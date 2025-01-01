Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS border-inline-end-style Customize Borders

Learn about the css border-inline-end-style property.

Customize the style of the logical inline end border of an element.

Options include dashed, dotted, solid, and more.
thumbnail

border-inline-end-style CSS Property

The border-inline-end-style CSS property defines the style of the logical inline end border of an element. This style adapts based on the element’s writing mode, directionality, and text orientation, corresponding to properties like border-top-style, border-right-style, border-bottom-style, or border-left-style.

This feature has been widely available and supported across browsers since September 2021, ensuring compatibility with many devices and browser versions.

Syntax

/* Specific border styles */
border-inline-end-style: dashed;
border-inline-end-style: dotted;
border-inline-end-style: groove;


/* Global values */
border-inline-end-style: inherit;
border-inline-end-style: initial;
border-inline-end-style: revert;
border-inline-end-style: revert-layer;
border-inline-end-style: unset;

Values

  • none: No border is displayed.
  • hidden: The border is invisible but takes up space.
  • dotted: The border is a series of dots.
  • dashed: The border is a series of short dashes.
  • solid: The border is a single, solid line.
  • double: The border is two solid lines.
  • groove: The border appears to be carved into the page.
  • ridge: The border appears to be coming out of the page.
  • inset: The border makes the element look like it is embedded in the page.
  • outset: The border makes the element look like it is coming out of the page.

Global values:

  • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
  • initial: Sets the property to its initial value (none).
  • revert: Reverts the property to the user agent’s default value.
  • revert-layer: Reverts the property to the value established by the user agent for the relevant cascade layer.
  • unset: Acts as inherit if the property is inherited, otherwise acts as initial.

Formal Definition

  • Initial Value: none
  • Applies to: All elements
  • Inherited: No
  • Computed Value: As specified
  • Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

border-inline-end-style = <line-style>


<line-style> =
  none       |
  hidden     |
  dotted     |
  dashed     |
  solid      |
  double     |
  groove     |
  ridge      |
  inset      |
  outset

Examples

HTML

<div>
  <p class="exampleText">Example text</p>
</div>

CSS

div {
  background-color: yellow;
  width: 120px;
  height: 120px;
}


.exampleText {
  writing-mode: vertical-lr;
  border: 5px solid blue;
  border-inline-end-style: dashed;
}

Results

This example demonstrates how to apply the border-inline-end-style property to create a dashed border on the logical inline end of the element. The writing-mode: vertical-lr; ensures that the border is applied according to the text orientation.

Example 1: Basic Usage

HTML

<div class="example1">
  <p>This is an example text.</p>
</div>

CSS

.example1 {
  background-color: lightgray;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
  padding: 10px;
  border: 5px solid black;
  border-inline-end-style: dashed;
}

Results

In this example, the border-inline-end-style is set to dashed. This will create a dashed border on the logical inline end of the element, which adapts based on the element’s writing mode and directionality.

Example 2: Vertical Writing Mode

HTML

<div class="example2">
  <p>This is an example text.</p>
</div>

CSS

.example2 {
  background-color: lightblue;
  width: 100px;
  height: 200px;
  padding: 10px;
  border: 5px solid black;
  writing-mode: vertical-lr;
  border-inline-end-style: dotted;
}

Results

In this example, the writing-mode is set to vertical-lr, which changes the direction of the text to vertical. The border-inline-end-style is set to dotted, creating a dotted border on the logical inline end of the element.

Example 3: Combining with Other Properties

HTML

<div class="example3">
  <p>This is an example text.</p>
</div>

CSS

.example3 {
  background-color: lightgreen;
  width: 200px;
  height: 100px;
  padding: 10px;
  border: 5px solid black;
  direction: rtl;
  border-inline-end-style: double;
}

Results

In this example, the direction property is set to rtl (right-to-left), and the border-inline-end-style is set to double. This creates a double border on the logical inline end of the element, adapting to the right-to-left directionality.

Specifications

The border-inline-end-style property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification under the border-style section.

Browser Compatibility

Browser compatibility tables are available to provide detailed information about the support for this property across different browsers. These tables are best viewed with JavaScript enabled.

See Also

For more information, you can explore the following related topics:

These resources provide additional context and details about how the border-inline-end-style property integrates with other CSS properties to create dynamic and responsive web designs.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.