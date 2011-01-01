CSS Border-Image-Repeat Customizing Border Images

Introduction

The border-image-repeat property in CSS lets you customize how border images are repeated and adjusted to fit an element’s border. It’s a versatile tool for creating unique and adaptable border designs. This property has been widely supported since February 2017, making it a reliable choice for web developers and designers.

By using border-image-repeat , you can control whether the image is stretched, repeated, rounded, or spaced, offering a range of creative design options. Whether you’re aiming for a sleek look or a vibrant design, this property gives you the flexibility to achieve your vision.

Description

The border-image-repeat property controls how the edge and middle parts of a source image are adjusted to fit the dimensions of an element’s border. This property is essential for creating custom border designs that adapt to different element sizes. By specifying how the image should be repeated or stretched, you can achieve various visual effects, from seamless patterns to intricate designs.

The property can take several values: stretch , repeat , round , and space . Each value dictates how the image will be applied to the border:

stretch : The default value, which stretches the image to fill the entire border area.

: The default value, which stretches the image to fill the entire border area. repeat : Tiles the image to fill the border area, clipping tiles as necessary to fit.

: Tiles the image to fill the border area, clipping tiles as necessary to fit. round : Tiles the image to fill the border area, scaling the image to ensure it fits perfectly.

: Tiles the image to fill the border area, scaling the image to ensure it fits perfectly. space : Tiles the image to fill the border area, distributing extra space evenly between tiles.

By using these values, you can create flexible and visually appealing borders that enhance the overall look and feel of your web pages.

Syntax

The border-image-repeat property can be specified using one or two values chosen from a list of predefined keywords. Here is the basic syntax:

/* Keyword value */ border-image-repeat: stretch; border-image-repeat: repeat; border-image-repeat: round; border-image-repeat: space; /* top and bottom | left and right */ border-image-repeat: round stretch; /* Global values */ border-image-repeat: inherit; border-image-repeat: initial; border-image-repeat: revert; border-image-repeat: revert-layer; border-image-repeat: unset;

When one value is specified, it applies to all four sides. When two values are specified, the first applies to the top and bottom, and the second applies to the left and right.

Values

The border-image-repeat property accepts several keyword values that dictate how the border image should be applied to the element’s border. Each value offers a different way to handle the image, allowing for a variety of visual effects. The available values are:

stretch : Description : Stretches the source image to fill the entire border area.

: Stretches the source image to fill the entire border area. Usage: Ideal for scenarios where you want a smooth, continuous border image that adapts to the element’s size. border-image-repeat: stretch; repeat : Description : Tiles the source image to fill the border area. Tiles may be clipped to achieve the proper fit.

: Tiles the source image to fill the border area. Tiles may be clipped to achieve the proper fit. Usage: Useful for creating a traditional tiling effect, where the image is repeated multiple times across the border. border-image-repeat: repeat; round : Description : Tiles the source image to fill the border area, but it scales the image slightly to ensure that it fits perfectly without clipping.

: Tiles the source image to fill the border area, but it scales the image slightly to ensure that it fits perfectly without clipping. Usage: Perfect for decorative borders where a consistent, unbroken pattern is desired. border-image-repeat: round; space : Description : Tiles the source image to fill the border area, distributing extra space evenly between tiles to achieve the proper fit.

: Tiles the source image to fill the border area, distributing extra space evenly between tiles to achieve the proper fit. Usage: Suitable for designs where gaps between tiles can be aesthetically pleasing. border-image-repeat: space; inherit : Description : Inherits the border-image-repeat value from the parent element.

: Inherits the value from the parent element. Usage: Useful for maintaining consistency in nested elements without explicitly setting the property on each element. border-image-repeat: inherit; initial : Description : Sets the border-image-repeat property to its default value, which is stretch .

: Sets the property to its default value, which is . Usage: Useful for resetting the property to its initial state. border-image-repeat: initial; revert : Description : Resets the property to the user agent’s default stylesheet value.

: Resets the property to the user agent’s default stylesheet value. Usage: Useful for reverting to the browser’s default styling. border-image-repeat: revert; revert-layer : Description : Resets the property to the value specified in a lower layer of the cascade.

: Resets the property to the value specified in a lower layer of the cascade. Usage: Useful in complex stylesheets where multiple layers of styles are applied. border-image-repeat: revert-layer; unset : Description : Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves as if the property is not set and all cascading is applied.

