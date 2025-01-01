CSS Font-Variant-Ligatures Enhancing Typography

Introduction

The CSS font-variant-ligatures property controls the use of ligatures and contextual forms in text. It is widely supported across browsers and devices, making it a reliable tool for web developers and designers to create polished and professional-looking text.

Specification

The font-variant-ligatures property is part of the CSS Fonts Module Level 4, which standardizes the use of ligatures and contextual forms in web text.

Syntax

/* Keyword values */ font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-ligatures: none; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; font-variant-ligatures: no-common-ligatures; font-variant-ligatures: discretionary-ligatures; font-variant-ligatures: no-discretionary-ligatures; font-variant-ligatures: historical-ligatures; font-variant-ligatures: no-historical-ligatures; font-variant-ligatures: contextual; font-variant-ligatures: no-contextual; /* Multiple keyword values */ font-variant-ligatures: no-contextual common-ligatures; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures no-discretionary-ligatures historical-ligatures contextual; /* Global values */ font-variant-ligatures: inherit; font-variant-ligatures: initial; font-variant-ligatures: revert; font-variant-ligatures: revert-layer; font-variant-ligatures: unset;

Values

normal : Activates usual ligatures and contextual forms.

: Activates usual ligatures and contextual forms. none : Disables all ligatures and contextual forms.

: Disables all ligatures and contextual forms. common-ligatures : Activates common ligatures like fi , ffi , etc.

: Activates common ligatures like , , etc. no-common-ligatures : Deactivates common ligatures.

: Deactivates common ligatures. discretionary-ligatures : Activates specific ligatures defined by the font designer.

: Activates specific ligatures defined by the font designer. no-discretionary-ligatures : Deactivates discretionary ligatures.

: Deactivates discretionary ligatures. historical-ligatures : Activates historical ligatures.

: Activates historical ligatures. no-historical-ligatures : Deactivates historical ligatures.

: Deactivates historical ligatures. contextual : Activates contextual alternates.

: Activates contextual alternates. no-contextual : Deactivates contextual alternates.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the value to its initial default.

: Sets the value to its initial default. revert : Reverts the value to the default specified by the user agent.

: Reverts the value to the default specified by the user agent. revert-layer : Reverts the value to the default for the current layer.

: Reverts the value to the default for the current layer. unset : Resets the value to its natural value.

Examples

Common Ligatures vs. No Common Ligatures

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < style > div { font-size : 2 em ; font-family : serif ; } .off { font-variant-ligatures : no-common-ligatures ; color : rgb ( 83 , 241 , 21 ); } .on { font-variant-ligatures : common-ligatures ; color : rgb ( 96 , 153 , 4 ); } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Common Ligatures Example</ h1 > < div > < span class = " off " >wifi</ span > < span class = " on " >wifi</ span > </ div > </ body > </ html >

CSS

div { font-size : 2 em ; font-family : serif ; } .off { font-variant-ligatures : no-common-ligatures ; color : rgb ( 83 , 241 , 21 ); } .on { font-variant-ligatures : common-ligatures ; color : rgb ( 96 , 153 , 4 ); }

Discretionary Ligatures

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < style > p { font-family : serif ; font-size : 1.5 em ; } .discretionary { font-variant-ligatures : discretionary-ligatures ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Discretionary Ligatures Example</ h1 > < p class = " discretionary " > discretionary-ligatures< br /> if fi ff tf ft jf fj </ p > </ body > </ html >

CSS

p { font-family : serif ; font-size : 1.5 em ; } .discretionary { font-variant-ligatures : discretionary-ligatures ; }

