CSS border-inline-end-color Master Logical Border Colors

Introduction

The border-inline-end-color property in CSS sets the color of the logical inline-end border of an element. This property adjusts based on the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation, making it useful for creating adaptable and accessible web designs.

Description

The border-inline-end-color property sets the color of the logical inline-end border of an element. This property is useful for layouts that adapt to different writing modes, directions, and text orientations. Depending on these factors, border-inline-end-color can correspond to one of the traditional border properties: border-top-color , border-right-color , border-bottom-color , or border-left-color .

This adaptability makes border-inline-end-color essential for designing responsive and accessible websites. It ensures that the border colors of your elements are consistent with the content’s direction, enhancing the overall user experience.

Syntax

border-inline-end-color: rebeccapurple; border-inline-end-color: #663399 ; /* Global values */ border-inline-end-color: inherit; border-inline-end-color: initial; border-inline-end-color: revert; border-inline-end-color: revert-layer; border-inline-end-color: unset;

Explanation of Syntax

Color Values : Specify the border color using named colors (e.g., rebeccapurple ), hexadecimal values (e.g., #663399 ), or other color notations.

: Specify the border color using named colors (e.g., ), hexadecimal values (e.g., ), or other color notations. Global Values: These values allow you to inherit the border color from the parent element ( inherit ), reset the border color to its initial value ( initial ), revert to the user-agent stylesheet value ( revert ), revert to a specific CSS layer ( revert-layer ), or unset the border color ( unset ).

This property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values module, which aims to make web design more intuitive and adaptable to different writing modes and directions.

Values

The border-inline-end-color property accepts various values to define the color of the inline-end border.

Color Values

Named Colors : Like red , blue , green , etc.

: Like , , , etc. Hexadecimal Colors : Like #ff0000 for red, #00ff00 for green, etc.

: Like for red, for green, etc. RGB and RGBA : Like rgb(255, 0, 0) for red, rgba(255, 0, 0, 0.5) for semi-transparent red.

: Like for red, for semi-transparent red. HSL and HSLA: Like hsl(0, 100%, 50%) for red, hsla(0, 100%, 50%, 0.5) for semi-transparent red.

Global Values

inherit : Inherits the value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. initial : Resets the property to its initial value.

: Resets the property to its initial value. revert : Reverts the property to the user-agent stylesheet value.

: Reverts the property to the user-agent stylesheet value. revert-layer : Reverts the property to the value specified in a specific CSS layer.

: Reverts the property to the value specified in a specific CSS layer. unset : Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves like inherit if the property is inherited or like initial if not.

Formal Definition

The border-inline-end-color property specifies the color of the logical inline-end border of an element. This property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values module, which provides a more intuitive way to define styles that adapt to different writing modes and directions.

Formal Syntax

border-inline-end-color = <color> | inherit | initial | revert | revert-layer | unset

Initial Value

The initial value for border-inline-end-color is currentcolor , which means it will use the current text color of the element if no other value is specified.

Applies To

This property applies to all elements that can have a border.

Inherited

No, the border-inline-end-color property is not inherited from parent elements.

Computed Value

The computed value is a computed color, which is the final color value after all CSS calculations are applied.

Animation Type

The animation type for border-inline-end-color is by computed value type, meaning it can be animated using CSS animations and transitions.

Examples

Basic Usage

.exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 10 px solid blue ; border-inline-end-color : red ; }

Vertical Writing Mode

.exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-inline-end-color : green ; background-color : purple ; }

Example 1: Basic Usage

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | border-inline-end-color Property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; } div { background-color : yellow ; width : 220 px ; height : 40 px ; } .one { border : 5 px solid gray ; border-inline-end-color : yellow ; background-color : purple ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < center > < h1 >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | border-inline-end-color Property</ b > < br >< br > < div class = " one " >A Computer Science Portal</ div > </ center > </ body > </ html >

CSS

h1 { color : green ; } div { background-color : yellow ; width : 220 px ; height : 40 px ; } .one { border : 5 px solid gray ; border-inline-end-color : yellow ; background-color : purple ; }

