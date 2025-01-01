Tillitsdone
down Scroll to discover

CSS Anchor-Name Enhancing Web Layouts with Anchors

Discover the CSS anchor-name property, a powerful tool for defining elements as anchors and creating dynamic, responsive web layouts.

Learn about its use cases, available options, and how to effectively implement it in your projects.
thumbnail

Introduction

The anchor-name CSS property is a powerful tool for web developers, allowing you to define an element as an anchor by assigning it one or more anchor names. These names can be used later with the position-anchor property to link and position other elements relative to the anchor. This feature is part of the CSS Anchor Positioning module, which aims to make complex layouts easier to manage.

Although not yet widely supported in all browsers, anchor-name opens up exciting possibilities for creating dynamic and responsive web designs. By using this property, you can create layouts that adapt based on the position of key elements, enhancing the user experience.

In this article, we’ll explore the syntax, values, and usage of the anchor-name property, provide examples, and discuss browser compatibility. We’ll also look at related properties and resources to help you make the most of this powerful CSS feature.

Specification

The anchor-name CSS property is defined in the CSS Anchor Positioning Module Level 1 specification, a Working Draft from the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). This specification outlines how anchor positioning properties like anchor-name work.

The anchor-name property is designed to work with other anchor positioning properties like position-anchor and position-area. By defining an element as an anchor, you can create complex layouts where elements are positioned relative to each other, rather than the document flow.

This specification is currently in the Working Draft stage, meaning it is still under development and subject to change. It’s important to check the latest documentation and browser compatibility tables before using these features in production.

Syntax and Values

The anchor-name CSS property is used to define an element as an anchor by assigning it one or more identifying anchor names. The syntax is straightforward:

anchor-name: none | <dashed-ident>#;

Explanation of Syntax

  • none: The default value. Setting anchor-name: none means the element is not defined as an anchor.
  • <dashed-ident>: One or more comma-separated custom identifiers that define the anchor name(s). These names can be referenced using the position-anchor property.

Example Usage

/* Single value */
anchor-name: none;
anchor-name: --name;


/* Multiple values */
anchor-name: --name, --another-name;


/* Global values */
anchor-name: inherit;
anchor-name: initial;
anchor-name: revert;
anchor-name: revert-layer;
anchor-name: unset;

Key Points

  • The <dashed-ident> values must be prefixed with two dashes (--), similar to CSS custom properties.
  • You can assign multiple anchor names to a single element by separating them with commas.
  • The property supports global CSS values like inherit, initial, revert, revert-layer, and unset for more flexible styling.

Key Values

  1. none

    • Description: The default value. Setting anchor-name: none means the element is not defined as an anchor.
    • Usage: 
      anchor-name: none;

  2. <dashed-ident>

    • Description: One or more comma-separated arbitrary custom identifiers that define the name or names of the anchor.
    • Usage: 
      anchor-name: --name;
      anchor-name: --name, --another-name;

  3. Global Values

    • inherit: Inherits the value from the parent element.
    • initial: Sets the property to its initial value (none).
    • revert: Resets the property to its default value as defined by the user agent’s stylesheet.
    • revert-layer: Resets the property to the value established by the originating cascade layer.
    • unset: Resets the property to its natural value, which means it behaves like inherit if the property is inheritable or like initial if not.
    • Usage: 
      anchor-name: inherit;
      anchor-name: initial;
      anchor-name: revert;
      anchor-name: revert-layer;
      anchor-name: unset;

Description and How It Works

The anchor-name CSS property is a powerful tool for web developers and designers, allowing them to define an element as an anchor by assigning it one or more identifying anchor names. These names can then be referenced using the position-anchor property to associate and position other elements relative to the anchor.

How It Works

To position an element relative to an anchor element, the positioned element requires three key features: an association, a position, and a location. The anchor-name and position-anchor properties provide the association.

