CSS Font-Stretch Adjust Text Width Easily
Use keywords like normal, condensed, or expanded, and percentages from 50% to 200%.
Introduction
The
font-stretch property in CSS is a handy tool that lets you adjust the width of text by selecting different font faces. It’s great for fonts that offer options like condensed (narrower than normal) or expanded (wider than normal) faces. This feature has been available since September 2017 and is widely supported across many devices and browsers.
Note: The
font-stretch property has been renamed to
font-width in the specifications, but
font-stretch is still recognized and widely used. The new name
font-width isn’t supported by any browsers yet.
This property can really enhance your web design by adjusting the text width to fit your layout perfectly.
Specification
The
font-stretch property is part of the CSS Fonts Module Level 4 specification. This module defines how fonts are used and manipulated in web design. The
font-stretch property lets you adjust the width of text by selecting different font faces.
The specification details the various keyword and percentage values that can be used with the
font-stretch property. These values help you choose the appropriate width for your text, making it easier to create balanced designs.
Note: As mentioned earlier, the
font-stretch property has been renamed to
font-width in the latest specifications. However,
font-stretch is still widely used and recognized by browsers. The new name
font-width is not yet supported, so you can continue to use
font-stretch in your CSS.
By understanding the specification, you can effectively use the
font-stretch property to control the appearance of text in your web projects. This can be particularly useful for creating responsive designs that adapt to different screen sizes and resolutions.
Description
The
font-stretch property in CSS allows you to adjust the width of text by selecting different font faces. This is particularly useful for font families that offer additional faces, such as condensed (narrower than normal) or expanded (wider than normal) faces.
By using
font-stretch, you can fine-tune the appearance of your text to better fit your design layout. Whether you want to save space with condensed text or make a bold statement with expanded text,
font-stretch provides the flexibility you need.
However, not all fonts support condensed or expanded faces. If the font you are using does not offer these options, the
font-stretch property will have no effect. Therefore, it’s essential to choose a font that supports these features if you want to take full advantage of the
font-stretch property.
Syntax
The
font-stretch property in CSS can be specified using either keyword values or percentage values. The syntax is straightforward and allows you to easily control the width of the text.
Here is the basic syntax for the
font-stretch property:
Keyword Values
The keyword values for
font-stretch include:
normal
ultra-condensed
extra-condensed
condensed
semi-condensed
semi-expanded
expanded
extra-expanded
ultra-expanded
Percentage Values
The percentage values for
font-stretch range from 50% to 200% (inclusive). Negative values are not allowed for this property.
Global Values
In addition to the specific
font-stretch values, you can also use the following global values:
inherit: Inherits the value from its parent element.
initial: Sets the value to its default value.
revert: Resets the property to the user-agent stylesheet value.
revert-layer: Resets the property to the value defined in the previous cascade layer.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves like
inheritif the property is inherited or
initialif it is not.
Example Syntax
Here are some examples of how to use the
font-stretch property:
Summary
The
font-stretch property provides a simple and effective way to adjust the width of text in your web designs. By using the appropriate keyword or percentage values, you can create visually appealing and balanced layouts that enhance the overall user experience.
Values
The
font-stretch property in CSS allows you to adjust the width of text using both keyword values and percentage values. Understanding these values is crucial for effectively controlling the appearance of your text.
Keyword Values
The keyword values for
font-stretch include:
normal: Specifies a normal font face.
semi-condensed,
condensed,
extra-condensed,
ultra-condensed: Specify a more condensed font face than normal, with
ultra-condensedbeing the most condensed.
semi-expanded,
expanded,
extra-expanded,
ultra-expanded: Specify a more expanded font face than normal, with
ultra-expandedbeing the most expanded.
Percentage Values
The percentage values for
font-stretch range from 50% to 200% (inclusive). Negative values are not allowed. These values provide a more granular control over the width of the text.
Global Values
In addition to the specific
font-stretch values, you can also use the following global values:
inherit: Inherits the value from its parent element.
initial: Sets the value to its default value.
revert: Resets the property to the user-agent stylesheet value.
revert-layer: Resets the property to the value defined in the previous cascade layer.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves like
inheritif the property is inherited or
initialif it is not.
Example Values
Here are some examples of how to use the
font-stretch property with different values:
Summary
The
font-stretch property provides a wide range of values to adjust the width of text. By using keyword values, you can quickly select predefined widths, while percentage values offer more precise control. Understanding these values allows you to create visually appealing and balanced layouts that enhance the overall user experience.
Keyword to Numeric Mapping
The
font-stretch property in CSS allows you to adjust the width of text using keyword values. Each keyword value corresponds to a specific percentage value, which provides a more granular control over the text width. Understanding this mapping can help you better utilize the
font-stretch property in your web designs.
