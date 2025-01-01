CSS border-inline-end-style Customize Borders

border-inline-end-style CSS Property

The border-inline-end-style CSS property defines the style of the logical inline end border of an element. This style adapts based on the element’s writing mode, directionality, and text orientation, corresponding to properties like border-top-style , border-right-style , border-bottom-style , or border-left-style .

This feature has been widely available and supported across browsers since September 2021, ensuring compatibility with many devices and browser versions.

Syntax

/* Specific border styles */ border-inline-end-style: dashed; border-inline-end-style: dotted; border-inline-end-style: groove; /* Global values */ border-inline-end-style: inherit; border-inline-end-style: initial; border-inline-end-style: revert; border-inline-end-style: revert-layer; border-inline-end-style: unset;

Values

: No border is displayed. hidden : The border is invisible but takes up space.

: The border makes the element look like it is embedded in the page. outset : The border makes the element look like it is coming out of the page.

Global values:

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Sets the property to its initial value ( none ).

: Sets the property to its initial value ( ). revert : Reverts the property to the user agent’s default value.

: Reverts the property to the user agent’s default value. revert-layer : Reverts the property to the value established by the user agent for the relevant cascade layer.

: Reverts the property to the value established by the user agent for the relevant cascade layer. unset : Acts as inherit if the property is inherited, otherwise acts as initial .

Formal Definition

Initial Value : none

: Applies to : All elements

: All elements Inherited : No

: No Computed Value : As specified

: As specified Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

border-inline-end-style = <line-style> <line-style> = none | hidden | dotted | dashed | solid | double | groove | ridge | inset | outset

Examples

HTML

< div > < p class = " exampleText " >Example text</ p > </ div >

CSS

div { background-color : yellow ; width : 120 px ; height : 120 px ; } .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 5 px solid blue ; border-inline-end-style : dashed ; }

Results

This example demonstrates how to apply the border-inline-end-style property to create a dashed border on the logical inline end of the element. The writing-mode: vertical-lr; ensures that the border is applied according to the text orientation.

Example 1: Basic Usage

HTML

< div class = " example1 " > < p >This is an example text.</ p > </ div >

CSS

.example1 { background-color : lightgray ; width : 200 px ; height : 100 px ; padding : 10 px ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-inline-end-style : dashed ; }

Results

In this example, the border-inline-end-style is set to dashed . This will create a dashed border on the logical inline end of the element, which adapts based on the element’s writing mode and directionality.

Example 2: Vertical Writing Mode

HTML

< div class = " example2 " > < p >This is an example text.</ p > </ div >

CSS

.example2 { background-color : lightblue ; width : 100 px ; height : 200 px ; padding : 10 px ; border : 5 px solid black ; writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border-inline-end-style : dotted ; }

Results

In this example, the writing-mode is set to vertical-lr , which changes the direction of the text to vertical. The border-inline-end-style is set to dotted , creating a dotted border on the logical inline end of the element.

Example 3: Combining with Other Properties

HTML

< div class = " example3 " > < p >This is an example text.</ p > </ div >

CSS

.example3 { background-color : lightgreen ; width : 200 px ; height : 100 px ; padding : 10 px ; border : 5 px solid black ; direction : rtl ; border-inline-end-style : double ; }

Results

In this example, the direction property is set to rtl (right-to-left), and the border-inline-end-style is set to double . This creates a double border on the logical inline end of the element, adapting to the right-to-left directionality.

Specifications

The border-inline-end-style property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification under the border-style section.

Browser Compatibility

Browser compatibility tables are available to provide detailed information about the support for this property across different browsers. These tables are best viewed with JavaScript enabled.

See Also