  1. Defining Anchors: An element can be defined as an anchor by setting one or more <dashed-ident> anchor names on it via the anchor-name property.
  2. Associating Elements: When one of those names is set as the value of the position-anchor property of an element that has its position set to absolute or fixed, the two elements are associated.
  3. Positioning Elements: The positioned element can then be tethered to the anchor by setting a location on the associated element relative to the anchor, making it an “anchor-positioned” element.

Multiple Anchors

If multiple anchor elements have the same anchor name, and that name is referenced by the position-anchor property value of a positioned element, the positioned element will be associated with the last anchor element with that anchor name in the source order.

Containing Block Changes

Anchor positioning changes the containing block of anchor-positioned elements, making their position relative to the anchor rather than to the nearest positioned ancestor element.

Positioning Features

To tether and place a positioned element in a specific location relative to an anchor element, you need an anchor positioning feature such as the anchor() function (set within an inset property’s value) or the position-area property.

Limitations

You cannot associate a positioned element with an anchor element if the anchor is hidden (e.g., with display: none or visibility: hidden) or if the anchor is part of the skipped contents of another element due to it having content-visibility: hidden.

Supported Elements

The anchor-name property is supported on all elements that generate a principal box. This includes pseudo-elements (e.g., ::before and ::after) and UI features like the range input thumb (::-webkit-slider-thumb). Pseudo elements are implicitly anchored to the same element as the pseudo-element’s originating element, unless otherwise specified.

Further Resources

For more information on anchor features and usage, see the CSS anchor positioning module landing page and the Using CSS anchor positioning guide.

Examples

Basic Usage

This example shows how to tether a positioned element to an anchor, positioning the element to the right of the anchor.

HTML

<p>
  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor
  incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Dui nunc mattis enim ut tellus
  elementum sagittis vitae et.
</p>


<div class="anchor">⚓︎</div>


<div class="infobox" id="infobox1">
  <p>This is an information box.</p>
</div>


<p>
  Nisi quis eleifend quam adipiscing vitae proin sagittis nisl rhoncus. In arcu
  cursus euismod quis viverra nibh cras pulvinar. Vulputate ut pharetra sit amet
  aliquam.
</p>


<p>
  Malesuada nunc vel risus commodo viverra maecenas accumsan lacus. Vel elit
  scelerisque mauris pellentesque pulvinar pellentesque habitant morbi
  tristique. Porta lorem mollis aliquam ut porttitor. Turpis cursus in hac
  habitasse platea dictumst quisque. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit.
  Ornare lectus sit amet est placerat. Nulla aliquet porttitor lacus luctus
  accumsan.
</p>

CSS

body {
  width: 50%;
  margin: 0 auto;
}


.anchor {
  font-size: 1.8rem;
  color: white;
  text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px black;
  background-color: hsl(240 100% 75%);
  width: fit-content;
  border-radius: 10px;
  border: 1px solid black;
  padding: 3px;
}


.infobox {
  color: darkblue;
  background-color: azure;
  border: 1px solid #ddd;
  padding: 10px;
  border-radius: 10px;
  font-size: 1rem;
}


/* Define the anchor element */
.anchor {
  anchor-name: --myAnchor;
}


/* Associate the infobox with the anchor and position it */
.infobox {
  position-anchor: --myAnchor;
  position: fixed;
}


#infobox1 {
  left: anchor(right);
  align-self: anchor-center;
  margin-left: 10px;
}

Result

Scroll the page to see how the infobox is tethered to the anchor.

Multiple Positioned Elements

This example demonstrates how you can associate multiple positioned elements with one anchor.

