CSS Column-Width A Comprehensive Guide

The CSS column-width property sets the ideal width for columns in a multi-column layout.

Learn how to use it to create responsive designs and explore available options.
Introduction to column-width

The column-width CSS property sets the ideal width for each column in a multi-column container. It ensures that the container will have as many columns as can fit without any of them being narrower than the specified width. If the container’s width is less than the specified column width, the single column’s width will be smaller than the declared column width.

This property is useful in web development and design, as it helps create flexible and adaptable layouts that adjust to different screen sizes. When used with other CSS properties like column-count, width, column-gap, and column-rule-width, column-width can fine-tune the appearance of columns to meet specific design requirements.

Specification and Usage

The column-width property in CSS is defined by the CSS Box Sizing Module Level 3 and the CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1. These specifications outline the behavior and usage of column-width, ensuring consistent implementation across different browsers.

Usage:

  • Ideal Column Width: The column-width property sets the ideal width for each column in a multi-column layout. The container will try to fit as many columns as possible without any column being narrower than the specified width.
  • Responsive Design: This property is essential for creating responsive designs. It allows the layout to adjust the number of columns based on the available space, ensuring that the content remains readable and visually appealing on different devices.
  • Combining with Other Properties: For precise control over column layouts, column-width can be used in conjunction with other CSS properties like column-count, width, column-gap, and column-rule-width. These properties work together to define the exact width, count, spacing, and appearance of columns.

Syntax and Values

The column-width property in CSS is straightforward to use, with a simple and intuitive syntax.

Syntax:

column-width: auto | <length>;

Values:

  1. <length>:
    • Specifies the optimal column width using a length unit such as pixels (px), ems (em), or viewport widths (vw). The actual column width may vary depending on the available space in the container.
    • Example: 
      column-width: 200px;
      column-width: 15em;
      column-width: 3vw;
  2. auto:
    • The default value. When set to auto, the browser determines the width of the columns based on other CSS properties, such as column-count.
    • Example: 
      column-width: auto;
  3. Global Values:
    • inherit: Inherits the column-width value from the parent element.
    • initial: Sets the column-width to its default value.
    • revert: Resets the column-width to the browser’s default styling.
    • revert-layer: Resets the column-width to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet for the current cascade layer.
    • unset: Resets the column-width to its inherited value if it inherits from its parent, or to its initial value if it does not inherit.
    • Examples: 
      column-width: inherit;
      column-width: initial;
      column-width: revert;
      column-width: revert-layer;
      column-width: unset;

Formal Definition and Syntax

The column-width property in CSS is formally defined to specify the ideal width for columns in a multi-column layout.

Formal Definition:

  • Initial Value: auto
  • Applies to: Block containers, except table wrapper boxes
  • Inherited: No
  • Computed Value: An absolute length, zero or larger
  • Animation Type: A length

Syntax:

column-width = auto | <length> | initial | inherit | revert | revert-layer | unset;

Formal Syntax Breakdown:

  1. auto:
    • The browser determines the width of the columns based on other CSS properties, such as column-count.
    • Example: 
      column-width: auto;
  2. <length>:
    • Specifies the optimal column width using a length unit such as pixels (px), ems (em), or viewport widths (vw). The actual column width may vary depending on the available space in the container.
    • Example: 
      column-width: 200px;
      column-width: 15em;
      column-width: 3vw;
  3. Global Values:
    • initial: Sets the column-width to its default value.
    • inherit: Inherits the column-width value from the parent element.
    • revert: Resets the column-width to the browser’s default styling.
    • revert-layer: Resets the column-width to the value established by the user-agent stylesheet for the current cascade layer.
    • unset: Resets the column-width to its inherited value if it inherits from its parent, or to its initial value if it does not inherit.
    • Examples: 
      column-width: initial;
      column-width: inherit;
      column-width: revert;
      column-width: revert-layer;
      column-width: unset;

Examples and Use Cases

Use Case 1: Setting Column Width in Pixels

HTML:

<p class="content-box">
  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy
  nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi
  enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamcorper suscipit lobortis
  nisl ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
</p>

CSS:

.content-box {
  column-width: 100px;
}

Result: The text will be divided into columns that are at least 100 pixels wide, adjusting to the available space in the container.

