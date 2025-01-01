Mastering CSS Animation-Timing-Function for Dynamic Web Design

Tillitsdone
Introduction to animation-timing-function in CSS

The animation-timing-function property in CSS allows you to control how animations progress over time. By setting this property, you can make animations speed up, slow down, or maintain a steady pace, enhancing the visual appeal of your website.

Specification

The animation-timing-function property is part of the CSS Animations Level 1 specification. It defines how animations progress, offering various predefined timing functions like ease, linear, ease-in, ease-out, and ease-in-out. You can also create custom timing functions using cubic-bezier and steps.

Description

The animation-timing-function property specifies how an animation’s values are calculated over time. It defines the speed curve of the animation, determining how it progresses from start to finish. This property is essential for creating smooth and dynamic animations.

Easing functions control the rate of change of the animation. You can make animations start slow and speed up, maintain a constant speed, or slow down towards the end. This flexibility allows you to tailor the animation’s behavior to match the desired effect.

Syntax

The syntax for the animation-timing-function property is straightforward:

animation-timing-function: linear | ease | ease-in | ease-out | ease-in-out | step-start | step-end | steps(int, start | end) | cubic-bezier(n, n, n, n) | initial | inherit;

Explanation of Syntax

  • linear: The animation maintains a constant speed.
  • ease: The animation starts slowly, speeds up in the middle, and then slows down at the end (default).
  • ease-in: The animation starts slowly and then speeds up.
  • ease-out: The animation starts quickly and then slows down.
  • ease-in-out: The animation starts slowly, speeds up in the middle, and then slows down at the end.
  • step-start: The animation jumps immediately to the end state at the start of the keyframe animation.
  • step-end: The animation jumps to the end state at the end of the keyframe animation.
  • steps(int, start | end): Specifies a stepping function with the number of steps and the position of the start or end.
  • cubic-bezier(n, n, n, n): Defines a custom timing function using a cubic-bezier curve.
  • initial: Sets the property to its default value.
  • inherit: Inherits the property from its parent element.

Example Usage

Linear Easing Function

This example shows how to use the linear easing function to create an animation that progresses at a constant speed.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .linear-animation {
            width: 0;
            height: 50px;
            background-color: lime;
            animation: widthAnimation 5s linear forwards;
        }


        @keyframes widthAnimation {
            from {
                width: 0;
            }
            to {
                width: 100%;
            }
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="linear-animation"></div>
</body>
</html>

Cubic-Bézier Easing Function

This example showcases how to use the cubic-bezier easing function to create a custom animation timing curve.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .custom-easing {
            width: 0;
            height: 50px;
            background-color: orange;
            animation: widthAnimation 5s cubic-bezier(0.17, 0.67, 0.83, 0.67) forwards;
        }


        @keyframes widthAnimation {
            from {
                width: 0;
            }
            to {
                width: 100%;
            }
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="custom-easing"></div>
</body>
</html>

Step Easing Function

This example demonstrates how to use the steps easing function to create an animation that progresses in discrete steps.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .step-animation {
            width: 0;
            height: 50px;
            background-color: red;
            animation: widthAnimation 5s steps(4, end) forwards;
        }


        @keyframes widthAnimation {
            from {
                width: 0;
            }
            to {
                width: 100%;
            }
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="step-animation"></div>
</body>
</html>

Comparing Easing Functions

This example compares the effects of different easing functions on the same animation.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .linear-animation {
            width: 0;
            height: 50px;
            background-color: lime;
            animation: widthAnimation 5s linear forwards;
        }


        .custom-easing {
            width: 0;
            height: 50px;
            background-color: orange;
            animation: widthAnimation 5s cubic-bezier(0.17, 0.67, 0.83, 0.67) forwards;
        }


        .step-animation {
            width: 0;
            height: 50px;
            background-color: red;
            animation: widthAnimation 5s steps(4, end) forwards;
        }


        @keyframes widthAnimation {
            from {
                width: 0;
            }
            to {
                width: 100%;
            }
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="linear-animation"></div>
    <div class="custom-easing"></div>
    <div class="step-animation"></div>
</body>
</html>

Complex Animation with Multiple Keyframes

This example demonstrates a more complex animation using multiple keyframes and the linear easing function.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <style>
        .complex-linear-animation {
            width: 0;
            height: 50px;
            background-color: lime;
            animation: complexWidthAnimation 10s linear forwards;
        }


        @keyframes complexWidthAnimation {
            0% {
                width: 0;
                background-color: lime;
            }
            25% {
                width: 25%;
                background-color: yellow;
            }
            50% {
                width: 50%;
                background-color: orange;
            }
            75% {
                width: 75%;
                background-color: red;
            }
            100% {
                width: 100%;
                background-color: purple;
            }
        }
    </style>
</head>
<body>
    <div class="complex-linear-animation"></div>
</body>
</html>

Formal Definition

The animation-timing-function property in CSS is formally defined in the CSS Animations Level 1 specification. This property specifies the speed curve of an animation, determining how the animation progresses over its duration. It defines the timing of intermediate keyframes and the pacing of the animation.