HTML

<p>
  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor
  incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Dui nunc mattis enim ut tellus
  elementum sagittis vitae et.
</p>


<div class="anchor">⚓︎</div>


<div class="infobox" id="infobox1">
  <p>This is an information box.</p>
</div>


<div class="infobox" id="infobox2">
  <p>This is another information box.</p>
</div>


<p>
  Nisi quis eleifend quam adipiscing vitae proin sagittis nisl rhoncus. In arcu
  cursus euismod quis viverra nibh cras pulvinar. Vulputate ut pharetra sit amet
  aliquam.
</p>


<p>
  Malesuada nunc vel risus commodo viverra maecenas accumsan lacus. Vel elit
  scelerisque mauris pellentesque pulvinar pellentesque habitant morbi
  tristique. Porta lorem mollis aliquam ut porttitor. Turpis cursus in hac
  habitasse platea dictumst quisque. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit.
  Ornare lectus sit amet est placerat. Nulla aliquet porttitor lacus luctus
  accumsan.
</p>

CSS

body {
  width: 50%;
  margin: 0 auto;
}


.anchor {
  font-size: 1.8rem;
  color: white;
  text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px black;
  background-color: hsl(240 100% 75%);
  width: fit-content;
  border-radius: 10px;
  border: 1px solid black;
  padding: 3px;
}


.infobox {
  color: darkblue;
  background-color: azure;
  border: 1px solid #ddd;
  padding: 10px;
  border-radius: 10px;
  font-size: 1rem;
}


/* Define the anchor element */
.anchor {
  anchor-name: --myAnchor;
}


/* Associate the infoboxes with the anchor and position them */
.infobox {
  position-anchor: --myAnchor;
  position: fixed;
}


#infobox1 {
  left: anchor(right);
  align-self: anchor-center;
  margin-left: 10px;
}


#infobox2 {
  bottom: anchor(top);
  justify-self: anchor-center;
  margin-bottom: 15px;
}

Result

Scroll the page to see how both infoboxes are tethered to the anchor.

Multiple Anchor Names

This example demonstrates how an anchor element can have more than one anchor name.

HTML

<p>
  Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor
  incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Dui nunc mattis enim ut tellus
  elementum sagittis vitae et.
</p>


<div class="anchor">⚓︎</div>


<div class="infobox" id="infobox1">
  <p>This is an information box.</p>
</div>


<div class="infobox" id="infobox2">
  <p>This is another information box.</p>
</div>


<p>
  Nisi quis eleifend quam adipiscing vitae proin sagittis nisl rhoncus. In arcu
  cursus euismod quis viverra nibh cras pulvinar. Vulputate ut pharetra sit amet
  aliquam.
</p>


<p>
  Malesuada nunc vel risus commodo viverra maecenas accumsan lacus. Vel elit
  scelerisque mauris pellentesque pulvinar pellentesque habitant morbi
  tristique. Porta lorem mollis aliquam ut porttitor. Turpis cursus in hac
  habitasse platea dictumst quisque. Dolor sit amet consectetur adipiscing elit.
  Ornare lectus sit amet est placerat. Nulla aliquet porttitor lacus luctus
  accumsan.
</p>

CSS

body {
  width: 50%;
  margin: 0 auto;
}


.anchor {
  font-size: 1.8rem;
  color: white;
  text-shadow: 1px 1px 1px black;
  background-color: hsl(240 100% 75%);
  width: fit-content;
  border-radius: 10px;
  border: 1px solid black;
  padding: 3px;
}


.infobox {
  color: darkblue;
  background-color: azure;
  border: 1px solid #ddd;
  padding: 10px;
  border-radius: 10px;
  font-size: 1rem;
}


/* Define the anchor element with multiple names */
.anchor {
  anchor-name: --myAnchor, --anotherAnchor;
}


/* Associate the infoboxes with different anchors and position them */
#infobox1 {
  position-anchor: --myAnchor;
  position: fixed;
  left: anchor(right);
  align-self: anchor-center;
  margin-left: 10px;
}


#infobox2 {
  position-anchor: --anotherAnchor;
  position: fixed;
  bottom: anchor(top);
  justify-self: anchor-center;
  margin-bottom: 15px;
}

Result

Scroll the page to see how both infoboxes are tethered to the anchor with different anchor names.

By understanding these examples, you can effectively use the anchor-name property to create dynamic and responsive layouts in your web projects.

Browser Compatibility

The anchor-name CSS property is a new feature and might not work in all browsers. It’s important to check if it works before using it in your projects.

