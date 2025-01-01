- Services
CSS border-end-end-radius A Guide to Logical Border Radii
Use it to create rounded corners that adapt to writing modes and directions.
Define radii using length values or percentages.
Introduction
The
border-end-end-radius property in CSS is a handy tool for web developers. It lets you define a border radius that adapts to the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation. This makes it great for creating designs that work well across different languages and text directions. Since September 2021, it’s been well-supported by browsers, ensuring your designs look consistent across devices.
Specification
The
border-end-end-radius property is part of the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This spec aims to provide logical properties that adapt to various writing modes and text directions, ensuring your styles stay consistent.
Description
The
border-end-end-radius property creates rounded corners at the end of an element’s border. It adjusts based on the element’s writing mode, direction, and text orientation. For example, in a left-to-right (ltr) horizontal writing mode, it corresponds to the
border-bottom-right-radius. This makes it perfect for creating adaptable designs.
Syntax
Using the
border-end-end-radius property is simple. You can define the radius using length values or percentages:
Values
The
border-end-end-radius property accepts the following values:
<length-percentage>: This defines the size of the circle radius or the semi-major and semi-minor axes of the ellipse. You can use any length unit, and percentages refer to the width or height of the box. Negative values are not allowed.
Formal Definition
Here’s the formal definition of the
border-end-end-radius property:
| Initial Value |
0 |
| Applies to | All elements, except
table and
inline-table when
border-collapse is
collapse. Also applies to the
::first-letter pseudo-element. |
| Inherited | No |
| Percentages | Refer to the corresponding dimension of the border box |
| Computed Value | Two absolute
<length>s or
<percentage>s |
| Animation Type | A length, percentage, or calc() |
Formal Syntax
The formal syntax for the
border-end-end-radius property is:
This syntax allows for one or two values, which can be lengths or percentages. One value creates a circular radius, while two values create an elliptical radius.
Examples
Here are some practical examples of using the
border-end-end-radius property:
Basic Usage
Create a simple div with a specified
border-end-end-radius.
HTML:
Percentage Value
Use a percentage value for the
border-end-end-radius.
HTML:
Vertical Text
See how the
border-end-end-radius property adapts to vertical text.
HTML:
CSS:
Specifications
The
border-end-end-radius property is defined in the CSS Logical Properties and Values Level 1 specification. This spec introduces logical properties that adapt to writing modes and text directions, ensuring consistent styling.
Browser Compatibility
The
border-end-end-radius property is widely supported across modern browsers:
- Firefox: Full support
- Chrome: Full support
- Safari: Full support
- Edge: Full support
- Opera: Full support
For the most up-to-date information, check the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) tables on MDN Web Docs.
