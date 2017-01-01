Tillitsdone
Mastering CSS grid-column-end for Flexible Layouts

The CSS grid-column-end property defines the end position of a grid item within a column.

It's crucial for precise control over layouts.

Available options include auto, custom identifiers, integers, and spans.
thumbnail

Introduction

The grid-column-end property in CSS is a powerful tool for web developers. It defines where a grid item ends within a column, helping you control the layout of your grid. This property is widely supported and has been available since July 2020. It’s essential for creating complex and responsive designs.

Baseline Widely Available

The grid-column-end property is widely supported across devices and browsers. Since its introduction in July 2020, it has become a key tool for web developers. This broad compatibility ensures your grid layouts work smoothly across different platforms.

Overview of grid-column-end

The grid-column-end property in CSS specifies where a grid item ends within a column. It’s part of the CSS Grid Layout module and helps determine the placement of items within a grid container. By defining the end position, you can control the layout precisely.

Syntax

The grid-column-end syntax is straightforward and allows for flexible control over the layout:

grid-column-end: auto | <custom-ident> | <integer> | span <integer> | <custom-ident> <integer> | span <custom-ident>;

Values

  • auto: Uses default grid placement rules.
  • <custom-ident>: Uses a named grid line.
  • <integer>: Specifies the nth grid line. Negative values count from the end.
  • span <integer>: Defines a span of n grid lines.

Global Values

  • inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, unset: These values allow you to inherit, reset, or unset the property.

Example Usage

Here’s how you can use grid-column-end:

/* Keyword value */
grid-column-end: auto;


/* Custom identifier value */
grid-column-end: somegridarea;


/* Integer value */
grid-column-end: 2;


/* Span with integer value */
grid-column-end: span 3;


/* Global values */
grid-column-end: inherit;
grid-column-end: initial;
grid-column-end: revert;
grid-column-end: revert-layer;
grid-column-end: unset;

Formal Definition

The grid-column-end property specifies the end position of a grid item within a column. It helps determine the block-end edge of a grid area by contributing a line, a span, or nothing (automatic) to the item’s grid placement.

  • Initial Value: auto
  • Applies to: Grid items and absolutely-positioned boxes within a grid container
  • Inherited: No
  • Computed Value: As specified
  • Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

grid-column-end = <grid-line>;


<grid-line> = auto | <custom-ident> | [<integer>] [<custom-ident>]? | span [<integer> || <custom-ident>];

Syntax Breakdown

  • auto: Uses default grid placement rules.
  • <custom-ident>: Uses a named grid line.
  • [<integer>]: Specifies the nth grid line. Negative values count from the end.
  • [<custom-ident>]?: Optionally specifies a custom identifier to count only lines with that name.
  • span [<integer> || <custom-ident>]: Defines a grid span of n lines from the start edge.

Examples

HTML

<div class="wrapper">
  <div class="box1">One</div>
  <div class="box2">Two</div>
  <div class="box3">Three</div>
  <div class="box4">Four</div>
  <div class="box5">Five</div>
</div>

CSS

.wrapper {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 1fr);
  grid-auto-rows: 100px;
}


.box1 {
  grid-column-start: 1;
  grid-column-end: 4;
  grid-row-start: 1;
  grid-row-end: 3;
}


.box2 {
  grid-column-start: 1;
  grid-row-start: 3;
  grid-row-end: 5;
}

Example: Using grid-column-end: auto;

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS grid-column-end Property</title>
    <style>
        .main {
            display: grid;
            grid-template-columns: auto auto auto;
            grid-gap: 20px;
            padding: 30px;
            background-color: green;
        }


        .GFG {
            text-align: center;
            font-size: 35px;
            background-color: white;
            padding: 20px 0;
        }


        .Geeks1 {
            grid-column-end: auto;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="main">
        <div class="Geeks1 GFG">1</div>
        <div class="Geeks2 GFG">2</div>
        <div class="Geeks3 GFG">3</div>
        <div class="Geeks4 GFG">4</div>
        <div class="Geeks5 GFG">5</div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