Compatibility Table

Here’s the current browser support for the anchor-name property:

BrowserSupported
ChromeYes
FirefoxNo
SafariNo
EdgeYes
OperaNo
Internet ExplorerNo

Notes on Compatibility

  • Chrome: Supports anchor-name in the latest versions.
  • Firefox: Does not support anchor-name as of the latest updates.
  • Safari: Does not support anchor-name.
  • Edge: Supports anchor-name in the latest versions.
  • Opera: Does not support anchor-name.
  • Internet Explorer: Does not support anchor-name.

Checking Compatibility

Before using anchor-name, check the latest browser compatibility tables and documentation. You can also use feature detection libraries or polyfills to make sure it works on more browsers.

Reporting Issues

If you find any problems with anchor-name, you can report them to the browser makers or contribute to the MDN Web Docs to improve the documentation.

See Also

For more information about the anchor-name CSS property, check out these related topics and properties:

HTML Attributes

  • anchor: Defines an anchor in HTML elements.

CSS Modules

Additional Resources

Explore these resources to learn more about CSS anchor positioning and how to use it effectively in your web projects.

icons/logo-tid.svg Latest Blogs
Discover our top articles, selected to support the growth of your business.
https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R36_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Material-UI (MUI) คืออะไร อยากสร้าง UI สวยงามและเป็นมืออาชีพในเวลาอันรวดเร็วใช่ไหม มาทำความรู้จักกับ Material-UI (MUI) ที่ช่วยให้คุณพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันบน React ได้ง่ายและดูดีในทุกอุปกรณ์ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R35_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp มือใหม่อยากเริ่มเขียนแอป ต้องใช้โปรแกรมและภาษาอะไรบ้าง? อยากเป็นนักพัฒนาแอปแต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มยังไง พบกับแนวทางการเลือกเครื่องมือและภาษาเบื้องต้นพร้อมคำแนะ เพื่อก้าวสู่เส้นทางการเขียนแอปอย่างมั่นใจในบทความนี้ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R34_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Website Development Process: เว็บไซต์เปิดตัวแล้ว! แล้วต้องทำอะไรต่อ? พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ พร้อมหรือยังที่จะก้าวสู่ความสำเร็จในโลกออนไลน์ มาเรียนรู้ขั้นตอนและเคล็ดลับดูแลเว็บไซต์หลังเปิดตัว เพื่อสร้างความมั่นคงและเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืนแก่ธุรกิจกันเถอะ https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R27_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp เปรียบเทียบ 3 วิธีติดตั้ง install node js บน Ubuntu: NVM vs NodeSource vs Official Repo แบบไหนดีที่สุด? เรียนรู้วิธีติดตั้ง Node.js บน Ubuntu ด้วย NVM, NodeSource หรือ Official Repo เลือกวิธีที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของคุณ พร้อมเปรียบเทียบ เพื่อการพัฒนาที่มีประสิทธิภาพ! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F09%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R26_Sep_1440x697.jpg@webp Next js image การ Optimization รูปภาพแบบ Native ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เรียนรู้วิธีใช้ Next.js Image เพื่อ Optimization การแสดงภาพบนเว็บไซต์ ด้วยเทคนิคบีบอัด ปรับขนาด Lazy Load และรองรับ Responsive ช่วยให้เว็บคุณโหลดเร็วขึ้นแน่นอน! https://imgproxy-landing-page.tillitsdone.com/sig/rs:fit:1200:630/plain/https%3A%2F%2Fcms-r2.tillitsdone.com%2Fwp-content-prod%2Fuploads%2F2025%2F08%2FTill-its-done_SEO_R22_June_1440x697.jpg@webp Flutter Developer คืออะไร? สำคัญแค่ไหน Flutter Developer คือผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการพัฒนาแอปมือถือด้วย Flutter ที่ช่วยสนับสนุนธุรกิจให้เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วและคุ้มค่า ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ยืดหยุ่นและประหยัดต้นทุน
View all 1235 blogs
icons/logo-tid.svg

พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.