: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves as if the property is not set and all cascading is applied. Usage: Useful for removing any custom settings and allowing the default cascading behavior to take effect. border-image-repeat: unset;

By understanding and utilizing these values, web developers and designers can create visually appealing and dynamic border images that enhance the overall aesthetics of their web pages.

Examples

Let’s explore some examples to see how the border-image-repeat property works in practice. These examples demonstrate the different values of border-image-repeat and their effects on the border image.

Example 1: Using stretch

In this example, the border image is stretched to fill the entire border area. This ensures a smooth, continuous border image that adapts to the element’s size.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-image-repeat Property</ title > < style > h2 { border : 20 px solid transparent ; padding : 20 px ; border-image-source : url ( WebsiteUrl ); border-image-repeat : stretch ; border-image-slice : 40 ; text-align : center ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h2 >border-image-repeat: stretch;</ h2 > </ body > </ html >

Example 2: Using repeat

In this example, the border image is tiled to fill the border area. Tiles may be clipped to achieve the proper fit, creating a traditional tiling effect.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-image-repeat Property</ title > < style > h2 { border : 20 px solid transparent ; padding : 20 px ; border-image-source : url ( WebsiteUrl ); border-image-repeat : repeat ; border-image-slice : 40 ; text-align : center ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h2 >border-image-repeat: repeat;</ h2 > </ body > </ html >

Example 3: Using round

In this example, the border image is tiled to fill the border area, but it is scaled slightly to ensure that it fits perfectly without clipping. This is useful for decorative borders where a consistent, unbroken pattern is desired.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-image-repeat Property</ title > < style > h2 { border : 20 px solid transparent ; padding : 20 px ; border-image-source : url ( WebsiteUrl ); border-image-repeat : round ; border-image-slice : 40 ; text-align : center ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h2 >border-image-repeat: round;</ h2 > </ body > </ html >

Example 4: Using space

In this example, the border image is tiled to fill the border area, with extra space distributed evenly between tiles. This creates a design where gaps between tiles can be aesthetically pleasing.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-image-repeat Property</ title > < style > h2 { border : 20 px solid transparent ; padding : 20 px ; border-image-source : url ( WebsiteUrl ); border-image-repeat : space ; border-image-slice : 40 ; text-align : center ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h2 >border-image-repeat: space;</ h2 > </ body > </ html >

Example 5: Using initial

In this example, the border-image-repeat property is set to its default value, which is stretch . This resets the property to its initial state.

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < title >CSS border-image-repeat Property</ title > < style > h2 { border : 20 px solid transparent ; padding : 20 px ; border-image-source : url ( WebsiteUrl ); border-image-repeat : initial ; border-image-slice : 40 ; text-align : center ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h2 >border-image-repeat: initial;</ h2 > </ body > </ html >

These examples illustrate the versatility of the border-image-repeat property and how it can be used to create a wide range of visual effects for border images. By experimenting with different values, you can achieve the perfect look for your web design projects.

Formal Definition

The border-image-repeat property in CSS controls how the edge and middle regions of a source image are adjusted to fit the dimensions of an element’s border image. This property is crucial for creating custom border designs that can adapt to different element sizes. The formal definition includes specific behaviors and initial values that ensure consistent application across different browsers.

Formal Definition Details

Initial Value : stretch

: Applies to : All elements, except internal table elements when border-collapse is collapse . It also applies to the ::first-letter pseudo-element.

: All elements, except internal table elements when is . It also applies to the pseudo-element. Inherited : No

: No Computed Value : As specified

: As specified Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

The syntax for the border-image-repeat property is as follows:

border-image-repeat = [ stretch | repeat | round | space ] {1,2}

Explanation

Single Value : When one value is specified, it applies the same behavior to all four sides of the border.

: When one value is specified, it applies the same behavior to all four sides of the border. Two Values: When two values are specified, the first value applies to the top and bottom sides, and the second value applies to the left and right sides.

Keywords

stretch : Stretches the image to fill the entire border area.

: Stretches the image to fill the entire border area. repeat : Tiles the image to fill the border area, clipping tiles as necessary to fit.

: Tiles the image to fill the border area, clipping tiles as necessary to fit. round : Tiles the image to fill the border area, scaling the image to ensure it fits perfectly.

: Tiles the image to fill the border area, scaling the image to ensure it fits perfectly. space : Tiles the image to fill the border area, distributing extra space evenly between tiles.

