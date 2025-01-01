CSS Font-Variant-Alternates Enhance Web Typography

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The font-variant-alternates CSS property lets you control alternate glyphs in your text. It’s a new feature available since March 2023 that enhances text appearance by enabling specific typographic features like stylistic sets, swashes, ornaments, and annotations. You don’t need to know specific index values for each font; just use this property with the @font-feature-values at-rule to apply complex typographic styles easily.

Specification

The font-variant-alternates property is defined in the CSS Fonts Module Level 4 specification. It works with the @font-feature-values at-rule to map human-readable names to numeric indices for OpenType font features. This makes applying typographic styles simpler and more intuitive.

Syntax

/* Keyword values */
font-variant-alternates: normal;
font-variant-alternates: historical-forms;


/* Functional notation values */
font-variant-alternates: stylistic(user-defined-ident);
font-variant-alternates: styleset(user-defined-ident);
font-variant-alternates: character-variant(user-defined-ident);
font-variant-alternates: swash(user-defined-ident);
font-variant-alternates: ornaments(user-defined-ident);
font-variant-alternates: annotation(user-defined-ident);
font-variant-alternates: swash(ident1) annotation(ident2);


/* Global values */
font-variant-alternates: inherit;
font-variant-alternates: initial;
font-variant-alternates: revert;
font-variant-alternates: revert-layer;
font-variant-alternates: unset;

Keyword Values

  • normal: Deactivates alternate glyphs.
  • historical-forms: Enables historical forms.

Functional Notation Values

  • stylistic(user-defined-ident): Enables stylistic alternates for characters.
  • styleset(user-defined-ident): Enables stylistic sets for characters.
  • character-variant(user-defined-ident): Enables specific stylistic alternatives for characters.
  • swash(user-defined-ident): Enables swash glyphs.
  • ornaments(user-defined-ident): Enables ornaments.
  • annotation(user-defined-ident): Enables annotations.

Global Values

  • initial: Sets the property to its initial value.
  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • unset: Resets the property to its natural value.
  • revert: Resets the property to the value established by the user agent’s stylesheet.
  • revert-layer: Resets the property to its value in the previous cascade layer.

Examples

Enabling Swash Glyphs

Use the @font-feature-values at-rule to define a name for the swash feature of a font, then apply it with font-variant-alternates.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <style>
    @font-face {
      font-family: SwashFont;
      src: url("swashfont-regular.woff2");
    }


    @font-feature-values "SwashFont" {
      @swash {
        fancy: 1;
      }
    }


    p {
      font-family: "SwashFont";
      font-size: 2rem;
      margin: 1rem;
    }


    .swash {
      font-variant-alternates: swash(fancy);
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <p>Normal Text</p>
  <p class="swash">Swash Text</p>
</body>
</html>

Using Historical Forms

Enable historical forms using the font-variant-alternates property.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <style>
    p {
      font-family: "HistoricalFont";
      font-size: 2rem;
      margin: 1rem;
    }


    .historical {
      font-variant-alternates: historical-forms;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <p>Normal Text</p>
  <p class="historical">Historical Text</p>
</body>
</html>

Applying Stylistic Sets

Use the @font-feature-values at-rule to define a name for the styleset feature of a font, then apply it with font-variant-alternates.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <style>
    @font-face {
      font-family: StylisticFont;
      src: url("stylisticfont-regular.woff2");
    }


    @font-feature-values "StylisticFont" {
      @styleset {
        set1: 1;
      }
    }


    p {
      font-family: "StylisticFont";
      font-size: 2.5rem;
      margin: 1rem;
    }


    .stylistic {
      font-variant-alternates: styleset(set1);
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <p>Normal Text</p>
  <p class="stylistic">Stylistic Text</p>
</body>
</html>

Using Ornaments

Enable ornaments using the font-variant-alternates property.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <style>
    @font-face {
      font-family: OrnamentalFont;
      src: url("ornamentalfont-regular.woff2");
    }


    @font-feature-values "OrnamentalFont" {
      @ornaments {
        orn1: 1;
      }
    }


    p {
      font-family: "OrnamentalFont";
      font-size: 2rem;
      margin: 1rem;
    }


    .ornaments {
      font-variant-alternates: ornaments(orn1);
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <p>Normal Text</p>
  <p class="ornaments">Ornamental Text</p>
</body>
</html>

Applying Swash Glyphs

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <style>
    @font-face {
      font-family: MonteCarlo;
      src: url("montecarlo-regular.woff2");
    }


    @font-feature-values "MonteCarlo" {
      @swash {
        fancy: 1;
      }
    }


    p {
      font-family: "MonteCarlo";
      font-size: 3rem;
      margin: 0.7rem 3rem;
    }


    .variant {
      font-variant-alternates: swash(fancy);
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <p>A Fancy Swash</p>
  <p class="variant">A Fancy Swash</p>
</body>
</html>

Browser Compatibility

Current Browser Support

As of the latest updates, the following browsers support the font-variant-alternates property:

  1. Google Chrome: Supported in the latest versions.
  2. Mozilla Firefox: Supported from version 34.
  3. Apple Safari: Supported from version 9.1.
  4. Microsoft Edge: Supported in the latest versions.

Partial or No Support

Older versions of these browsers, and some less commonly used browsers, may not support this property. Always test your web designs across multiple browsers and versions.

Best Practices

  1. Fallback Options: Provide fallback options for browsers that don’t support font-variant-alternates.
  2. Feature Detection: Use feature detection techniques to check if the property is supported.
  3. Graceful Degradation: Ensure your web design degrades smoothly in older browsers.

For the most up-to-date information on browser compatibility, refer to resources like Can I Use and MDN Web Docs.

Related Properties

font-variant

A shorthand property that controls several font-variant features at once, like font-variant-caps, font-variant-ligatures, and font-variant-numeric.

font-variant-caps

Controls the use of alternate glyphs for capital letters, such as small-caps and petite-caps.

font-variant-east-asian

Controls the presentation of East Asian text, useful for multilingual web pages.

font-variant-emoji

Controls the presentation of emoji characters, ensuring consistent and appropriate use.

font-variant-ligatures

Controls the use of ligatures in text, such as common ligatures and discretionary ligatures.

font-variant-numeric

Controls the presentation of numeric characters, like old-style numbers and lining numbers.

font-variant-position

Controls the position of characters in text, useful for mathematical notation and chemical formulas.

@font-feature-values

Defines human-readable names for OpenType font features, making them easier to use in CSS.

font-feature-settings

Provides low-level control over OpenType font features, allowing you to enable or disable specific font features using numeric indices.

References

Official Specifications

MDN Web Docs

Browser Compatibility

Additional Resources

icons/logo-tid.svg

Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.