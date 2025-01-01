- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS border-inline-end-width Enhance Responsive Design
This property adjusts the border width based on writing mode, direction, and text orientation.
Options include specific lengths, keywords like 'thick', and global values.
Introduction
The
border-inline-end-width CSS property defines the width of the logical inline-end border of an element. This border can be the top, right, bottom, or left border, depending on the element’s writing mode and direction.
Specification
The
border-inline-end-width property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification helps create more adaptable and responsive designs by defining logical properties and values.
Description
The
border-inline-end-width CSS property defines the width of the logical inline-end border of an element. This border can be the top, right, bottom, or left border, depending on the element’s writing mode and direction.
This property maps to the
border-top-width,
border-right-width,
border-bottom-width, or
border-left-width properties, depending on the values set for
writing-mode,
direction, and
text-orientation.
Syntax
Values
- Length values: Specific lengths like
2px,
1em, etc.
- Keyword values: Predefined keywords like
thin,
medium, and
thick.
- Global values: General CSS values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset.
Formal Definition
|Property
|Value
|Initial value
medium
|Applies to
|All elements
|Inherited
|No
|Percentages
|Refers to the logical width of the containing block
|Computed value
|Absolute length;
0 if the border style is
none or
hidden
|Animation type
|By computed value type
Formal Syntax
Examples
Example 1: Applying a Border with Vertical Text
HTML:
CSS:
Results:
This example shows how the
border-inline-end-width property can be used to adjust the border width of an element with vertical text orientation. The
border-inline-end-width is set to
5px, which visually highlights the end of the inline content.
Example 2: Adjusting Border Width in a Horizontal Layout
HTML:
CSS:
Results:
This example demonstrates how the
border-inline-end-width property can be used to adjust the border width of an element in a horizontal layout. The
border-inline-end-width is set to
10px, creating a distinct border at the end of the inline content.
Example 3: Using Keyword Values
HTML:
CSS:
Results:
This example shows how to use keyword values (
thick,
medium,
thin) with the
border-inline-end-width property. Each paragraph has a different border width, demonstrating the flexibility of the property.
Browser Compatibility
The
border-inline-end-width property is well-supported across various browsers:
- Chrome: Supported since version 69.
- Firefox: Supported since version 41.
- Opera: Supported since version 56.
- Edge: Supported since version 79.
- Safari: Supported since version 12.1.
See Also
- CSS Logical Properties and Values: Comprehensive information on logical properties and values in CSS, essential for creating responsive and adaptable web designs.
- Related Properties:
border-block-start-width: Defines the width of the logical block-start border.
border-block-end-width: Defines the width of the logical block-end border.
border-inline-start-width: Defines the width of the logical inline-start border.
-
- Mapped Physical Border Properties:
border-top-width: Defines the width of the top border.
border-right-width: Defines the width of the right border.
border-bottom-width: Defines the width of the bottom border.
border-left-width: Defines the width of the left border.
-
- Related CSS Properties:
writing-mode: Defines the writing mode of an element.
direction: Specifies the text direction of an element.
text-orientation: Defines the orientation of text within an element.
-
พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.