Font Variant Ligatures Examples

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < link href = " //fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lora " rel = " stylesheet " /> < style > p { font-family : Lora, serif ; font-size : 1.5 em ; } .normal { font-variant-ligatures : normal ; } .none { font-variant-ligatures : none ; } .common-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : common-ligatures ; } .no-common-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : no-common-ligatures ; } .discretionary-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : discretionary-ligatures ; } .no-discretionary-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : no-discretionary-ligatures ; } .historical-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : historical-ligatures ; } .no-historical-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : no-historical-ligatures ; } .contextual { font-variant-ligatures : contextual ; } .no-contextual { font-variant-ligatures : no-contextual ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Font Variant Ligatures Examples</ h1 > < p class = " normal " > normal< br /> if fi ff tf ft jf fj </ p > < p class = " none " > none< br /> if fi ff tf ft jf fj </ p > < p class = " common-ligatures " > common-ligatures< br /> if fi ff tf ft jf fj </ p > < p class = " no-common-ligatures " > no-common-ligatures< br /> if fi ff tf ft jf fj </ p > < p class = " discretionary-ligatures " > discretionary-ligatures< br /> if fi ff tf ft jf fj </ p > < p class = " no-discretionary-ligatures " > no-discretionary-ligatures< br /> if fi ff tf ft jf fj </ p > < p class = " historical-ligatures " > historical-ligatures< br /> if fi ff tf ft jf fj </ p > < p class = " no-historical-ligatures " > no-historical-ligatures< br /> if fi ff tf ft jf fj </ p > < p class = " contextual " > contextual< br /> if fi ff tf ft jf fj </ p > < p class = " no-contextual " > no-contextual< br /> if fi ff tf ft jf fj </ p > </ body > </ html >

CSS

p { font-family : Lora, serif ; font-size : 1.5 em ; } .normal { font-variant-ligatures : normal ; } .none { font-variant-ligatures : none ; } .common-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : common-ligatures ; } .no-common-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : no-common-ligatures ; } .discretionary-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : discretionary-ligatures ; } .no-discretionary-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : no-discretionary-ligatures ; } .historical-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : historical-ligatures ; } .no-historical-ligatures { font-variant-ligatures : no-historical-ligatures ; } .contextual { font-variant-ligatures : contextual ; } .no-contextual { font-variant-ligatures : no-contextual ; }

Example Usage with Related Properties

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html lang = " en " > < head > < style > h1 { font-variant : small-caps ; font-variant-ligatures : common-ligatures ; } p { font-variant-caps : petite-caps ; font-variant-numeric : oldstyle-nums ; } .emoji { font-variant-emoji : emoji; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 >Small Caps with Ligatures</ h1 > < p >Petite Caps with Oldstyle Numbers: 1234567890</ p > < p class = " emoji " >Emoji Characters: 😊 👍 🎉</ p > </ body > </ html >

CSS

h1 { font-variant : small-caps ; font-variant-ligatures : common-ligatures ; } p { font-variant-caps : petite-caps ; font-variant-numeric : oldstyle-nums ; } .emoji { font-variant-emoji : emoji; }

Browser Compatibility

The font-variant-ligatures property is widely supported across modern browsers.

Supported Browsers

Google Chrome : Since version 34

: Since version 34 Firefox : Since version 34

: Since version 34 Safari : Since version 9.1

: Since version 9.1 Opera : Since version 21

: Since version 21 Edge: Since version 79

Browser Compatibility Table

Browser Version Google Chrome 34+ Firefox 34+ Safari 9.1+ Opera 21+ Edge 79+

Related Properties

font-variant

A shorthand property for setting multiple font variant properties.

font-variant: normal | small-caps | all-small-caps | petite-caps | all-petite-caps | unicase | titling-caps | initial | inherit;

font-variant-caps

Controls the use of small capitals and other capitalization styles.

font-variant-caps: normal | small-caps | all-small-caps | petite-caps | all-petite-caps | unicase | titling-caps | initial | inherit;

font-variant-emoji

Controls the rendering of emoji characters.

font-variant-emoji: normal | text | emoji | unicode | initial | inherit;

font-variant-east-asian

Controls the rendering of East Asian text.

font-variant-east-asian: normal | jis78 | jis83 | jis90 | jis04 | simplified | traditional | full-width | proportional-width | ruby | initial | inherit;

font-variant-numeric

Controls the rendering of numeric characters.

font-variant-numeric: normal | ordinal | slashed-zero | lining-nums | oldstyle-nums | proportional-nums | tabular-nums | diagonal-fractions | stacked-fractions | initial | inherit;

font-variant-position

Controls the positioning of characters, such as subscript and superscript.

font-variant-position: normal | sub | super | initial | inherit;

font-feature-settings

Allows you to enable or disable specific OpenType font features.

font-feature-settings: normal | "feature-tag" on | "feature-tag" off | initial | inherit;

Conclusion

The font-variant-ligatures property is a powerful tool for controlling ligatures and contextual forms in text. Along with related properties like font-variant , font-variant-caps , and font-variant-numeric , you can enhance your typography to create polished and professional web designs.

By understanding and using these properties effectively, you can ensure your web design projects are visually appealing and functional across different devices and browsers. Keep testing and stay informed about updates to make the most of these typographic features.

Happy coding!