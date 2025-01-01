Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS border-start-start-radius A Comprehensive Guide

Learn about CSS border-start-start-radius, a powerful property for defining logical border radii.

Use it to create adaptable designs with different writing modes.

Discover available values like lengths, percentages, and global values.
thumbnail

Introduction

The border-start-start-radius property in CSS lets you define a logical border radius on an element. It’s especially handy when you need styles that work well with different text orientations and writing modes. This property ensures your designs stay consistent and visually appealing, no matter the language or text direction.

Compatibility

The border-start-start-radius property is well-supported across major browsers. It has been available since September 2021, ensuring broad compatibility for web developers and designers. This property works seamlessly with different text orientations and writing modes, making it a versatile tool for creating consistent and visually appealing designs.

Description

The border-start-start-radius property allows you to define a logical border radius on an element. It specifically affects the corner between the block-start and the inline-start sides of the element. For example, in a horizontal writing mode with a left-to-right direction, border-start-start-radius corresponds to the border-top-left-radius property. This flexibility makes it a valuable tool for web developers and designers who need to create adaptable and responsive designs.

Syntax and Values

The border-start-start-radius property can be used with various values to define the border radius on an element.

Syntax

border-start-start-radius: <length> | <percentage>;

Values

  1. Length: Specifies the radius in a specific length unit (e.g., px, em, rem).

    border-start-start-radius: 10px;
    border-start-start-radius: 1em;

  2. Percentage: Specifies the radius as a percentage of the corresponding dimension of the border box.

    border-start-start-radius: 50%;

  3. Two Values: When two values are provided, the corner will be an ellipse. The first value represents the semi-major axis, and the second value represents the semi-minor axis.

    border-start-start-radius: 1em 2em;

  4. Global Values: The property also accepts global values such as inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.

    border-start-start-radius: inherit;
    border-start-start-radius: initial;
    border-start-start-radius: revert;
    border-start-start-radius: revert-layer;
    border-start-start-radius: unset;

Examples

The border-start-start-radius property allows you to create rounded corners that adapt to different writing modes and text orientations. Here are some practical examples:

Example 1: Basic Usage

HTML:

<div class="box">
  <p>Basic Example</p>
</div>

CSS:

.box {
  background-color: lightblue;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
  border-start-start-radius: 15px;
  padding: 10px;
}

Result: This creates a box with a rounded top-left corner.

Example 2: Using Percentages

HTML:

<div class="box">
  <p>Percentage Example</p>
</div>

CSS:

.box {
  background-color: lightcoral;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
  border-start-start-radius: 20%;
  padding: 10px;
}

Result: This creates a box with a rounded top-left corner that is 20% of the element’s width and height.

Example 3: Elliptical Corners

HTML:

<div class="box">
  <p>Elliptical Example</p>
</div>

CSS:

.box {
  background-color: lightgreen;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
  border-start-start-radius: 15px 30px;
  padding: 10px;
}

Result: This creates a box with an elliptical top-left corner.

Example 4: Vertical Text with Rounded Corners

HTML:

<div class="vertical-box">
  <p class="vertical-text">Vertical Text Example</p>
</div>

CSS:

.vertical-box {
  background-color: lightgoldenrodyellow;
  width: 150px;
  height: 200px;
  border-start-start-radius: 15px;
  padding: 10px;
}


.vertical-text {
  writing-mode: vertical-rl;
  padding: 10px;
  background-color: white;
  border-start-start-radius: 15px;
}

Result: This creates a box with vertical text and a rounded top-left corner that adapts to the vertical writing mode.

Specifications

The border-start-start-radius property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification outlines the behavior and usage of logical properties, which are designed to work seamlessly with different writing modes and text orientations.

Specification Details

  • Specification Name: CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1
  • Section: border-radius-properties
  • Link: ( WebsiteUrl )

Browser Compatibility

The border-start-start-radius property is well-supported across a wide range of web browsers, ensuring that your designs will work consistently across different platforms and devices.

Desktop Browsers

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 91.
  • Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 89.
  • Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 91.
  • Safari: Supported since version 15.

Mobile Browsers

  • Chrome for Android: Supported since version 91.
  • Firefox for Android: Supported since version 89.
  • Safari on iOS: Supported since version 15.
  • Samsung Internet: Supported since version 14.

Additional Notes

  • Opera: Supported since version 77.
  • Internet Explorer: Not supported.

For the most up-to-date and detailed compatibility information, refer to the browser compatibility tables provided in this article.

See Also

For further reading and related topics, you may find the following resources helpful:

These resources provide additional context and information on related CSS properties and concepts, helping you to deepen your understanding and mastery of web design and development.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.