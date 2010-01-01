Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS background-origin Control Background Positioning

The CSS background-origin property controls where background images start within an element.

Options include border-box, padding-box, and content-box for precise positioning.
thumbnail

Introduction

The background-origin property in CSS gives you control over where a background image starts within an element. It’s great for precise layouts, especially when dealing with borders and padding.

This property can be set to border-box, padding-box, or content-box, each starting the background image from a different part of the element’s box model. Understanding background-origin can greatly enhance your web design skills.

Specification

The background-origin property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. You can find the official specification here.

Syntax

The syntax for background-origin is simple:

background-origin: <visual-box>;

Values

The background-origin property accepts the following values:

  • border-box: Starts the background from the outer edge of the border.
  • padding-box: Starts the background from the edge of the padding (default value).
  • content-box: Starts the background from the edge of the content area.

Example Syntax

Here’s how to use background-origin:

background-origin: border-box;
background-origin: padding-box;
background-origin: content-box;

Explanation

  • Keyword Values:

    • border-box: Starts from the outer edge of the border.
    • padding-box: Starts from the edge of the padding.
    • content-box: Starts from the edge of the content area.

  • Global Values:

    • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
    • initial: Resets to the default value.
    • revert: Reverts to the user agent’s default.
    • revert-layer: Reverts to the default value for the current cascade layer.
    • unset: Resets to inherited value if inheritable, otherwise to initial value.

Formal Definition

The background-origin property sets the origin point of the background image relative to different parts of an element’s box model.

Initial Value

  • Initial Value: padding-box

Applies To

  • All elements, including ::first-letter and ::first-line pseudo-elements.

Inherited

  • No, the background-origin property is not inherited.

Computed Value

  • The computed value is as specified.

Animation Type

  • The animation type is a repeatable list.

Formal Syntax

background-origin = <visual-box>#


<visual-box> = content-box | padding-box | border-box

Examples

Here are some examples to illustrate how background-origin works:

Using content-box

.example {
  border: 10px double;
  padding: 10px;
  background: url("image.jpg");
  background-position: center left;
  background-origin: content-box;
}

Using border-box

#example2 {
  border: 4px solid black;
  padding: 10px;
  background: url("image.gif");
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-origin: border-box;
}

Using Multiple Background Images

div {
  background-image: url("logo.jpg"), url("mainback.png");
  background-position: top right, 0px 0px;
  background-origin: content-box, padding-box;
}

Using Two Gradients

.box {
  margin: 10px 0;
  color: #fff;
  background: linear-gradient(
      90deg,
      rgb(131 58 180 / 100%) 0%,
      rgb(253 29 29 / 60%) 60%,
      rgb(252 176 69 / 100%) 100%
    ),
    radial-gradient(circle, rgb(255 255 255 / 100%) 0%, rgb(0 0 0 / 100%) 28%);
  border: 20px dashed black;
  padding: 20px;
  width: 400px;
  background-origin: padding-box, content-box;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
<div class="box">Hello!</div>

Summary

These examples show how to use background-origin to control the starting point of background images. Understanding and applying these values can help you achieve precise control over your web designs.

Browser Compatibility

The background-origin property is widely supported across modern web browsers, ensuring your background designs are consistent and reliable. Here is an overview of browser compatibility:

  • Google Chrome: Supported since version 4.0 (January 2010).
  • Firefox: Supported since version 4.0 (March 2011).
  • Internet Explorer/Edge: Supported since version 9.0 (March 2011).
  • Opera: Supported since version 10.5 (March 2010).
  • Safari: Supported since version 3.0 (June 2007).

FAQs

What is the background-origin property in CSS?

The background-origin property in CSS specifies the positioning area of a background image. It defines whether the background positioning should start from the border, padding, or content box.

How does background-origin differ from background-clip?

While background-clip controls how far the background image or color extends within an element, background-origin controls where the background image starts. For example, if set to padding-box, the background image starts from inside the padding area.

When should I use background-origin?

You should use background-origin when you need to control the precise starting point of a background image, especially in layouts with complex borders or padding.

What are common values for background-origin?

Common values include:

  • border-box: The background image starts from the outer edge of the border.
  • padding-box: The background image starts from inside the padding (default).
  • content-box: The background image starts from the content area only.

Why is my background-origin setting not working?

Common issues include incorrect layering or other conflicting background properties, like background-clip. Ensure the element has defined padding, borders, and a background image for the property to take effect.

Common Issues and Troubleshooting

Issue 1: Background Image Not Positioned Correctly

  • Check Syntax: Ensure you are using the correct syntax.
  • Check Other Background Properties: Ensure that other background properties, such as background-position and background-clip, are not conflicting with background-origin.

Issue 2: Background Image Not Visible

  • Check Image Path: Ensure that the path to the background image is correct.
  • Check Visibility: Make sure the element has sufficient width and height to display the background image.

Issue 3: Background Image Stretched or Distorted

  • Background Size: Use the background-size property to control the size of the background image.
  • Aspect Ratio: Ensure the aspect ratio of the background image matches the element’s dimensions to avoid distortion.

Issue 4: Background Image Not Repeating

  • Set Repeat Property: Use the background-repeat property to control the repetition of the background image.

Issue 5: Background Image Positioned Outside the Element

  • Box Model: Ensure that the background-origin property is set correctly relative to the element’s box model.
  • Overflow: Check if the element has overflow properties that might be affecting the background image’s visibility.

Additional Resources

By understanding and addressing these common issues, you can effectively utilize the background-origin property to create visually appealing and well-structured web designs.

See Also

For further reading and to deepen your understanding of related CSS properties, you may find the following resources helpful:

  • background-clip: This property controls how far the background image or color extends within an element. It is often used with background-origin to achieve precise control over background appearance.
  • background-position: This property sets the initial position of a background image, allowing you to align the image within the element.
  • CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3: The official specification for CSS backgrounds and borders, providing detailed information on the background-origin property and other related properties.

Summary

Exploring these related properties and resources will help you gain a deeper understanding of how to work with background images in CSS. By mastering these properties, you can create visually appealing and well-structured web designs that align perfectly with your intended layout.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.