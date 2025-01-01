- Services
- Case Studies
- Technologies
- NextJs development
- Flutter development
- NodeJs development
- ReactJs development
- About
- Contact
- Tools
- Blogs
- FAQ
CSS Backdrop-Filter Enhance Web Design with Blur & Filters
Apply blur, brightness, contrast, and more to create stunning visual effects.
Formal Syntax
The
backdrop-filter property in CSS allows you to apply graphical effects to the area behind an element. Here’s a detailed breakdown of its formal syntax:
Explanation of Syntax Components
none: No filter is applied.
<filter-value-list>: A space-separated list of filter functions or an SVG filter URL that will be applied to the backdrop.
<filter-function>: Includes various functions such as
blur(),
brightness(),
contrast(),
drop-shadow(),
grayscale(),
hue-rotate(),
invert(),
opacity(),
sepia(), and
saturate().
<url>: Specifies an SVG filter URL.
Examples
Here are some examples demonstrating how to use the
backdrop-filter property:
Basic Example
Additional Examples
- Brightness Effect
- Contrast Effect
- Grayscale Effect
- Hue Rotate Effect
- Invert Effect
- Opacity Effect
- Sepia Effect
- Saturate Effect
- Multiple Effects
Specifications
The
backdrop-filter property is defined in the Filter Effects Module Level 2 specification. Here are the key details:
- Specification Document: Filter Effects Module Level 2 # BackdropFilterProperty
- Applies To: All elements; In SVG, it applies to container elements excluding the
<defs>element and all graphics elements.
- Inherited: No
- Computed Value: As specified
- Animation Type: A filter function list
Browser Compatibility
The
backdrop-filter property is supported by various web browsers, but support may vary depending on the browser version. Here is an overview of the browser compatibility:
- Google Chrome: Supported since version 76.0.
- Microsoft Edge: Supported since version 17.0.
- Mozilla Firefox: Supported since version 103.0.
- Safari: Supported since version 9.0.
- Opera: Supported since version 63.0.
To check the specific browser compatibility for the
backdrop-filter property, you can refer to the Browser Compatibility Data (BCD) on MDN Web Docs.
See Also
For further reading and related topics, you can explore the following resources:
filter
<filter-function>
background-blend-mode,
mix-blend-mode
- CSS filter effects
- CSS compositing and blending
These resources provide additional information on related CSS properties and concepts, helping you gain a deeper understanding of web development and design. The
backdrop-filter property is a powerful tool for modern web development, allowing for creative and innovative designs.
พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.