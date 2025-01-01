Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS border-inline-start-width Define Logical Border Width

Learn about the CSS border-inline-start-width property, which defines the width of the logical inline-start border.

Use length values or keywords like thin, medium, or thick.

Adapts to writing mode, direction, and text orientation.
thumbnail

Introduction

The border-inline-start-width property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers. It lets you define the width of the logical inline-start border of an element. This property is especially useful because it adapts to the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation, making your designs more flexible.

Depending on the values set for properties like writing-mode, direction, and text-orientation, border-inline-start-width corresponds to one of the physical border widths: border-top-width, border-right-width, border-bottom-width, or border-left-width. This flexibility makes it great for creating responsive designs.

This property has been widely supported across browsers since September 2021, ensuring compatibility and reliability.

Baseline Widely Available

The border-inline-start-width property is well established and widely available across many devices and browser versions. It has been supported since September 2021, ensuring compatibility and reliability for web developers and designers.

Description

The border-inline-start-width property in CSS defines the width of the logical inline-start border of an element. This property adapts to the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation, making it very useful in web design.

For example, in a left-to-right (LTR) writing mode, border-inline-start-width corresponds to border-left-width. In a right-to-left (RTL) writing mode, it corresponds to border-right-width. Similarly, in vertical writing modes, it may correspond to border-top-width or border-bottom-width.

By using border-inline-start-width, web developers can ensure their designs remain consistent and adaptable across different languages and writing systems.

Syntax

The border-inline-start-width property in CSS is easy to use. Here’s how you can define it:

/* <'border-width'> values */
border-inline-start-width: 5px;
border-inline-start-width: thick;


/* Global values */
border-inline-start-width: inherit;
border-inline-start-width: initial;
border-inline-start-width: revert;
border-inline-start-width: revert-layer;
border-inline-start-width: unset;

Explanation

  • <'border-width'> values: These values define the width of the border. You can use units like pixels (px) or keywords like thin, medium, and thick.
  • Global values: These values let you inherit the border width from the parent element (inherit), reset the border width to its initial value (initial), revert to the user agent’s default style for the element (revert), revert to the user agent stylesheet’s value for the element (revert-layer), or unset all changes to the property (unset).

Example

Here’s a simple example to illustrate the use of the border-inline-start-width property:

HTML

<div>
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</div>

CSS

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr; /* Vertical text writing mode */
  border: 1px solid blue;
  border-inline-start-width: 5px; /* Set the inline-start border width */
}

In this example, the border-inline-start-width property sets the width of the logical inline-start border of the element with the class exampleText. The writing-mode property is set to vertical-lr, so the text is written vertically from top to bottom, and the inline-start border corresponds to the top border in this case.

Values

The border-inline-start-width property in CSS accepts specific values that define the width of the logical inline-start border of an element. Here’s a breakdown of the available values:

<'border-width'> Values

  • Length values (e.g., px, em, rem): You can specify the width of the border using length units. For example, border-inline-start-width: 5px; sets the border width to 5 pixels.
  • Keywords (thin, medium, thick): These keywords define predefined widths for the border.
    • thin: Sets the border width to a thin line.
    • medium: Sets the border width to a medium line (default value).
    • thick: Sets the border width to a thick line.

Global Values

  • inherit: Inherits the border width from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the border width to its initial value (medium).
  • revert: Reverts the border width to the user agent’s default style for the element.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the border width to the user agent stylesheet’s value for the element.
  • unset: Resets the border width to its natural value, which means it acts as initial if the property is naturally not inherited, or inherit if it is.

Example

/* Setting border width using length value */
border-inline-start-width: 5px;


/* Setting border width using keyword */
border-inline-start-width: thick;


/* Using global values */
border-inline-start-width: inherit;
border-inline-start-width: initial;
border-inline-start-width: revert;
border-inline-start-width: revert-layer;
border-inline-start-width: unset;

Formal Definition

The border-inline-start-width property in CSS is formally defined to specify the width of the logical inline-start border of an element. Here are the key details of its formal definition:

PropertyValue
Initial Valuemedium
Applies toAll elements
InheritedNo
PercentagesRefer to the logical width of the containing block
Computed ValueAbsolute length; 0 if the border style is none or hidden
Animation TypeBy computed value type

Explanation

  • Initial Value: The default value for border-inline-start-width is medium.
  • Applies to: This property applies to all HTML elements.
  • Inherited: The border-inline-start-width property is not inherited from the parent element.
  • Percentages: When using percentage values, they refer to the logical width of the containing block.
  • Computed Value: The computed value is an absolute length. If the border style is set to none or hidden, the computed value is 0.
  • Animation Type: Animations can be applied to this property based on its computed value type.

