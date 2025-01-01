Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Break-Inside Control Page and Column Breaks

Learn about the CSS break-inside property.

Discover how to control page, column, and region breaks within a generated box.

Explore options like avoid, avoid-page, avoid-column, and avoid-region.
thumbnail

The break-inside CSS property controls how page, column, or region breaks work within a box. It’s crucial for keeping content together and avoiding awkward breaks, which improves the layout and readability of your web designs. If there’s no generated box, the property doesn’t do anything.

Key Specifications

These specifications make sure break-inside works consistently across different browsers.

Syntax

Here’s how you use break-inside:

/* Keyword values */
break-inside: auto;
break-inside: avoid;
break-inside: avoid-page;
break-inside: avoid-column;
break-inside: avoid-region;


/* Global values */
break-inside: inherit;
break-inside: initial;
break-inside: revert;
break-inside: revert-layer;
break-inside: unset;

Values

  1. auto: Allows breaks but doesn’t force them.
  2. avoid: Prevents any break within the box.
  3. avoid-page: Prevents page breaks within the box.
  4. avoid-column: Prevents column breaks within the box.
  5. avoid-region: Prevents region breaks within the box.

Global Values

  1. inherit: Uses the value from the parent element.
  2. initial: Resets to the default value (auto).
  3. revert: Resets to the browser’s default value.
  4. revert-layer: Resets to the default value for the current cascade layer.
  5. unset: Resets to the inherited value if it inherits, or to the initial value if it doesn’t.

Example Usage

Here’s how you might use break-inside in your CSS:

/* Avoid any break within the figure */
figure {
  break-inside: avoid;
}


/* Avoid page breaks within the section */
section {
  break-inside: avoid-page;
}


/* Avoid column breaks within the article */
article {
  break-inside: avoid-column;
}

Compatibility Aliases

break-inside includes aliases for the legacy page-break-inside property:

page-break-insidebreak-inside
autoauto
avoidavoid

Formal Definition

AttributeValue
Initial Valueauto
Applies ToBlock-level elements
InheritedNo
Computed ValueAs specified
Animation TypeDiscrete

Importance in Web Design

Understanding break-inside helps you control where breaks happen within elements, keeping content together and improving readability. This is especially useful in multi-column layouts, paged media, and multi-region contexts.

By using break-inside correctly, you can create smoother, more polished designs that enhance the user experience.

Browser Compatibility

The break-inside CSS property is supported by most modern web browsers, allowing web developers to control the breaking behavior within elements. However, support can vary slightly across different browsers and versions.

Supported Browsers

  • Chrome: Full support.
  • Firefox: Partial support, with some limitations in certain contexts.
  • Opera: Full support.
  • Safari: Partial support, with some limitations in certain contexts.
  • Edge: Full support.
  • Internet Explorer: Limited support, with some features not fully implemented.

Browser Compatibility Table

BrowserVersionSupport Level
ChromeAllFull Support
FirefoxAllPartial Support
OperaAllFull Support
SafariAllPartial Support
EdgeAllFull Support
Internet ExplorerAllLimited Support

Notes on Compatibility

  • Firefox: While Firefox supports the break-inside property, there may be some limitations in how it handles certain break values, particularly in multi-column layouts.
  • Safari: Safari also supports the break-inside property, but there may be some inconsistencies in its behavior, especially in paged media contexts.
  • Internet Explorer: Internet Explorer has limited support for the break-inside property, with some features not fully implemented. This can lead to inconsistencies in how content breaks are handled.

Best Practices for Compatibility

To ensure the best compatibility across different browsers, web developers should consider the following best practices:

  1. Test Across Browsers: Always test your web designs across multiple browsers and versions to identify any compatibility issues.
  2. Use Fallbacks: Implement fallback solutions for browsers that do not fully support the break-inside property. This can include using alternative CSS properties or JavaScript to mimic the desired behavior.
  3. Stay Updated: Keep your browser knowledge up-to-date by regularly checking for updates and new features. Browser support for CSS properties can evolve over time, so staying informed is crucial.

See Also

To further explore the capabilities of CSS and enhance your web development skills, consider checking out these related resources and topics:

  • Multiple-column Layout: Learn how to create multi-column layouts using CSS, which can significantly improve the readability and aesthetics of your web pages.
  • Breaking Boxes With CSS Fragmentation: This comprehensive article provides insights into CSS fragmentation, which is essential for controlling how content breaks across pages, columns, and regions.
  • CSS Regions Module Level 1: Explore the CSS Regions Module, which introduces new ways to create complex layouts by flowing content into multiple regions.
  • CSS Multi-column Layout Module Level 1: Dive into the CSS Multi-column Layout Module, which offers advanced techniques for creating multi-column designs that adapt to various screen sizes and devices.

These resources will help you deepen your understanding of CSS and equip you with the tools needed to create sophisticated and responsive web designs. By mastering these concepts, you can elevate the user experience and ensure your web projects stand out.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.