Example 2: Vertical Writing Mode

HTML

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS | border-inline-end-color Property</ title > < style > h1 { color : green ; } div { background-color : yellow ; width : 220 px ; height : 40 px ; } .one { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-inline-end-color : green ; background-color : purple ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < center > < h1 >Website</ h1 > < b >CSS | border-inline-end-color Property</ b > < br >< br > < div class = " one " >A Computer Science Portal</ div > </ center > </ body > </ html >

CSS

h1 { color : green ; } div { background-color : yellow ; width : 220 px ; height : 40 px ; } .one { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-inline-end-color : green ; background-color : purple ; }

Specifications

The border-inline-end-color property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This specification introduces logical properties that are independent of the physical geometry of the web page, making it easier to create adaptable and responsive designs.

CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1

Specification: CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1

Key Highlights

Logical Border Colors : The border-inline-end-color property is part of a set of logical border properties that adapt to the writing mode, direction, and text orientation of an element.

: The property is part of a set of logical border properties that adapt to the writing mode, direction, and text orientation of an element. Adaptability : This property allows for more intuitive and adaptable styling, making it easier to create designs that work well with different writing systems and directions.

: This property allows for more intuitive and adaptable styling, making it easier to create designs that work well with different writing systems and directions. Consistency: By using logical properties like border-inline-end-color , web developers can ensure consistent and coherent styling across various writing modes and directions.

Related Specifications

CSS Logical Properties and Values : This broader specification includes other logical properties that work in tandem with border-inline-end-color to create adaptable and responsive designs.

: This broader specification includes other logical properties that work in tandem with to create adaptable and responsive designs. Writing Modes : The writing-mode property, which defines the block flow direction of an element, is closely related to logical properties.

: The property, which defines the block flow direction of an element, is closely related to logical properties. Directionality: The direction property, which defines the text direction of an element, also impacts the behavior of logical properties.

Browser Compatibility

The border-inline-end-color property is widely supported across modern browsers. Here’s a summary of its compatibility:

Browser Version Support Google Chrome 86+ Yes Mozilla Firefox 81+ Yes Microsoft Edge 86+ Yes Safari 14.1+ Yes Opera 72+ Yes

Handling Older Browsers

If you need to support older browsers, you can use feature detection or polyfills. Here’s an example of how to provide a fallback:

/* Modern browsers */ .exampleText { border-inline-end-color : red ; } /* Fallback for older browsers */ @supports not ( border-inline-end-color : red ) { .exampleText { border-right-color : red ; /* Assuming default left-to-right writing mode */ } }

Related Properties

The border-inline-end-color property is part of a larger set of CSS logical properties that help create adaptable and responsive designs. Here are some related properties:

border-block-start-color

Defines the color of the logical block-start border of an element.

Example:

.exampleText { border-block-start-color : blue ; }

border-block-end-color

Defines the color of the logical block-end border of an element.

Example:

.exampleText { border-block-end-color : green ; }

border-inline-start-color

Defines the color of the logical inline-start border of an element.

Example:

.exampleText { border-inline-start-color : orange ; }

writing-mode

Defines the block flow direction of an element.

Example:

.exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; }

direction

Defines the text direction of an element.

Example:

.exampleText { direction : rtl ; }

text-orientation

Defines the orientation of text within a line box.

Example:

.exampleText { text-orientation : upright ; }

Example Usage

Here’s an example that demonstrates how these related properties can be used together:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS Related Properties Example</ title > < style > .exampleText { writing-mode : vertical-lr ; border : 5 px solid black ; border-inline-end-color : red ; border-block-start-color : blue ; border-block-end-color : green ; border-inline-start-color : orange ; background-color : yellow ; width : 150 px ; height : 100 px ; text-align : center ; padding : 10 px ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = " exampleText " > Example Text </ div > </ body > </ html >

In this example, the writing-mode property is set to vertical-lr , and the various logical border color properties are used to customize the border colors.