Formal Syntax

The formal syntax for the animation-timing-function property is as follows:

animation-timing-function =
  <easing-function> [, <easing-function>]*


<easing-function> =
  <linear-easing-function> |
  <cubic-bezier-easing-function> |
  <step-easing-function>


<linear-easing-function> =
  linear |
  <linear()>


<cubic-bezier-easing-function> =
  ease | ease-in | ease-out | ease-in-out |
  <cubic-bezier()>


<step-easing-function> =
  step-start | step-end |
  <steps()>


<linear()> =
  linear( [<number> <percentage>]{1,2} [, <number> <percentage>]* )


<cubic-bezier()> =
  cubic-bezier( [<number [0,1]> , <number> , <number [0,1]> , <number>] )


<steps()> =
  steps( <integer> , <step-position>? )


<step-position> =
  jump-start | jump-end | jump-none | jump-both | start | end

Explanation of Syntax

  • <easing-function>: Represents the various easing functions that can be used to control the animation’s timing.
  • <linear-easing-function>: Represents functions that interpolate linearly between provided easing stop points.
  • <cubic-bezier-easing-function>: Represents functions that define a custom timing curve using a cubic-bezier curve.
  • <step-easing-function>: Represents functions that divide the input time into a specified number of equal-length intervals.

<linear-easing-function>

  • linear: Equivalent to cubic-bezier(0.0, 0.0, 1.0, 1.0), the animation maintains a constant speed.
  • <linear()>: Interpolates linearly between provided easing stop points. Each stop point is a pair of an output progress and an input percentage.

<cubic-bezier-easing-function>

  • ease: Equivalent to cubic-bezier(0.25, 0.1, 0.25, 1.0), the animation starts slowly, speeds up in the middle, and then slows down at the end (default).
  • ease-in: Equivalent to cubic-bezier(0.42, 0, 1.0, 1.0), the animation starts slowly and then speeds up.
  • ease-out: Equivalent to cubic-bezier(0, 0, 0.58, 1.0), the animation starts quickly and then slows down.
  • ease-in-out: Equivalent to cubic-bezier(0.42, 0, 0.58, 1.0), the animation starts slowly, speeds up in the middle, and then slows down at the end.
  • <cubic-bezier()>: Defines a custom timing function using a cubic-bezier curve. The four values represent the coordinates of two control points that define the curve.

<step-easing-function>

  • step-start: Equivalent to steps(1, jump-start), the animation jumps immediately to the end state at the start of the keyframe animation.
  • step-end: Equivalent to steps(1, jump-end), the animation jumps to the end state at the end of the keyframe animation.
  • <steps()>: Specifies a stepping function with the number of steps and the position of the start or end.

Initial Value

The initial value for the animation-timing-function property is ease.

Applies To

The animation-timing-function property applies to all elements, including the ::before and ::after pseudo-elements.

Inherited

The animation-timing-function property is not inherited.

Computed Value

The computed value is as specified.

Animation Type

The animation-timing-function property is not animatable.

Formal Syntax

animation-timing-function =
  <easing-function> [, <easing-function>]*


<easing-function> =
  <linear-easing-function> |
  <cubic-bezier-easing-function> |
  <step-easing-function>


<linear-easing-function> =
  linear |
  <linear()>


<cubic-bezier-easing-function> =
  ease | ease-in | ease-out | ease-in-out |
  <cubic-bezier()>


<step-easing-function> =
  step-start | step-end |
  <steps()>


<linear()> =
  linear( [<number> <percentage>]{1,2} [, <number> <percentage>]* )


<cubic-bezier()> =
  cubic-bezier( [<number [0,1]> , <number> , <number [0,1]> , <number>] )


<steps()> =
  steps( <integer> , <step-position>? )


<step-position> =
  jump-start | jump-end | jump-none | jump-both | start | end

By understanding the formal definition and syntax of the animation-timing-function property, web developers can effectively utilize this property to create smooth, dynamic, and engaging animations for their web projects.

