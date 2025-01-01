CSS column-rule-color Enhance Multi-Column Layouts

Introduction

The column-rule-color CSS property sets the color of the line that separates columns in a multi-column layout.

Syntax

column-rule-color: <color>;

You can specify the color using named colors, hex codes, RGB, RGBA, HSL, and HSLA. You can also use global values like inherit , initial , revert , revert-layer , and unset .

Examples

Setting a Blue Column Rule

HTML:

< p > This is a bunch of text split into three columns. The `column-rule-color` property is used to change the color of the line that is drawn between columns. Don't you think that's wonderful? </ p >

CSS:

p { column-count : 3 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : blue ; }

Result:

The text will be divided into three columns, with a blue line separating each column.

Using Different Color Formats

HTML:

< div class = " example1 " > < p > This is a paragraph with a red column rule. </ p > </ div > < div class = " example2 " > < p > This is a paragraph with a green column rule. </ p > </ div > < div class = " example3 " > < p > This is a paragraph with a blue column rule. </ p > </ div >

CSS:

.example1 p { column-count : 2 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : red ; /* Named color */ } .example2 p { column-count : 2 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : #00ff00 ; /* Hex code */ } .example3 p { column-count : 2 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : rgb ( 0 , 0 , 255 ); /* RGB */ }

Result:

Each paragraph will have a different column rule color based on the specified color format.

Using Global Values

HTML:

< div class = " example4 " > < p > This is a paragraph with an inherited column rule color. </ p > </ div > < div class = " example5 " > < p > This is a paragraph with the initial column rule color. </ p > </ div > < div class = " example6 " > < p > This is a paragraph with the unset column rule color. </ p > </ div >

CSS:

.example4 p { column-count : 2 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : inherit ; } .example5 p { column-count : 2 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : initial ; } .example6 p { column-count : 2 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : unset ; }

Result:

The column rule color will be determined by the global values specified.

Using RGBA for Transparency

HTML:

< div class = " example7 " > < p > This is a paragraph with a semi-transparent column rule color. </ p > </ div >

CSS:

.example7 p { column-count : 2 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : rgba ( 0 , 0 , 255 , 0.5 ); /* RGBA */ }

Result:

The column rule color will be semi-transparent blue.

Using HSL and HSLA Colors

HTML:

< div class = " example9 " > < p > This is a paragraph with an HSL column rule color. </ p > </ div > < div class = " example10 " > < p > This is a paragraph with an HSLA column rule color. </ p > </ div >

CSS:

.example9 p { column-count : 2 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : hsl ( 120 , 100 % , 50 % ); /* Green in HSL */ } .example10 p { column-count : 2 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : hsla ( 120 , 100 % , 50 % , 0.5 ); /* Semi-transparent green in HSLA */ }

Result:

The first paragraph will have a green column rule color, while the second paragraph will have a semi-transparent green column rule color.

Inheriting Column Rule Color

HTML:

< div class = " parent " > < div class = " child " > < p > This is a paragraph with an inherited column rule color. </ p > </ div > </ div >

CSS:

.parent { column-rule-color : red ; } .child p { column-count : 2 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : inherit ; /* Inherit from parent */ }

Result:

The column rule color for the paragraph will be inherited from the parent element, resulting in a red column rule color.

Using Initial Value

HTML:

< div class = " example11 " > < p > This is a paragraph with the initial column rule color. </ p > </ div >

CSS:

.example11 p { column-count : 2 ; column-rule-style : solid ; column-rule-color : initial ; /* Reset to default value */ }

Result:

The column rule color will be reset to its default value, which is currentcolor .

Browser Support

The column-rule-color property is supported by all major web browsers:

Google Chrome : Supported since version 50.0.

: Supported since version 50.0. Microsoft Edge : Supported since version 12.0.

: Supported since version 12.0. Internet Explorer : Supported since version 10.0.

: Supported since version 10.0. Mozilla Firefox : Supported since version 52.0.

: Supported since version 52.0. Opera : Supported since version 37.0.

: Supported since version 37.0. Safari: Supported since version 9.0.

Related Properties

column-rule : Shorthand for setting the width, style, and color of the column rule. column-rule: 2px solid blue;

: Shorthand for setting the width, style, and color of the column rule. column-rule-width : Specifies the width of the column rule. column-rule-width: 2px;

: Specifies the width of the column rule. column-rule-style : Defines the style of the column rule. column-rule-style: dashed;

: Defines the style of the column rule. columns : Shorthand for setting the number of columns and their width. columns: 3 200px;

: Shorthand for setting the number of columns and their width. column-count : Specifies the number of columns. column-count: 3;

: Specifies the number of columns. column-width : Specifies the optimal width of the columns. column-width: 200px;

: Specifies the optimal width of the columns. column-gap : Specifies the gap between columns. column-gap: 20px;

: Specifies the gap between columns. column-span : Allows an element to span across all columns. column-span: all;

