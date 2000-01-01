CSS border-left-style Customize Left Border Styles

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The border-left-style CSS property sets the style of an element’s left border. It’s a handy tool for web designers, allowing them to customize borders to match their website’s style.

Specification

The border-left-style property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. It lets you customize the left border with styles like solid, dotted, dashed, double, groove, ridge, inset, and outset.

Syntax

Here’s how you use the border-left-style property in CSS:

/* Keyword values */
border-left-style: none;
border-left-style: hidden;
border-left-style: dotted;
border-left-style: dashed;
border-left-style: solid;
border-left-style: double;
border-left-style: groove;
border-left-style: ridge;
border-left-style: inset;
border-left-style: outset;


/* Global values */
border-left-style: inherit;
border-left-style: initial;
border-left-style: revert;
border-left-style: revert-layer;
border-left-style: unset;

Keyword Values Explained

  • none: No border.
  • hidden: No border, except in cases of border conflict resolution.
  • dotted: A series of dots.
  • dashed: A series of short dashes.
  • solid: A single, solid line.
  • double: Two solid lines.
  • groove: Looks carved into the page (3D effect).
  • ridge: Looks coming out of the page (3D effect).
  • inset: Looks embedded in the page (3D effect).
  • outset: Looks coming out of the page (3D effect).

Global Values Explained

  • inherit: Inherits the border style from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the border style to its default value (none).
  • revert: Resets the border style to the user agent’s default.
  • revert-layer: Resets the border style to the value established by the user agent’s stylesheet.
  • unset: Resets the border style to its natural value.

Usage

To use the border-left-style property, define it in your CSS rule for the desired element. For example:

.element {
  border-left-style: dashed;
}

Formal Definition

The border-left-style property sets the style of an element’s left border. It’s part of the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module and is essential for defining border appearances.

Initial Value

The initial value is none.

Applies To

Applies to all HTML elements and the ::first-letter pseudo-element.

Inherited

No, it’s not inherited.

Computed Value

The computed value is the same as the specified value.

Animation Type

Supports discrete animations.

Formal Syntax

border-left-style = <line-style>;


<line-style> = none | hidden | dotted | dashed | solid | double | groove | ridge | inset | outset;

Examples

Setting Various Border Styles

Create a table with different border-left-style values to see how they look.

HTML
<table>
  <tr>
    <td class="b1">none</td>
    <td class="b2">hidden</td>
    <td class="b3">dotted</td>
    <td class="b4">dashed</td>
  </tr>
  <tr>
    <td class="b5">solid</td>
    <td class="b6">double</td>
    <td class="b7">groove</td>
    <td class="b8">ridge</td>
  </tr>
  <tr>
    <td class="b9">inset</td>
    <td class="b10">outset</td>
  </tr>
</table>
CSS
/* Define the look of the table */
table {
  border-width: 2px;
  background-color: #52e385;
}
tr, td {
  padding: 10px;
}


/* border-left-style example classes */
.b1 {
  border-left-style: none;
}
.b2 {
  border-left-style: hidden;
}
.b3 {
  border-left-style: dotted;
}
.b4 {
  border-left-style: dashed;
}
.b5 {
  border-left-style: solid;
}
.b6 {
  border-left-style: double;
}
.b7 {
  border-left-style: groove;
}
.b8 {
  border-left-style: ridge;
}
.b9 {
  border-left-style: inset;
}
.b10 {
  border-left-style: outset;
}

Applying Border Styles to Headings

Apply different border-left-style values to headings for visually appealing section dividers.

HTML
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <style>
    h1 {
      border-left-style: dotted;
      border-left-width: 5px;
      border-left-color: blue;
      padding-left: 10px;
    }
    h2 {
      border-left-style: double;
      border-left-width: 3px;
      border-left-color: green;
      padding-left: 10px;
    }
    h3 {
      border-left-style: solid;
      border-left-width: 2px;
      border-left-color: red;
      padding-left: 10px;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Dotted Border Heading</h1>
  <h2>Double Border Heading</h2>
  <h3>Solid Border Heading</h3>
</body>
</html>

Creating a Styled Sidebar

Create a sidebar with a dashed left border to visually separate it from the main content.

HTML
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <style>
    .sidebar {
      border-left-style: dashed;
      border-left-width: 2px;
      border-left-color: gray;
      padding-left: 10px;
      width: 200px;
      background-color: #f9f9f9;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <div class="sidebar">
    <h2>Sidebar</h2>
    <p>This is a sidebar with a dashed left border.</p>
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Browser Compatibility

The border-left-style property is widely supported across modern web browsers.

Compatibility Table

BrowserVersionRelease Date
Google Chrome1.0December 2008
Firefox1.0November 2004
Internet Explorer/Edge5.5July 2000
Opera9.2April 2007
Safari1.0June 2003

Cross-Browser Testing for border-left-style

The border-left-style property is widely supported, but it’s always a good idea to test your styles across different browsers to ensure they look the same for everyone.

HTML

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <style>
    .test-border {
      border-left-style: solid;
      border-left-width: 3px;
      border-left-color: blue;
      padding: 10px;
      margin: 10px;
    }
  </style>
</head>
<body>
  <div class="test-border">
    This is a test div with a solid left border.
  </div>
</body>
</html>

Testing Procedure

  1. Open the HTML file in different browsers (Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and Opera).
  2. Check the left border style to make sure it looks the same in all browsers.
  3. Update the CSS if needed to get the desired look in all browsers.

Conclusion

The border-left-style property is a handy tool for making your web pages look great. Since it’s well-supported, you can use it confidently to create engaging web designs. Just remember to test your styles in different browsers to ensure a consistent user experience.

See Also

If you found the border-left-style property useful, you might also want to explore other related CSS properties to improve your web design skills. Here are some related properties and topics:

  • Other Style-Related Border Properties:

  • Other Left-Border-Related Properties:

  • CSS Border and Background Module:

  • Web Design and Development Resources:

    • MDN Web Docs: A comprehensive resource for web developers, with documentation, tutorials, and examples for HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
    • W3Schools CSS Tutorial: A beginner-friendly guide to learning CSS, with interactive examples and exercises.
    • CSS-Tricks: A popular blog and community for web designers and developers, featuring articles, tutorials, and tips on CSS and web design.
