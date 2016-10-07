CSS Background-Image Enhance Web Design Visually

Tillitsdone
Introduction

The background-image property in CSS allows you to add one or more background images to an element, enhancing the visual appeal of your web pages. This property can significantly improve the look and feel of your designs by adding custom images, gradients, or other decorative elements.

Background images are displayed in layers, with the first image specified appearing on top. Images are drawn on top of the element’s borders and below the background color. If an image can’t be displayed (e.g., if the file can’t be loaded), browsers treat it as if the background-image property was set to none. It’s important to always specify a background-color as a fallback to ensure your website remains visually appealing even if images fail to load.

Specification

The background-image property is defined in the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, refer to the official specification document:

Description

The background-image property in CSS is used to apply one or more background images to an element. This property enhances the visual design of your web pages by allowing you to add custom images, gradients, or other decorative elements.

When you specify multiple background images, they are layered on top of each other, with the first image specified appearing on top. The element’s borders are drawn on top of the background images, and the background-color is drawn beneath them. If a specified image cannot be displayed, browsers handle it as if the background-image property was set to none. Always specify a background-color as a fallback to ensure visual integrity.

Layering Background Images

You can layer multiple background images on top of each other using the background-image property. The first image specified appears on top, while subsequent images are layered behind it. This allows for complex and visually rich designs.

To layer background images, provide multiple values for the background-image property, separated by commas:

.layered-background {
  background-image: url("startransparent.gif"), url("catfront.png");
  background-color: transparent;
}

Example

HTML

<div class="layered-background">
  <p>This paragraph is full of cats and stars.</p>
  <p>This paragraph is not.</p>
  <p>Here are more cats for you. Look at them!</p>
  <p>And no more.</p>
</div>

CSS

.layered-background {
  background-image: url("startransparent.gif"), url("catfront.png");
  background-color: transparent;
}

Using Multiple Backgrounds

The background-image property allows you to apply multiple background images to a single element, creating complex designs without additional elements. Each image is specified in a comma-separated list, with the first image drawn on top.

Here’s how to use multiple backgrounds:

.multiple-backgrounds {
  background-image: url("startransparent.gif"), url("catfront.png"), linear-gradient(to right, red, blue);
  background-color: transparent;
}

Example

HTML

<div class="multiple-backgrounds">
  <p>This paragraph has multiple background images.</p>
</div>

CSS

.multiple-backgrounds {
  background-image: url("startransparent.gif"), url("catfront.png"), linear-gradient(to right, red, blue);
  background-color: transparent;
  padding: 50px;
  color: white;
  font-size: 20px;
}

Tips for Using Multiple Backgrounds

  1. Transparency: Use partially transparent images to create layered effects.
  2. Positioning: Control the position of each background image using the background-position property.
  3. Repeating: Use the background-repeat property to control whether and how each background image repeats.
  4. Fallback: Always specify a background-color as a fallback in case the images cannot be loaded.

Syntax

The syntax for the background-image property is straightforward:

background-image: url('image_url') | none | initial | inherit;

Property Values

ValuesDescription
url('image_url')Specifies the URL of the image. To specify multiple images, separate the URLs with a comma.
noneDenotes the absence of images. This is the default value.
initialSets the property to its default value.
inheritInherits the property from its parent element.

Examples

Single Image

background-image: url("catfront.png");

Multiple Images

background-image: url("startransparent.gif"), url("catfront.png");

Gradients

background-image: linear-gradient(to right, red, blue);
background-image: radial-gradient(circle, red, blue);

Global Values

background-image: inherit;
background-image: initial;
background-image: unset;
background-image: revert;
background-image: revert-layer;

Explanation

  • Single Image: Specifies a single background image using its URL.
  • Multiple Images: Specifies multiple background images by listing their URLs, separated by commas. The images are layered with the first image on top.
  • Gradients: Specifies a gradient as the background image. You can use linear gradients, radial gradients, or other gradient types.
  • Global Values: These values (inherit, initial, unset, revert, revert-layer) are used to control the inheritance and resetting of the background image.

Accessibility

Ensuring your web design is accessible to all users, including those with disabilities, is crucial. Here are some key considerations for using the background-image property:

Screen Readers

Screen readers do not announce background images, so ensure any important information is conveyed through text or other accessible means.

Color Contrast

Make sure there is sufficient contrast between text and background images. Poor contrast can make text difficult to read, especially for users with visual impairments.

Fallback Content

Always provide a fallback background-color in case images cannot be loaded. This ensures the design remains accessible and visually appealing even if images fail to load.

Example

.accessible-background {
  background-image: url("catfront.png");
  background-color: #f0f0f0; /* Fallback color */
  color: #333; /* Ensure text contrast */
}

By keeping these accessibility considerations in mind, you can create visually appealing and inclusive web designs that are accessible to all users.

Background Images and Accessibility

Browsers don’t provide special info about background images to assistive tech. If an image is crucial for understanding the page, describe it semantically.

Example:

<img src="important-image.png" alt="Description of the important image">

Text Contrast

Ensure high enough contrast between background images and text for people with low vision. A contrast ratio of at least 4.5:1 for normal text and 3:1 for large text is required by WCAG.

Tools to Check Contrast:

Alternative Text and Descriptions

If the background image conveys important info, provide alternative text or descriptions for screen readers.

Example:

<div aria-label="Description of the background image that conveys important information"></div>

Use of background-color

Always specify a background-color as a fallback in case the background image can’t load.