Example: Using grid-column-end: span 3;

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS grid-column-end Property</title>
    <style>
        .main {
            display: grid;
            grid-template-columns: auto auto auto;
            grid-gap: 20px;
            padding: 30px;
            background-color: green;
        }


        .GFG {
            text-align: center;
            font-size: 35px;
            background-color: white;
            padding: 20px 0;
        }


        .Geeks1 {
            grid-column-end: span 3;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="main">
        <div class="Geeks1 GFG">1</div>
        <div class="Geeks2 GFG">2</div>
        <div class="Geeks3 GFG">3</div>
        <div class="Geeks4 GFG">4</div>
        <div class="Geeks5 GFG">5</div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

Example: Using grid-column-end: 3;

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS grid-column-end Property</title>
    <style>
        .main {
            display: grid;
            grid-template-columns: auto auto auto;
            grid-gap: 20px;
            padding: 30px;
            background-color: green;
        }


        .GFG {
            text-align: center;
            font-size: 35px;
            background-color: white;
            padding: 20px 0;
        }


        .Geeks1 {
            grid-column-end: 3;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="main">
        <div class="Geeks1 GFG">1</div>
        <div class="Geeks2 GFG">2</div>
        <div class="Geeks3 GFG">3</div>
        <div class="Geeks4 GFG">4</div>
        <div class="Geeks5 GFG">5</div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

Example: Using grid-column-end with Named Grid Lines

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS grid-column-end Property</title>
    <style>
        .main {
            display: grid;
            grid-template-columns: [start] 1fr [middle] 1fr [end] 1fr;
            grid-gap: 20px;
            padding: 30px;
            background-color: green;
        }


        .GFG {
            text-align: center;
            font-size: 35px;
            background-color: white;
            padding: 20px 0;
        }


        .Geeks1 {
            grid-column-end: end;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="main">
        <div class="Geeks1 GFG">1</div>
        <div class="Geeks2 GFG">2</div>
        <div class="Geeks3 GFG">3</div>
        <div class="Geeks4 GFG">4</div>
        <div class="Geeks5 GFG">5</div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

Example: Using grid-column-end with Negative Integers

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS grid-column-end Property</title>
    <style>
        .main {
            display: grid;
            grid-template-columns: repeat(3, 1fr);
            grid-gap: 20px;
            padding: 30px;
            background-color: green;
        }


        .GFG {
            text-align: center;
            font-size: 35px;
            background-color: white;
            padding: 20px 0;
        }


        .Geeks1 {
            grid-column-end: -2;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="main">
        <div class="Geeks1 GFG">1</div>
        <div class="Geeks2 GFG">2</div>
        <div class="Geeks3 GFG">3</div>
        <div class="Geeks4 GFG">4</div>
        <div class="Geeks5 GFG">5</div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

These examples show how versatile the grid-column-end property is. By understanding and using these examples, you can effectively create sophisticated and responsive grid layouts in your web development projects.

Specifications

The grid-column-end property is defined in the CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2 specification. This specification outlines the standard for grid layouts in CSS, including the use of grid-column-end to control the end position of grid items.

Browser Compatibility

The grid-column-end property is widely supported across modern web browsers, ensuring that your grid layouts will function consistently across different platforms and devices. Here is a summary of the browser compatibility for the grid-column-end property:

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 57 (March 2017)
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 52 (March 2017)
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 16 (September 2017)
  • Opera: Supported since version 44 (March 2017)
  • Safari: Supported since version 10 (September 2016)

Browser Compatibility Table

BrowserVersionRelease Date
Google Chrome57March 2017
Mozilla Firefox52March 2017
Microsoft Edge16September 2017
Opera44March 2017
Safari10September 2016

This broad compatibility ensures that your grid layouts will work seamlessly across various devices and browsers, providing a consistent user experience.

