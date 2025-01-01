Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

Understanding CSS border-top-style for Better Web Design

Learn how to use the CSS border-top-style property to enhance your web design.

Customize borders with options like solid, dashed, dotted, and more.
thumbnail

Introduction

The border-top-style property in CSS is used to define the style of an element’s top border. It’s a handy tool for web developers to enhance the visual appeal and usability of websites. By using this property, you can customize the top border to be solid, dashed, dotted, or other styles.

Syntax

The border-top-style property is defined using specific keywords that determine the style of the top border. The syntax is straightforward:

border-top-style: none;
border-top-style: hidden;
border-top-style: dotted;
border-top-style: dashed;
border-top-style: solid;
border-top-style: double;
border-top-style: groove;
border-top-style: ridge;
border-top-style: inset;
border-top-style: outset;
border-top-style: inherit;
border-top-style: initial;
border-top-style: revert;
border-top-style: revert-layer;
border-top-style: unset;

Property Values

The border-top-style property offers various values to customize the top border’s appearance. Here are the possible values:

  1. none: Makes the top border invisible.
  2. hidden: Similar to none, but used for border conflict resolution in tables.
  3. dotted: Creates a dotted line.
  4. dashed: Creates a dashed line.
  5. solid: Creates a solid line.
  6. double: Creates two solid lines with a space between them.
  7. groove: Creates a grooved line, giving an inset effect.
  8. ridge: Creates a ridged line, giving an outset effect.
  9. inset: Creates an inset effect.
  10. outset: Creates an outset effect.
  11. inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  12. initial: Sets the property to its default value.
  13. revert: Resets the property to the user agent’s default style.
  14. revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the user agent stylesheet.
  15. unset: Resets the property to its inherited value if it inherits, or to its initial value if it does not.

Examples

Let’s look at some practical examples to see how the border-top-style property works.

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>CSS border-top-style Examples</title>
    <style>
        h3.none {
            border-top-style: none;
        }
        h3.hidden {
            border-top-style: hidden;
        }
        h3.dotted {
            border-top-style: dotted;
        }
        h3.dashed {
            border-top-style: dashed;
        }
        h3.solid {
            border-top-style: solid;
        }
        h3.double {
            border-top-style: double;
        }
        h3.groove {
            border-top-style: groove;
        }
        h3.ridge {
            border-top-style: ridge;
        }
        h3.inset {
            border-top-style: inset;
        }
        h3.outset {
            border-top-style: outset;
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <h3 class="none">None</h3>
    <h3 class="hidden">Hidden</h3>
    <h3 class="dotted">Dotted</h3>
    <h3 class="dashed">Dashed</h3>
    <h3 class="solid">Solid</h3>
    <h3 class="double">Double</h3>
    <h3 class="groove">Groove</h3>
    <h3 class="ridge">Ridge</h3>
    <h3 class="inset">Inset</h3>
    <h3 class="outset">Outset</h3>
</body>
</html>

CSS

h3 {
    padding: 10px;
    border-top-width: 4px;
    border-top-color: black;
}

Result

Each h3 element will have a different top border style based on the class assigned to it. Here’s a brief description of what each style looks like:

  • none: No border is visible.
  • hidden: Similar to none, but used in specific cases like border conflict resolution in tables.
  • dotted: A border made up of a series of dots.
  • dashed: A border made up of a series of short dashes.
  • solid: A continuous, solid line.
  • double: Two parallel solid lines with a space between them.
  • groove: A border that appears to be carved into the page.
  • ridge: A border that appears to be coming out of the page.
  • inset: A border that appears to be embedded into the page.
  • outset: A border that appears to be coming out of the page.

Browser Support

The border-top-style property is widely supported across all major web browsers:

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 1.0.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 1.0.
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 12.
  • Internet Explorer: Supported since version 5.5.
  • Opera: Supported since version 9.2.
  • Safari: Supported since version 1.0.

Specifications

The border-top-style property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 specification. This specification provides detailed information on how borders should be styled and rendered in web browsers.

FAQs

What does the border-top-style property do in CSS?

The border-top-style property defines the style of the top border of an element. It determines whether the top border is solid, dashed, dotted, or another style.

What are the possible values for border-top-style?

The border-top-style property supports values like solid, dotted, dashed, double, groove, ridge, inset, outset, none, and hidden. Each of these values creates a different visual effect.

How do I remove only the top border style while keeping other borders?

You can set the border-top-style to none while keeping other border styles intact. For example:

border-top-style: none;

This hides the top border without affecting the others.

Can I combine border-top-style with other border properties?

Yes, you can combine border-top-style with border-top-width and border-top-color to fully control the top border’s appearance. For example:

border-top: 4px dotted blue;

How does border-top-style affect the overall border visibility?

The border-top-style property is critical for the visibility of the top border. If no style is specified, even if the width and color are set, the border won’t be visible.

By understanding these aspects, web developers can effectively use the border-top-style property to enhance the visual appeal and functionality of their web designs.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.