Example:

.element {
  background-image: url('image.png');
  background-color: #f0f0f0; /* Fallback color */
}

Guidelines and Resources

Formal Definition of background-image

The background-image property in CSS specifies background images for an element. It is part of the CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module Level 3.

Initial Value

  • Initial Value: none

Applies To

  • Applies to: All elements, including ::first-letter and ::first-line.

Inherited

  • Inherited: No

Computed Value

  • Computed Value: As specified, but with <url> values made absolute.

Animation Type

  • Animation Type: Discrete

Formal Syntax

background-image = <bg-image>#


<bg-image> = <image> | none


<image> = <url> | <gradient>


<url> = url(<string> <url-modifier>*) | <url-token>


<src> = src(<string> <url-modifier>*)

Example

background-image: url('image.png'), linear-gradient(to right, red, blue);

Summary

The background-image property enhances the visual design of web pages. By understanding its syntax, you can effectively use it to create visually appealing backgrounds.

Examples

Here are practical examples of using the background-image property:

Single Background Image

HTML:

<div class="single-background">
  <p>This paragraph has a single background image.</p>
</div>

CSS:

.single-background {
  background-image: url("");
  background-color: #f0f0f0; /* Fallback color */
  padding: 50px;
  color: white;
  font-size: 20px;
}

Multiple Background Images

HTML:

<div class="multiple-backgrounds">
  <p>This paragraph has multiple background images.</p>
</div>

CSS:

.multiple-backgrounds {
  background-image: url("..."), url("");
  background-color: transparent;
  padding: 50px;
  color: white;
  font-size: 20px;
}

Linear Gradient Background

HTML:

<div class="gradient-background">
  <p>This paragraph has a linear gradient background.</p>
</div>

CSS:

.gradient-background {
  background-image: linear-gradient(to right, red, blue);
  padding: 50px;
  color: white;
  font-size: 20px;
}

Radial Gradient Background

HTML:

<div class="radial-gradient-background">
  <p>This paragraph has a radial gradient background.</p>
</div>

CSS:

.radial-gradient-background {
  background-image: radial-gradient(circle, red, blue);
  padding: 50px;
  color: white;
  font-size: 20px;
}

Centered Background Image

HTML:

<div class="centered-background">
  <p>This paragraph has a centered background image that does not repeat.</p>
</div>

CSS:

.centered-background {
  background-image: url("");
  background-position: center;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  padding: 50px;
  color: white;
  font-size: 20px;
}

Cover Background Image

HTML:

<div class="cover-background">
  <p>This paragraph has a background image that covers the entire element and is centered.</p>
</div>

CSS:

.cover-background {
  background-image: url("");
  background-size: cover;
  background-position: center;
  padding: 50px;
  color: white;
  font-size: 20px;
}

No Background Image

HTML:

<div class="no-background">
  <p>This paragraph has no background image.</p>
</div>

CSS:

.no-background {
  background-image: none;
  background-color: #f0f0f0; /* Fallback color */
  padding: 50px;
  color: black;
  font-size: 20px;
}

Initial Background Image

HTML:

<div class="initial-background">
  <p>This paragraph has a background image set to its initial value.</p>
</div>

CSS:

.initial-background {
  background-image: initial;
  background-color: #f0f0f0; /* Fallback color */
  padding: 50px;
  color: black;
  font-size: 20px;
}

Browser Compatibility

The background-image property is widely supported across all major browsers.

BrowserVersionRelease Date
Google Chrome1.0Dec 2008
Firefox1.0Nov 2004
Internet Explorer/Edge4.0Sep 1997
Opera3.5Nov 1998
Safari1.0Jun 2003

Compatibility Details

  • Google Chrome: Supports background-image since its first version (Dec 2008).
  • Firefox: Supports background-image since its initial release (Nov 2004).
  • Internet Explorer/Edge: Support began with IE 4.0 (Sep 1997). Edge continues this support.
  • Opera: Supports background-image since version 3.5 (Nov 1998).
  • Safari: Supports background-image since its first version (Jun 2003).

Compatibility Tips

While background-image is widely supported, here are some tips:

  1. Older Browsers: Test on older browser versions to ensure compatibility.
  2. CSS Gradients: Older browsers might not fully support CSS gradients. Provide fallback images or colors.
  3. Vendor Prefixes: Use vendor prefixes for better compatibility (e.g., -webkit-, -moz-, -ms-, -o-).

Example

Here’s how to use background-image with vendor prefixes for better compatibility:

.background-example {
  background-image: -webkit-linear-gradient(to right, red, blue); /* Chrome, Safari, newer Opera */
  background-image: -moz-linear-gradient(to right, red, blue);    /* Firefox */
  background-image: -ms-linear-gradient(to right, red, blue);     /* Internet Explorer */
  background-image: -o-linear-gradient(to right, red, blue);      /* Older Opera */
  background-image: linear-gradient(to right, red, blue);          /* Standard syntax */
  padding: 50px;
  color: white;
  font-size: 20px;
}

Conclusion

The background-image property is a great way to enhance your web designs. By understanding its compatibility and using fallbacks and vendor prefixes, you can ensure a consistent experience for all users.

Further Reading

For more info on CSS properties and compatibility, check out:

CSS Gradients

Image Sprites

Learning Resources

CSS Backgrounds and Borders Module

These resources will help you understand and use background-image effectively, enhancing your web designs.

