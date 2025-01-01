CSS border-inline-end-width Enhance Responsive Design

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The border-inline-end-width CSS property defines the width of the logical inline-end border of an element. This border can be the top, right, bottom, or left border, depending on the element’s writing mode and direction.

Specification

The border-inline-end-width property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification helps create more adaptable and responsive designs by defining logical properties and values.

Description

This property maps to the border-top-width, border-right-width, border-bottom-width, or border-left-width properties, depending on the values set for writing-mode, direction, and text-orientation.

This property maps to the border-top-width, border-right-width, border-bottom-width, or border-left-width properties, depending on the values set for writing-mode, direction, and text-orientation.

Syntax

/* Length values */
border-inline-end-width: 2px;
border-inline-end-width: thick;


/* Global values */
border-inline-end-width: inherit;
border-inline-end-width: initial;
border-inline-end-width: revert;
border-inline-end-width: revert-layer;
border-inline-end-width: unset;

Values

  • Length values: Specific lengths like 2px, 1em, etc.
  • Keyword values: Predefined keywords like thin, medium, and thick.
  • Global values: General CSS values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset.

Formal Definition

PropertyValue
Initial valuemedium
Applies toAll elements
InheritedNo
PercentagesRefers to the logical width of the containing block
Computed valueAbsolute length; 0 if the border style is none or hidden
Animation typeBy computed value type

Formal Syntax

border-inline-end-width =
  <line-width>


<line-width> =
  <length> | thin | medium | thick

Examples

Example 1: Applying a Border with Vertical Text

HTML:

<div>
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</div>

CSS:

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr;
  border: 1px solid blue;
  border-inline-end-width: 5px;
}

Results:

This example shows how the border-inline-end-width property can be used to adjust the border width of an element with vertical text orientation. The border-inline-end-width is set to 5px, which visually highlights the end of the inline content.

Example 2: Adjusting Border Width in a Horizontal Layout

HTML:

<div class="container">
  <p class="horizontalText">This is a sample text.</p>
</div>

CSS:

.container {
  background-color: lightgray;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
  padding: 10px;
}


.horizontalText {
  border: 2px solid black;
  border-inline-end-width: 10px;
}

Results:

This example demonstrates how the border-inline-end-width property can be used to adjust the border width of an element in a horizontal layout. The border-inline-end-width is set to 10px, creating a distinct border at the end of the inline content.

Example 3: Using Keyword Values

HTML:

<div class="box">
  <p class="thickBorder">Thick Border</p>
  <p class="mediumBorder">Medium Border</p>
  <p class="thinBorder">Thin Border</p>
</div>

CSS:

.box {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  gap: 10px;
}


p {
  padding: 10px;
  background-color: lightblue;
  border-style: solid;
}


.thickBorder {
  border-inline-end-width: thick;
}


.mediumBorder {
  border-inline-end-width: medium;
}


.thinBorder {
  border-inline-end-width: thin;
}

Results:

This example shows how to use keyword values (thick, medium, thin) with the border-inline-end-width property. Each paragraph has a different border width, demonstrating the flexibility of the property.

Browser Compatibility

The border-inline-end-width property is well-supported across various browsers:

  • Chrome: Supported since version 69.
  • Firefox: Supported since version 41.
  • Opera: Supported since version 56.
  • Edge: Supported since version 79.
  • Safari: Supported since version 12.1.

