CSS border-start-end-radius A Guide for Web Developers

Border Start End Radius

The border-start-end-radius property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers and designers. It lets you define a logical border radius on an element, which adjusts based on the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation. This makes it great for creating styles that work seamlessly across different languages and text directions.

Definition and Usage

The border-start-end-radius property is used to define a logical border radius on an element. It’s especially useful for creating styles that adapt to different writing modes, directions, and text orientations. This property affects the corner between the block-start and the inline-end sides of an element. For example, in a left-to-right (ltr) horizontal writing mode, it corresponds to the border-top-right-radius property.

Here’s a simple example:

div { background-color : rebeccapurple ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; border-start-end-radius : 10 px ; }

Browser Compatibility

The border-start-end-radius property is widely supported across modern web browsers:

Google Chrome: Supported since version 89.

Supported since version 89. Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 89.

Supported since version 89. Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 66.

Supported since version 66. Opera: Supported since version 75.

Supported since version 75. Safari: Supported since version 15.

Supported since version 15. Internet Explorer: Not supported.

Syntax

The border-start-end-radius property allows you to define the radius of the corner between the block-start and inline-end sides of an element. Here is the syntax:

/* Using length values */ border-start-end-radius: 10px; border-start-end-radius: 1em; /* Using two length values */ border-start-end-radius: 1em 2em; /* Global values */ border-start-end-radius: inherit; border-start-end-radius: initial; border-start-end-radius: revert; border-start-end-radius: revert-layer; border-start-end-radius: unset;

Values

The border-start-end-radius property can accept various values, including lengths and percentages.

Length Values

Single Length Value: Creates a circular corner. For example, border-start-end-radius: 10px; .

Creates a circular corner. For example, . Two Length Values: Creates an elliptical corner. For example, border-start-end-radius: 1em 2em; .

Percentage Values

Single Percentage Value: Creates a circular corner. For example, border-start-end-radius: 50%; .

Creates a circular corner. For example, . Two Percentage Values: Creates an elliptical corner. For example, border-start-end-radius: 50% 25%; .

Global Values

inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.

Inherits the value from the parent element. initial: Uses the initial value defined by the browser.

Uses the initial value defined by the browser. revert: Uses the default value defined by the user-agent stylesheet.

Uses the default value defined by the user-agent stylesheet. revert-layer: Uses the value from the next layer of the cascade.

Uses the value from the next layer of the cascade. unset: Behaves as if the property is not set.

Examples

Here are some practical examples of how to use the border-start-end-radius property:

/* Using length values */ border-start-end-radius: 10px; /* Creates a circular corner with a radius of 10 pixels */ border-start-end-radius: 1em; /* Creates a circular corner with a radius of 1 em */ /* Using two length values */ border-start-end-radius: 1em 2em; /* Creates an elliptical corner */ /* Using percentage values */ border-start-end-radius: 50%; /* Creates a circular corner that is half the size of the box */ border-start-end-radius: 50% 25%; /* Creates an elliptical corner */ /* Global values */ border-start-end-radius: inherit; /* Inherits the value from the parent element */ border-start-end-radius: initial; /* Uses the initial value defined by the browser */ border-start-end-radius: revert; /* Uses the default value defined by the user-agent stylesheet */ border-start-end-radius: revert-layer; /* Uses the value from the next layer of the cascade */ border-start-end-radius: unset; /* Behaves as if the property is not set */

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the border-start-end-radius property is as follows:

border-start-end-radius = <length-percentage [ 0, ∞ ] > {1,2} < length-percentage> = <length> | <percentage>

Explanation

<length-percentage> : Can be either a length value (e.g., 10px , 1em ) or a percentage (e.g., 50% ).

: Can be either a length value (e.g., , ) or a percentage (e.g., ). Single Value : Creates a circular corner.

: Creates a circular corner. Two Values: Creates an elliptical corner.

Formal Definition

The border-start-end-radius property is formally defined as a way to specify the logical border radius of an element. This property maps to a physical border radius depending on the element’s writing-mode , direction , and text-orientation .

Initial Value

The initial value for the border-start-end-radius property is 0 .

Applies To

This property applies to all elements. However, user agents are not required to apply it to table and inline-table elements when border-collapse is set to collapse . The behavior on internal table elements is currently undefined. It also applies to the ::first-letter pseudo-element.

Inherited

No, this property is not inherited from parent elements.

Percentages

Percentages refer to the corresponding dimension of the border box. For the horizontal axis, percentages refer to the width of the box, and for the vertical axis, they refer to the height of the box.

Computed Value

The computed value for the border-start-end-radius property is two absolute lengths or percentages.

Animation Type

The animation type for the border-start-end-radius property is a length, percentage, or calc(). This means that the values of this property can be interpolated as real, floating-point numbers, allowing for smooth animations and transitions.

Specifications

The border-start-end-radius property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification outlines how to use logical properties that adapt to different writing modes and text orientations.

Relevant Specification

CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1: This specification introduces logical properties, including border-start-end-radius , to create styles that work well across various writing modes and text orientations.

You can find more detailed information about the border-start-end-radius property here:

See Also

For more information, check out these resources:

CSS Logical Properties and Values : Learn about logical properties and values that adapt to different writing modes. CSS Logical Properties and Values

: Learn about logical properties and values that adapt to different writing modes. Mapped Physical Property : Understand the physical property corresponding to border-start-end-radius . border-bottom-left-radius

: Understand the physical property corresponding to . Related Properties : Explore other CSS properties that help create adaptable designs. writing-mode direction text-orientation

: Explore other CSS properties that help create adaptable designs.

Examples

Here are some practical examples of using the border-start-end-radius property.

Example 1: Basic Usage

Create a circular corner on a div element.

HTML:

< div class = " example " > < p >Example Text</ p > </ div >

CSS:

.example { background-color : rebeccapurple ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; border-start-end-radius : 10 px ; }

Output:

A div with a background color of rebeccapurple and a circular corner with a radius of 10 pixels.

Example 2: Elliptical Corner

Create an elliptical corner on a div element.

HTML:

< div class = " example2 " > < p >Example Text</ p > </ div >

CSS:

.example2 { background-color : rebeccapurple ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; border-start-end-radius : 1 em 2 em ; }

Output:

A div with a background color of rebeccapurple and an elliptical corner with a semi-major axis of 1em and a semi-minor axis of 2em.

Example 3: Vertical Text with Border Radius

Create a border radius on a div element with vertical text.

HTML:

< div class = " vertical-text " > < p >Example Text</ p > </ div >

CSS:

.vertical-text { background-color : rebeccapurple ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; border-start-end-radius : 10 px ; writing-mode : vertical-rl ; padding : 10 px ; }

Output:

A div with vertical text and a border radius of 10 pixels. The text is oriented vertically using writing-mode: vertical-rl; .