : 1 ; grid-column-end : 4 ; grid-row-start : 1 ; grid-row-end : 3 ; } .box2 { grid-column-start : 1 ; grid-row-start : 3 ; grid-row-end : 5 ; }

Using Named Lines with grid-column-start

HTML

< div class = " wrapper " > < div class = " box1 " >One</ div > < div class = " box2 " >Two</ div > < div class = " box3 " >Three</ div > </ div >

CSS

.wrapper { display : grid ; grid-template-columns : [ start ] 1 fr [ middle ] 1 fr [ end ] 1 fr ; grid-auto-rows : 100 px ; } .box1 { grid-column : start ; background-color : lightblue ; } .box2 { grid-column : middle ; background-color : lightcoral ; } .box3 { grid-column : end ; background-color : lightgreen ; }

Specifications

Browser Compatibility

The grid-column-start property is widely supported across many devices and browser versions. This ensures your grid layouts work consistently across different platforms and browsers.

Browser Compatibility Summary

Google Chrome: Supported since version 57 (March 2017).

Supported since version 57 (March 2017). Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 52 (March 2017).

Supported since version 52 (March 2017). Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 16 (September 2017).

Supported since version 16 (September 2017). Opera: Supported since version 44 (March 2017).

Supported since version 44 (March 2017). Safari: Supported since version 10.1 (September 2016).

FAQs

What does the grid-column-start property do in CSS?

The grid-column-start property specifies the starting grid line for a grid item, determining where the item should begin within the grid container.

How do I position an item at a specific column line?

You can set grid-column-start to a specific line number like this: grid-column-start: 2; which positions the item starting at the 2nd grid line.

What is the difference between grid-column-start and grid-column-end ?

grid-column-start sets where the item begins horizontally, while grid-column-end specifies where it stops. Together, they define how much space the item spans across the grid.

Can I use span with grid-column-start ?

No, span is typically used with grid-column-end to define the span across multiple columns. grid-column-start only sets the starting position.

How does grid-column-start relate to grid-template-columns ?

grid-column-start respects the column structure defined by grid-template-columns , ensuring that items align according to the sizes and positions specified in the grid template.