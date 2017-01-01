- Services
Mastering CSS grid-auto-columns for Flexible Layouts
Control implicit column sizes with auto, length, percentage, minmax(), and more.
Introduction
The
grid-auto-columns CSS property is a handy tool for defining the size of implicitly-created grid columns. This property has been widely supported since July 2020 and helps you create flexible and responsive grid layouts.
Specification
The
grid-auto-columns property is part of the CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2 specification. It’s defined in the CSS Grid Layout Module Level 2 and is crucial for managing grid layouts.
Description
The
grid-auto-columns CSS property controls the size of implicitly-created grid columns. It’s useful when grid items are placed into columns that aren’t explicitly defined by the
grid-template-columns property. This property allows you to use various values like
auto, lengths, percentages, and more to define the size of these columns.
Baseline Compatibility
The
grid-auto-columns property is widely supported across many browsers and devices since July 2020. This ensures that your grid layouts will work consistently across different platforms.
Syntax
The syntax for the
grid-auto-columns property is straightforward:
Here are some examples of how you can use it:
Values
The
grid-auto-columns property supports various values:
- Length Values: Specify the exact size of the column.
- Percentage Values: Relative to the block size of the grid container.
- Flex Values: Specify the track’s flex factor.
- Max-Content: Largest maximal content contribution of the grid items.
- Min-Content: Largest minimal content contribution of the grid items.
- Minmax(min, max): Defines a size range.
- Fit-Content(): Clamps the track size at the specified length.
- Auto: Represents the range between the minimum and maximum sizes.
Global Values
- Inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
- Initial: Sets the property to its default value.
- Revert: Resets the property to the user agent’s default stylesheet.
- Revert-Layer: Resets the property considering the cascade layer.
- Unset: Resets the property to its natural value.
Formal Definition
The
grid-auto-columns property is used to specify the size of implicitly-created grid columns.
Initial Value
- The initial value for
grid-auto-columnsis
auto.
Applies To
- This property applies to grid containers.
Inherited
- This property is not inherited from the parent element.
Percentages
- Percentage values refer to the corresponding dimension of the content area. If the block size of the grid container is indefinite, the percentage value is treated like
auto.
Computed Value
- The computed value is either the specified percentage or the absolute length.
Animation Type
- The animation type is by computed value type.
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for the
grid-auto-columns property is:
Track Size
Track Breadth
Inflexible Breadth
Length-Percentage
Example
Here’s an example to illustrate how to use the
grid-auto-columns property:
In this example, the
grid-auto-columns property is used to create a grid layout where the implicit columns have a minimum size of 100px and can grow to accommodate the content.
Examples
To better understand how to use the
grid-auto-columns property, let’s explore some practical examples. Each example demonstrates a different way to specify the size of implicitly-created grid columns.
Example: Using
grid-auto-columns
HTML:
Output:
HTML:
Output:
HTML:
Output:
HTML:
Output:
HTML:
Output:
HTML:
Output:
Browser Compatibility
The
grid-auto-columns property is well-supported across a wide range of browsers, ensuring that your grid layouts function consistently across different platforms and devices. This feature has been available since July 2020 and is compatible with the following browser versions:
- Google Chrome: Version 57 and above (released in March 2017)
- Mozilla Firefox: Version 52 and above (released in March 2017)
- Microsoft Edge: Version 16 and above (released in September 2017)
- Opera: Version 44 and above (released in March 2017)
- Safari: Version 10 and above (released in September 2016)
For the most up-to-date information on browser compatibility, you can refer to the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) provided by MDN Web Docs.
See Also
For further learning and to expand your knowledge on CSS grid layouts and related properties, consider exploring the following resources:
- CSS
grid-auto-rows: Learn about the
grid-auto-rowsproperty, which specifies the size of implicitly-created grid rows.
- CSS
grid-auto-flow: Understand how the
grid-auto-flowproperty controls the auto-placement algorithm in grid layouts.
- CSS
grid: Get an overview of the CSS Grid Layout module and its various properties.
- Auto-placement in grid layout: sizing rows in the implicit grid: Learn more about how the auto-placement algorithm works and how to size rows in the implicit grid.
- Video: Introducing grid auto-placement and order: Watch a video tutorial that introduces the concepts of grid auto-placement and order.
These resources will provide you with a deeper understanding of CSS grid layouts and help you master the use of the
grid-auto-columns property in your web development projects.