Example

Here’s an example to illustrate the formal definition:

#bordered { width : 12 rem ; margin-bottom : 1 rem ; padding : 1 rem ; border : 40 px solid ; border-image : url ( " border.png " ) 27 ; border-image-repeat : stretch ; /* Can be changed in the live sample */ }

This example shows a div element with a border image that is stretched to fit the entire border area. The border-image-repeat property is set to stretch , which is the initial value.

By understanding the formal definition and syntax of the border-image-repeat property, web developers can effectively use this CSS feature to create visually appealing and consistent border images that enhance the overall design of their web pages.

Browser Compatibility

The border-image-repeat property is widely supported across modern web browsers, ensuring that your border images display consistently across different platforms. This compatibility makes it a reliable choice for web developers and designers aiming to create visually appealing and consistent designs.

Browser Compatibility Table:

Browser Version Release Date Google Chrome 15.0 October 2011 Mozilla Firefox 15.0 August 2012 Microsoft Edge 12.0 July 2015 Internet Explorer 11.0 October 2013 Opera 15.0 May 2013 Safari 6.0 July 2012

Ensuring Compatibility

To ensure that your border images display correctly across all browsers, it’s important to test your designs on multiple platforms and devices. This will help you identify any inconsistencies and make necessary adjustments.

Fallbacks and Polyfills

For older browsers that do not support the border-image-repeat property, you can use fallbacks or polyfills to ensure a consistent user experience. Fallbacks can include using solid borders or simpler background images that are supported by older browsers.

Example of Fallback

Here’s an example of how you might set up a fallback for older browsers:

.border-image { border : 40 px solid ; border-image : url ( " border.png " ) 27 stretch ; } .no-border-image { border : 40 px solid #ccc ; /* Fallback for older browsers */ }

FAQs

What is the border-image-repeat property in CSS?

The border-image-repeat property in CSS defines how the image used in the border is repeated, stretched, or rounded. It controls how the border image is fitted along the edges of an element, offering flexibility in design.

What are the different values for border-image-repeat ?

The main values are:

stretch : Stretches the image to fit the border area.

: Stretches the image to fit the border area. repeat : Tiles the image across the border, repeating it as needed.

: Tiles the image across the border, repeating it as needed. round : Repeats the image, but scales it slightly to fit perfectly.

: Repeats the image, but scales it slightly to fit perfectly. space : Tiles the image while adding space between each tile to fit the border.

How does border-image-repeat: round work in practice?

The round value ensures that the image is repeated along the border, but is scaled so that the entire length is evenly divisible, avoiding partial tiles or cuts. This is useful for decorative borders where a consistent look is required.

Can I apply different repeat behaviors for horizontal and vertical borders?

Yes, you can specify different values for horizontal and vertical repeats. For example, border-image-repeat: stretch repeat; would stretch the image horizontally while repeating it vertically.

How do I choose the right repeat mode for my design?

The right mode depends on the effect you want. Use stretch for a smooth, consistent look, repeat for a traditional tiling effect, round for perfectly scaled patterns, and space for designs that can handle gaps between tiles.

Is the border-image-repeat property widely supported across browsers?

Yes, the border-image-repeat property is widely supported across modern browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Opera, and Safari. It has been available since 2011-2013, ensuring consistent usage across different platforms.

How can I ensure compatibility with older browsers?

To ensure compatibility with older browsers, you can use fallbacks or polyfills. For example, you can set a solid border color as a fallback for browsers that do not support border-image-repeat .

Can I reset the border-image-repeat property to its default value?

Yes, you can use the initial value to reset the border-image-repeat property to its default value, which is stretch . You can also use inherit to inherit the value from the parent element, revert to reset to the user agent’s default stylesheet value, and unset to remove any custom settings.

How does border-image-repeat: space differ from border-image-repeat: repeat ?

The space value tiles the image to fill the border area but distributes extra space evenly between tiles, ensuring a balanced look. The repeat value, on the other hand, tiles the image but may clip tiles to fit the border area.

Can I use border-image-repeat with other border properties?

Yes, border-image-repeat can be used in conjunction with other border properties, such as border-image-source , border-image-slice , and border-image-width , to create complex and visually appealing border designs.

What are some common use cases for the border-image-repeat property?

The border-image-repeat property is commonly used to create decorative borders, custom frames for images or text, and unique design elements that enhance the visual appeal of a web page. It is particularly useful for websites that require a high level of customization and aesthetic consistency.

How can I test the border-image-repeat property in different browsers?

To test the border-image-repeat property in different browsers, you can use cross-browser testing tools or manually check your design on various browsers and devices. This will help you identify any inconsistencies and ensure a consistent user experience across all platforms.