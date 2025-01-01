Mastering CSS Font-Synthesis for Better Typography

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The font-synthesis CSS property lets you control whether the browser can create bold, italic, small-caps, and subscript/superscript typefaces when they’re missing in your specified font-family. This feature is widely supported and improves the visual appeal and readability of your web pages.

Baseline Compatibility

The font-synthesis property is well-supported across many devices and browsers. It’s been available since January 2022, making it a reliable choice for web developers.

Constituent Properties

The font-synthesis property is a shorthand for several individual CSS properties:

  1. font-synthesis-weight: Controls the synthesis of the bold typeface.
  2. font-synthesis-style: Controls the synthesis of the italic typeface.
  3. font-synthesis-small-caps: Manages the synthesis of the small-caps typeface.
  4. font-synthesis-position: Dictates the synthesis of subscript and superscript typefaces.

Syntax

The font-synthesis property uses a simple syntax to specify which type styles the browser can synthesize:

/* None or one or more of the other keyword values */
font-synthesis: none;
font-synthesis: weight;
font-synthesis: style;
font-synthesis: position;
font-synthesis: small-caps style; /* Property values can be in any order */
font-synthesis: style small-caps weight position; /* Property values can be in any order */


/* Global values */
font-synthesis: inherit;
font-synthesis: initial;
font-synthesis: revert;
font-synthesis: revert-layer;
font-synthesis: unset;

Values

The font-synthesis property can take several keyword values:

  • none: No bold, italic, or small-caps typeface may be synthesized.
  • weight: Missing bold typeface may be synthesized.
  • style: Italic typeface may be synthesized.
  • small-caps: Small-caps typeface may be synthesized.
  • position: Subscript and superscript typefaces may be synthesized.

Formal Definition

  • Initial Value: weight style small-caps position
  • Applies to: All elements and text. It also applies to ::first-letter and ::first-line.
  • Inherited: Yes
  • Computed Value: As specified
  • Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

font-synthesis =
  none                                           |
  [ weight || style || small-caps || position ]

Examples

Enabling and Disabling Font Synthesis

Font synthesis allows browsers to generate missing font styles like bold, italic, and small-caps. This can be useful, but sometimes it can affect the readability of text. Here’s how to control font synthesis for better web design.

HTML

<pre> DEFAULT </pre>
<p class="english">
  This font supports <strong>bold</strong> and <em>italic</em>.
</p>
<p class="chinese">这个字体支持<strong>加粗</strong>和<em>斜体</em></p>
<br />


<pre> SYNTHESIS IS DISABLED </pre>
<p class="english no-syn">
  This font supports <strong>bold</strong> and <em>italic.</em>
</p>
<p class="chinese no-syn">这个字体支持<strong>加粗</strong>和<em>斜体</em></p>
<br />


<pre> SYNTHESIS IS ENABLED FOR WEIGHT AND STYLE </pre>
<p class="english syn-weight-style">
  This font supports <strong>bold</strong> and <em>italic.</em>
</p>
<p class="chinese syn-weight-style">这个字体支持<strong>加粗</strong>和<em>斜体</em></p>
<br />


<pre> SYNTHESIS IS ENABLED FOR SMALL-CAPS </pre>
<p class="english syn-small-caps">
  This font supports <span style="font-variant: small-caps;">small-caps</span>.
</p>
<p class="chinese syn-small-caps">这个字体支持<span style="font-variant: small-caps;">小写大写字母</span></p>

CSS

@import url("https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Montserrat&display=swap");
@import url("https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Ma+Shan+Zheng&display=swap");


.english {
  font-family: "Montserrat", sans-serif;
}
.chinese {
  font-family: "Ma Shan Zheng";
}
.no-syn {
  font-synthesis: none;
}
.syn-weight-style {
  font-synthesis: weight style;
}
.syn-small-caps {
  font-synthesis: small-caps;
}

Disabling Font Synthesis for a Specific Language

You can use the :lang() pseudo-class to disable font synthesis for a specific language. Here’s how to disable it for Arabic.

HTML

<pre> DEFAULT </pre>
<p class="english">
  This font supports <strong>bold</strong> and <em>italic</em>.
</p>
<p class="arabic">هذا الخط يدعم <strong>النص العريض</strong> و <em>النص المائل</em></p>
<br />


<pre> SYNTHESIS IS DISABLED FOR ARABIC </pre>
<p class="english">
  This font supports <strong>bold</strong> and <em>italic</em>.
</p>
<p class="arabic no-syn-arabic">هذا الخط يدعم <strong>النص العريض</strong> و <em>النص المائل</em></p>

CSS

@import url("https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Montserrat&display=swap");
@import url("https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Ma+Shan+Zheng&display=swap");


.english {
  font-family: "Montserrat", sans-serif;
}
.arabic {
  font-family: "Ma Shan Zheng";
}
.no-syn-arabic {
  font-synthesis: none;
}

Disabling Font Synthesis for All Text

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>Disabling Font Synthesis</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css">
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Disabling Font Synthesis for All Text</h1>
  <p class="no-syn">This text will not have any synthesized typefaces.</p>
  <p>This text may have synthesized typefaces if the font does not include them.</p>
</body>
</html>

CSS

body {
  font-synthesis: none;
}


.no-syn {
  font-weight: bold;
  font-style: italic;
}

Disabling Font Synthesis for a Specific Language

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  <title>Disabling Font Synthesis for Arabic</title>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css">
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Disabling Font Synthesis for Arabic</h1>
  <p lang="ar">هذا النص سيكون بدون تخليق الأنماط النصية.</p>
  <p lang="en">This text may have synthesized typefaces if the font does not include them.</p>
</body>
</html>

CSS

*:lang(ar) {
  font-synthesis: none;
}


p[lang="ar"] {
  font-weight: bold;
  font-style: italic;
}

Browser Compatibility

The font-synthesis property is widely supported across many devices and browser versions.

BrowserVersion
Chrome97+
Edge97+
Firefox34+
Opera83+
Safari9+

See Also

For further reading and related properties, you can explore the following CSS properties:

By understanding and utilizing the font-synthesis property, you can ensure that your web designs maintain a high level of typographic consistency and readability, providing a better user experience for your visitors.