For the most up-to-date information on browser compatibility, you can refer to the Browser Compatibility Data.

By leveraging the grid-column-end property in your web development projects, you can create sophisticated and responsive grid layouts that are compatible with the latest web standards and provide a seamless experience for users across different platforms.

See Also

To further enhance your understanding and usage of the grid-column-end property, you may find the following resources and related properties helpful:

  • grid-column-start: Specifies the starting position of a grid item within a grid column, complementing grid-column-end to define the total span of an item across the grid’s columns.
  • grid-column: Shorthand property to set both the start and end positions of a grid item within a grid column in a single declaration.
  • grid-row-start: Specifies the starting position of a grid item within a grid row, similar to grid-column-start but for rows.
  • grid-row-end: Specifies the ending position of a grid item within a grid row, similar to grid-column-end but for rows.
  • grid-row: Shorthand property to set both the start and end positions of a grid item within a grid row in a single declaration.
  • Line-based placement with CSS grid: Guide on using line-based placement within CSS grid layouts, helping you understand the intricacies of positioning grid items.
  • Video: Line-based placement: Practical examples and explanations of line-based placement in CSS grid, making it easier to grasp the concept and its applications.

By exploring these related properties and resources, you can deepen your knowledge of CSS grid layouts and enhance your ability to create complex and responsive designs. These resources will help you master the grid-column-end property and integrate it effectively into your web development projects.

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about the grid-column-end property in CSS:

What does the grid-column-end property do in CSS?

The grid-column-end property specifies the ending position of a grid item within a grid column. It determines the column line where a grid item should stop, effectively controlling how many columns the item spans. This property is crucial for precise control over the layout of grid items.

How can I make an item stop at a specific column line?

You can set grid-column-end to a specific line number like this:

grid-column-end: 4;

This makes the item end at the 4th grid line.

What is the difference between grid-column-start and grid-column-end?

  • grid-column-start: Sets the beginning of a grid item’s span within the grid column.
  • grid-column-end: Sets where the grid item stops within the grid column, effectively defining the total span of the item across the grid’s columns.

Together, these properties define the total span of an item across the grid’s columns.

Can I use grid-column-end with span to control column span?

Yes, you can use span with grid-column-end, for example:

grid-column-end: span 3;

This makes the item span 3 columns from its starting position.

How does grid-column-end interact with grid-template-columns?

The grid-column-end property works in relation to the grid-template-columns property. It respects the widths and sizes defined for each column when determining where an item stops. This interaction ensures that the grid layout is consistent and well-structured.

What happens if I use grid-column-end: auto?

Using grid-column-end: auto means the grid item will follow the default grid placement rules, allowing for auto-placement, an automatic span, or a default span of 1. This is useful when you want the grid to handle the placement automatically.

Can I use grid-column-end with named grid lines?

Yes, you can use grid-column-end with named grid lines. For example:

grid-column-end: somegridarea;

This makes the item end at the named grid line somegridarea. If no such line exists, it defaults to the integer 1.

Is grid-column-end widely supported across browsers?

Yes, grid-column-end is widely supported across modern browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Safari. This ensures that your grid layouts will function consistently across different platforms and devices.

How do I use grid-column-end effectively in my projects?

To use grid-column-end effectively:

  • Understand the Syntax: Familiarize yourself with the various values (auto, <custom-ident>, <integer>, span <integer>) and how they control the end position of a grid item.
  • Experiment with Values: Try different values to see how they affect the layout. This will help you understand how to achieve the desired positioning.
  • Combine with Other Properties: Use grid-column-end in conjunction with other grid properties like grid-column-start, grid-row-start, and grid-row-end to create complex and responsive layouts.
  • Use Named Grid Lines: Naming your grid lines can make your CSS more readable and easier to maintain.

By understanding these FAQs, you can effectively use the grid-column-end property in your web development projects to create sophisticated and responsive grid layouts.