Use Case 2: Setting Column Width in Ems

HTML:

<p class="content-box">
  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy
  nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi
  enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamcorper suscipit lobortis
  nisl ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
</p>

CSS:

.content-box {
  column-width: 15em;
}

Result: The text will be divided into columns that are at least 15 ems wide, adjusting to the available space in the container.

Use Case 3: Setting Column Width to Auto

HTML:

<p class="content-box">
  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy
  nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi
  enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamcorper suscipit lobortis
  nisl ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
</p>

CSS:

.content-box {
  column-width: auto;
}

Result: The browser will determine the optimal width for the columns, ensuring a balanced and responsive layout.

Use Case 4: Combining Column Width with Other CSS Properties

HTML:

<div class="content-box">
  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy
  nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi
  enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamcorper suscipit lobortis
  nisl ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
</div>

CSS:

.content-box {
  column-width: 200px;
  column-count: 3;
  width: 100%;
  column-gap: 20px;
  column-rule-width: 1px;
}

Result: The text will be divided into three columns, each at least 200 pixels wide, with a gap of 20 pixels between columns and a rule width of 1 pixel.

Browser Compatibility

The column-width property is widely supported across modern web browsers, ensuring that your multi-column layouts work seamlessly on various platforms.

Browser Support:

  • Chrome: Supported
  • Firefox: Supported
  • Safari: Supported
  • Edge: Supported
  • Opera: Supported

Notes:

  • For optimal compatibility, it is recommended to use vendor prefixes for older versions of some browsers.
  • Example: 
    .content-box {
      -webkit-column-width: 200px; /* Safari and older Chrome */
      -moz-column-width: 200px; /* Firefox */
      column-width: 200px; /* Standard syntax */
    }

FAQs

What does the column-width property do in CSS? The column-width property specifies the ideal width of each column in a multi-column layout. It helps create responsive designs that adjust to different screen sizes.

How does column-width differ from column-count? The column-width property defines the width of the columns, while the column-count property determines the number of columns. Together, they allow for precise control over the layout.

How do I set a specific column width? You can set a specific column width using the column-width property:

column-width: 200px;

Can column-width be responsive? Yes, use media queries to adjust the column-width for different screen sizes:

@media (max-width: 600px) {
  .content-box {
    column-width: 100px;
  }
}


@media (min-width: 601px) {
  .content-box {
    column-width: 200px;
  }
}

What happens if the container width is less than the column-width? If the container’s width is smaller than the specified column-width, fewer columns will be displayed, or only a single column will fit, depending on the layout.

How does column-width interact with other CSS properties? The column-width property works well with other CSS properties like column-count, width, column-gap, and column-rule-width. These properties together define the exact width, count, spacing, and appearance of columns.

Is column-width supported in all browsers? The column-width property is widely supported in modern browsers. For older versions, use vendor prefixes:

.content-box {
  -webkit-column-width: 200px; /* For Chrome, Safari, Opera */
  -moz-column-width: 200px;    /* For Firefox */
  column-width: 200px;         /* Standard syntax */
}

  1. column-count

    • Description: Specifies the number of columns in a multi-column layout.
    • Usage: 
      column-count: 3;

  2. column-gap

    • Description: Specifies the gap between columns.
    • Usage: 
      column-gap: 20px;

  3. column-rule

    • Description: Shorthand for setting the width, style, and color of the rule between columns.
    • Usage: 
      column-rule: 1px solid black;

  4. column-rule-width

    • Description: Specifies the width of the rule between columns.
    • Usage: 
      column-rule-width: 2px;

  5. column-rule-style

    • Description: Specifies the style of the rule between columns.
    • Usage: 
      column-rule-style: dashed;

  6. column-rule-color

    • Description: Specifies the color of the rule between columns.
    • Usage: 
      column-rule-color: red;

Resources

  1. MDN Web Docs

  2. CSS-Tricks

  3. W3Schools

  4. Can I Use

