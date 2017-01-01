Tillitsdone
CSS grid-column-start A Comprehensive Guide

The CSS grid-column-start property specifies the starting column line for a grid item.

It allows for flexible and responsive layouts by defining the block-start edge of the grid area.

Options include auto, custom identifiers, integers, and span values.
thumbnail

Introduction

The grid-column-start property in CSS helps you control where a grid item starts within a grid layout. It’s a powerful tool for web developers, allowing for precise and flexible layout designs.

Definition

The grid-column-start property defines the starting position of a grid item within a grid column. It can specify a line, a span, or use automatic placement. This property is essential for creating flexible and responsive grid layouts.

Syntax

Here’s how to use the grid-column-start property in CSS:

/* Keyword value */
grid-column-start: auto;


/* Custom identifier value */
grid-column-start: somegridarea;


/* Integer value */
grid-column-start: 2;
grid-column-start: somegridarea 4;


/* Span value */
grid-column-start: span 3;
grid-column-start: span somegridarea;
grid-column-start: span somegridarea 5;


/* Global values */
grid-column-start: inherit;
grid-column-start: initial;
grid-column-start: revert;
grid-column-start: revert-layer;
grid-column-start: unset;

Values

The grid-column-start property can take several values:

auto

The default value, indicating automatic placement.

grid-column-start: auto;

<custom-ident>

Specifies a named line within the grid.

grid-column-start: somegridarea;

<integer> && <custom-ident>?

Specifies a specific grid line, optionally with a custom identifier.

grid-column-start: 2;
grid-column-start: somegridarea 4;

An <integer> value of 0 is invalid.

span && [ <integer> || <custom-ident> ]

Defines a span across multiple columns.

grid-column-start: span 3;
grid-column-start: span somegridarea;
grid-column-start: span somegridarea 5;

If the <integer> is omitted, it defaults to 1. Negative integers and 0 are invalid.

Formal Definition

Here is a formal definition of the grid-column-start property:

Initial valueauto
Applies toGrid items and absolutely-positioned boxes within a grid container
InheritedNo
Computed valueAs specified
Animation typeDiscrete

Formal Syntax

grid-column-start = <grid-line>


<grid-line> =
  auto                                                |
  <custom-ident>                                      |
  [ <integer [-∞,-1]> | <integer [1,]> ] [ && <custom-ident>? ] |
  span [ && [ <integer [1,]> || <custom-ident> ] ]

Examples

Setting Column Start for a Grid Item

HTML
<div class="wrapper">
  <div class="box1">One</div>
  <div class="box2">Two</div>
  <div class="box3">Three</div>
</div>
CSS
.wrapper {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 1fr);
  grid-auto-rows: 100px;
}


.box1 {
  grid-column-start: 1;
  grid-column-end: 4;
  grid-row-start: 1;
  grid-row-end: 3;
}


.box2 {
  grid-column-start: 1;
  grid-row-start: 3;
  grid-row-end: 5;
}

Using Named Lines with grid-column-start

HTML
<div class="wrapper">
  <div class="box1">One</div>
  <div class="box2">Two</div>
  <div class="box3">Three</div>
</div>
CSS
.wrapper {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: [start] 1fr [middle] 1fr [end] 1fr;
  grid-auto-rows: 100px;
}


.box1 {
  grid-column: start;
  background-color: lightblue;
}


.box2 {
  grid-column: middle;
  background-color: lightcoral;
}


.box3 {
  grid-column: end;
  background-color: lightgreen;
}

Specifications

Specification
CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2 # line-placement

Browser Compatibility

The grid-column-start property is widely supported across many devices and browser versions. This ensures your grid layouts work consistently across different platforms and browsers.

Browser Compatibility Summary

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 57 (March 2017).
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 52 (March 2017).
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 16 (September 2017).
  • Opera: Supported since version 44 (March 2017).
  • Safari: Supported since version 10.1 (September 2016).

FAQs

What does the grid-column-start property do in CSS?

The grid-column-start property specifies the starting grid line for a grid item, determining where the item should begin within the grid container.

How do I position an item at a specific column line?

You can set grid-column-start to a specific line number like this: grid-column-start: 2; which positions the item starting at the 2nd grid line.

What is the difference between grid-column-start and grid-column-end?

grid-column-start sets where the item begins horizontally, while grid-column-end specifies where it stops. Together, they define how much space the item spans across the grid.

Can I use span with grid-column-start?

No, span is typically used with grid-column-end to define the span across multiple columns. grid-column-start only sets the starting position.

How does grid-column-start relate to grid-template-columns?

grid-column-start respects the column structure defined by grid-template-columns, ensuring that items align according to the sizes and positions specified in the grid template.

By understanding and utilizing the grid-column-start property, developers can create sophisticated and responsive web designs that perform well across a range of devices and browsers. This baseline availability makes grid-column-start an essential tool for any web development project.

