CSS Background-Size Control Image Scaling
Discover options like cover, contain, and custom dimensions.
Enhance your web design with responsive background images.
Setting Background Image Size in CSS
The
background-size property in CSS allows you to control the size of background images. Here’s how to use it effectively:
Setting Specific Dimensions
You can set the width and height of the background image to specific pixel values:
HTML:
CSS:
Result: The background image will be scaled to 400 pixels wide and 450 pixels tall within the container.
Using Percentage Values
You can also set the width and height using percentage values relative to the container:
HTML:
CSS:
Result: The background image will be scaled to 50% of the container’s width and height.
Setting Background Size to Cover
The
cover keyword ensures the background image covers the entire container, maintaining its aspect ratio but possibly cropping the image:
HTML:
CSS:
Result: The background image will cover the entire container, maintaining its aspect ratio.
Setting Background Size to Contain
The
contain keyword ensures the background image fits within the container, maintaining its aspect ratio but possibly leaving empty space:
HTML:
CSS:
Result: The background image will fit within the container, maintaining its aspect ratio.
Using Multiple Backgrounds
You can set the size of multiple background images by separating the values with a comma:
HTML:
CSS:
Result: Each background image will be scaled according to the specified sizes, creating a layered effect.
Using Global Values
Global values like
inherit,
initial,
revert,
revert-layer, and
unset provide additional flexibility in managing background image sizes:
HTML:
CSS:
Result: The background image size will be inherited from the parent element.
Practical Use Case
For a responsive design where the background image needs to adapt to different screen sizes, use the
background-size property:
HTML:
CSS:
Result: The background image will cover the entire container, maintaining its aspect ratio and ensuring it looks good on any screen size.
Specifications and Formal Syntax
The
background-size property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3 specification. The formal syntax is:
Browser Compatibility
The
background-size property is widely supported by modern browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Opera. However, older versions of Internet Explorer (before version 9) and Opera Mini do not support this property.
Fallback Example
For browsers that do not support the
background-size property, use CSS feature queries:
Related Properties
background-image: Sets the background image.
background-repeat: Controls image repetition.
background-position: Positions the background image.
background-attachment: Determines if the image scrolls with content.
background-origin: Defines the origin of the background positioning area.
background-clip: Specifies where the background extends.
background: Shorthand for all background properties.
background-color: Sets the background color.
Conclusion
The
background-size property is a powerful tool for controlling the size of background images. With wide support across modern browsers, you can use it confidently to create visually appealing designs. By understanding and utilizing related properties, you can achieve a wide range of visual effects and ensure that background images look great on any device.