Below is the table that shows the mapping between the
font-stretch keyword values and their corresponding numeric percentages:
|Keyword
|Percentage
ultra-condensed
|50%
extra-condensed
|62.5%
condensed
|75%
semi-condensed
|87.5%
normal
|100%
semi-expanded
|112.5%
expanded
|125%
extra-expanded
|150%
ultra-expanded
|200%
Explanation
ultra-condensed(50%): This keyword value makes the text very narrow, which is suitable for saving space in your design.
extra-condensed(62.5%): This value condenses the text slightly more than
condensed, offering a middle ground between
ultra-condensedand
condensed.
condensed(75%): This value makes the text narrower than normal but not as much as
extra-condensed.
semi-condensed(87.5%): This value condenses the text slightly, making it just a bit narrower than normal.
normal(100%): This is the default value and does not stretch the font.
semi-expanded(112.5%): This value expands the text slightly, making it just a bit wider than normal.
expanded(125%): This value makes the text wider than normal but not as much as
extra-expanded.
extra-expanded(150%): This value expands the text significantly, making it much wider than normal.
ultra-expanded(200%): This keyword value makes the text very wide, which is suitable for making a bold statement in your design.
Practical Use
Understanding the mapping between keyword values and their corresponding percentages allows you to fine-tune the width of your text to achieve the desired visual effect. Whether you need to save space with condensed text or make a bold statement with expanded text, the
font-stretch property provides the flexibility you need.
Font Face Selection
The
font-stretch property in CSS is used to select different font faces from a font family, based on the width of the text. The face selected for a given value of
font-stretch depends on the faces supported by the font in question. If the font does not provide a face that exactly matches the given value, the browser will map the values to the closest available face.
How It Works
- Values Less Than 100%: These values select a narrower face, which is useful for creating condensed text.
- Values Greater Than or Equal to 100%: These values select a wider face, which is useful for creating expanded text.
Example
Let’s look at an example to understand how the
font-stretch property selects different font faces based on the available options in the font family.
In this example, the
font-stretch property is used to select different font faces based on the specified values. The text within the paragraphs will be rendered with different widths according to the
font-stretch values.
Summary
The
font-stretch property is a powerful tool for adjusting the width of text in your web designs. By understanding how it selects different font faces based on the available options, you can create visually appealing and balanced layouts that enhance the overall user experience. Whether you need to save space with condensed text or make a bold statement with expanded text, the
font-stretch property provides the flexibility you need.
Formal Definition
The
font-stretch property in CSS is defined in the CSS Fonts Module Level 4 specification. This property allows you to adjust the width of text by selecting different font faces from a font family.
Initial Value
The initial value of the
font-stretch property is
normal.
Applies To
The
font-stretch property applies to all elements and text, including the pseudo-elements
::first-letter and
::first-line.
Inherited
Yes, the
font-stretch property is inherited.
Computed Value
The computed value of the
font-stretch property is as specified.
Animation Type
The
font-stretch property is animatable. The animation type is a discrete step.
Formal Syntax
Example Usage
Summary
The formal definition of the
font-stretch property provides a clear understanding of its initial value, applicability, computed value, and animation type. By knowing these details, you can effectively use the
font-stretch property to control the width of text in your web designs.
Examples
Setting Font Stretch Percentages
This example demonstrates how to use percentage values to create condensed, normal, and expanded text.
Using Keyword Values
This example demonstrates how to use keyword values to create various text widths, from ultra-condensed to ultra-expanded.
Summary
The
font-stretch property is a powerful tool for controlling the width of text. By understanding its formal definition and seeing practical examples, you can effectively use this property to create visually appealing and balanced web designs.
Browser Compatibility
The
font-stretch property is well-supported across many modern browsers, ensuring consistent performance across different platforms.
Compatibility Table
|Browser
|Version
|Release Date
|Chrome
|48.0
|Jan 2016
|Firefox
|9.0
|Dec 2011
|IE/Edge
|9.0
|Mar 2011
|Opera
|35.0
|Feb 2016
|Safari
|11.0
|Sep 2017
Summary
The
font-stretch property is a powerful tool for adjusting the width of text in your web designs. With good browser support and various customization options, it can help you create visually appealing and balanced layouts. Explore the additional resources to further enhance your CSS and font styling skills. Happy coding!
Additional Resources
If you’re looking to learn more about CSS and font styling, here are some helpful resources:
Related Properties
font-style: Lets you set the font style, like normal, italic, or oblique.
font-weight: Sets the font weight, such as normal, bold, or a specific number.
font-size: Sets the font size.
Useful Links
- CSS Fonts Module Level 4: The official specification for CSS Fonts.
- MDN Web Docs - CSS Fonts: A comprehensive guide to CSS fonts.
- Fundamental text and font styling: A tutorial covering the basics of text and font styling.
Related Tutorials
- CSS Fonts Tutorial: Learn how to style and manipulate fonts with CSS.
- Web Typography: A comprehensive guide to web typography.
Community and Support
- CSS-Tricks: A community-driven site with CSS tutorials and resources.
- Stack Overflow: A forum where you can ask questions and share knowledge about CSS.
Summary
The
font-stretch property is a powerful tool for adjusting the width of text in your web designs. With good browser support and various customization options, it can help you create visually appealing and balanced layouts. Explore the additional resources to further enhance your CSS and font styling skills. Happy coding!
