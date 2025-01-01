- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS Border-Inline-Style Easy Guide for Responsive Design
Adapt to text directions and writing modes with options like dashed, dotted, and groove.
Introduction
The
border-inline-style CSS property defines the style of the logical inline borders of an element. It automatically adjusts the border style based on the element’s writing mode, directionality, and text orientation. This property is handy for web design because it simplifies the process of managing the appearance of borders without manually adjusting them for different text directions or writing modes.
Specification
The
border-inline-style property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification introduces logical properties that adapt to the writing mode, direction, and text orientation of an element, making it easier to create flexible and responsive designs.
The
border-inline-style property specifically addresses the style of the logical inline borders, which can be either the top and bottom borders or the left and right borders, depending on the writing mode and direction of the text. This property is designed to simplify the process of styling borders in complex layouts, ensuring that the borders are consistent and visually appealing regardless of the text direction.
Syntax
Explanation
<'border-style'> values: These specify the style of the border. You can use various styles such as
dashed,
dotted,
groove,
ridge,
solid,
double,
inset,
outset,
none, and
hidden.
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its initial value, which is
none.
revert: Reverts the property to its default value as defined by the browser.
revert-layer: Reverts the property to its previous value, useful in cascading layers.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which can be either the initial value or the inherited value.
Values
The
border-inline-style property accepts specific values that define the style of the logical inline borders. These values are similar to those used in other border style properties. Here are the accepted values:
<'border-style'>
none: No border. This is the default value.
hidden: Same as
none, except in terms of border conflict resolution for border-collapsed tables.
dotted: A series of dots.
dashed: A series of short dashes.
solid: A single, solid line.
double: Two solid lines. The width of the two lines and the space between them is equal to the border width.
groove: Appears to be carved into the page.
ridge: Opposite of
groove. Appears to be coming out of the page.
inset: Appears to be embedded in the page. This is typically used with
border-collapse: collapsedon table elements.
outset: Opposite of
inset. Appears to be coming out of the page.
Global Values
inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
initial: Sets the property to its initial value, which is
none.
revert: Reverts the property to its default value as defined by the browser.
revert-layer: Reverts the property to its previous value, useful in cascading layers.
unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which can be either the initial value or the inherited value.
Formal Definition
Initial Value
- Initial Value:
none
Applies To
- Applies To: All elements
Inherited
- Inherited: No
Computed Value
- Computed Value: As specified
Animation Type
- Animation Type: Discrete
Formal Syntax
Examples
Setting border-inline-style
HTML
CSS
Different Border Styles
HTML
CSS
Complex Example
HTML
CSS
Example 1: Basic Usage
HTML
CSS
Additional Example
HTML
CSS
Complex Example
HTML
CSS
Example 2: Different Border Styles
HTML
CSS
Example 3: Complex Layout
HTML
CSS
Browser Compatibility
Browser Support
- Firefox: Full support.
- Chrome: Full support.
- Edge: Full support.
- Safari: Full support.
- Opera: Full support.
Compatibility Table
|Browser
|Version
|Support
|Firefox
|93+
|Yes
|Chrome
|94+
|Yes
|Edge
|94+
|Yes
|Safari
|15+
|Yes
|Opera
|79+
|Yes
Notes
- The
border-inline-styleproperty is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification, which aims to make web design more flexible and responsive.
- This property is well-established and works across many devices and browser versions, ensuring a consistent experience for users.
Related Properties
Logical Border Properties
border-block-style: Sets the style of the logical block borders (top and bottom or left and right depending on the writing mode).
border-block-start-style: Sets the style of the logical block start border.
border-block-end-style: Sets the style of the logical block end border.
Physical Border Properties
border-top-style: Sets the style of the top border.
border-right-style: Sets the style of the right border.
border-bottom-style: Sets the style of the bottom border.
border-left-style: Sets the style of the left border.
Writing Mode and Direction Properties
writing-mode: Sets the writing mode (horizontal or vertical text).
direction: Sets the text direction (left-to-right or right-to-left).
text-orientation: Sets the text orientation (mixed, upright, or sideways).
Example Usage
HTML
CSS
See Also
For more information, check out these resources:
Related CSS Properties
- CSS Logical Properties and Values: Learn about logical properties and values in CSS.
- border-top-style: Sets the style of the top border.
- border-right-style: Sets the style of the right border.
- border-bottom-style: Sets the style of the bottom border.
- border-left-style: Sets the style of the left border.
Related Writing Mode and Direction Properties
- writing-mode: Sets the writing mode.
- direction: Sets the text direction.
- text-orientation: Sets the text orientation.
Additional Resources
- MDN Web Docs: A comprehensive resource for CSS.
- Can I Use: Check the compatibility of CSS properties across different browsers.
พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.