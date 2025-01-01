- Services
CSS column-rule-color Enhance Multi-Column Layouts
Explore various color formats and global values for enhanced visual appeal.
Introduction
The
column-rule-color CSS property sets the color of the line that separates columns in a multi-column layout.
Syntax
You can specify the color using named colors, hex codes, RGB, RGBA, HSL, and HSLA. You can also use global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset.
Examples
Setting a Blue Column Rule
HTML:
CSS:
Result:
The text will be divided into three columns, with a blue line separating each column.
Using Different Color Formats
HTML:
CSS:
Result:
Each paragraph will have a different column rule color based on the specified color format.
Using Global Values
HTML:
CSS:
Result:
The column rule color will be determined by the global values specified.
Using RGBA for Transparency
HTML:
CSS:
Result:
The column rule color will be semi-transparent blue.
Using HSL and HSLA Colors
HTML:
CSS:
Result:
The first paragraph will have a green column rule color, while the second paragraph will have a semi-transparent green column rule color.
Inheriting Column Rule Color
HTML:
CSS:
Result:
The column rule color for the paragraph will be inherited from the parent element, resulting in a red column rule color.
Using Initial Value
HTML:
CSS:
Result:
The column rule color will be reset to its default value, which is
currentcolor.
Browser Support
The
column-rule-color property is supported by all major web browsers:
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 50.0.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 12.0.
- Internet Explorer: Supported since version 10.0.
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 52.0.
- Opera: Supported since version 37.0.
- Safari: Supported since version 9.0.
Related Properties
column-rule: Shorthand for setting the width, style, and color of the column rule.
column-rule-width: Specifies the width of the column rule.
column-rule-style: Defines the style of the column rule.
columns: Shorthand for setting the number of columns and their width.
column-count: Specifies the number of columns.
column-width: Specifies the optimal width of the columns.
column-gap: Specifies the gap between columns.
column-span: Allows an element to span across all columns.