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the border-inline-start-width property is as follows:

border-inline-start-width =
  <line-width>


<line-width> =
  [<length>] | thin | medium | thick
  • <length>: A length value (e.g., 5px) that defines the width of the border.
  • thin: Sets the border width to a thin line.
  • medium: Sets the border width to a medium line (default value).
  • thick: Sets the border width to a thick line.

Example

Here is an example of how to use the border-inline-start-width property with various values:

CSS

/* Using a length value */
border-inline-start-width: 5px;


/* Using keywords */
border-inline-start-width: thin;
border-inline-start-width: medium;
border-inline-start-width: thick;


/* Using global values */
border-inline-start-width: inherit;
border-inline-start-width: initial;
border-inline-start-width: revert;
border-inline-start-width: revert-layer;
border-inline-start-width: unset;

Contextual Usage

  • Length values: You can specify the border width using different units such as pixels (px), ems (em), or rems (rem).
  • Keywords: The keywords thin, medium, and thick provide predefined widths for the border.
  • Global values: These values allow you to inherit the border width from the parent element (inherit), reset the border width to its initial value (initial), revert to the user agent’s default style for the element (revert), revert to the user agent stylesheet’s value for the element (revert-layer), or unset all changes to the property (unset).

By following this formal syntax, web developers can precisely control the appearance of the inline-start border, ensuring that their designs are consistent and adaptable across different writing modes and directions.

Examples

To help illustrate how the border-inline-start-width property works, let’s look at a couple of examples. These examples will showcase how to use this property in different contexts and how it affects the appearance of the element’s border.

Example 1: Basic Usage

In this example, we will set the border-inline-start-width to a specific length value and observe its effect on the element.

HTML

<div>
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</div>

CSS

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr; /* Vertical text writing mode */
  border: 1px solid blue;
  border-inline-start-width: 5px; /* Set the inline-start border width */
}

In this example, the border-inline-start-width property sets the width of the logical inline-start border of the element with the class exampleText. The writing-mode property is set to vertical-lr, so the text is written vertically from top to bottom, and the inline-start border corresponds to the top border in this case.

Example: Using Keywords

CSS

.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr; /* Vertical text */
  border: 1px solid blue;
  border-inline-start-width: thick; /* Set the inline-start border width using a keyword */
}

Here, the border-inline-start-width is set to thick, which is a predefined keyword for a thicker border.

Example: Inheriting Border Width

HTML

<div class="parent">
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</div>

CSS

div.parent {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
  border: 5px solid blue; /* Set the border width for the parent element */
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: horizontal-tb; /* Horizontal text */
  border: inherit; /* Inherit the border properties from the parent element */
  border-inline-start-width: inherit; /* Inherit the inline-start border width */
}

In this case, the border-inline-start-width is set to inherit, so it will inherit the border width from the parent element.

Example: Using Global Values

CSS

div.exampleText {
  writing-mode: horizontal-tb; /* Horizontal text */
  border: 1px solid blue;
  border-inline-start-width: revert; /* Revert to the user agent's default style */
}

Here, the border-inline-start-width is set to revert, which means it will revert to the default style of the user agent.

Specifications

The border-inline-start-width property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. It helps define styles that adapt to the writing mode and direction of the text.

Purpose

The purpose of border-inline-start-width is to allow web developers to set border widths that adapt to the writing mode and text direction. This makes it easier to create responsive designs that work well across different languages and writing systems.

Benefits

  • Flexibility: Adapts to different writing modes and directions.
  • Consistency: Ensures border styles remain consistent.
  • Simplicity: Makes defining border widths more intuitive.

Browser Compatibility

The border-inline-start-width property is widely supported by major browsers, ensuring compatibility and reliability.

You might also want to explore these related properties:

These properties work together to define the other border widths of the element, providing a complete set of tools for creating adaptable designs.

See Also

For more information on CSS Logical Properties and Values, you can refer to these resources:

By understanding and using these resources, you can create more intuitive and flexible designs that work well across different devices and browsers.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.