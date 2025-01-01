Building CRUD Operations with Chi and Go

Building Robust CRUD Operations with Chi and Go: A Practical Guide

In today’s fast-paced development world, building efficient and scalable web applications is crucial. Go (Golang) has emerged as a powerful language for backend development, and when paired with the lightweight Chi router, it creates a formidable combination for building robust APIs. Let’s dive into creating a complete CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) application using Chi and a database connection.

Setting Up Our Project Foundation

First, let’s structure our project properly. We’ll create a simple REST API for managing a book inventory system. This practical example will demonstrate real-world usage patterns and best practices.

package main import ( " database/sql " " net/http " " github.com/go-chi/chi/v5 " _ " github.com/lib/pq " ) type Book struct { ID int ` json:"id" ` Title string ` json:"title" ` Author string ` json:"author" ` Year int ` json:"year" ` }

Implementing CRUD Operations

Let’s break down each operation and see how Chi’s routing capabilities make our code clean and maintainable. We’ll implement handlers for creating, reading, updating, and deleting books.

// Create a new book func createBook ( db * sql . DB ) http . HandlerFunc { return func ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { var book Book json. NewDecoder (r.Body). Decode ( & book) query := ` INSERT INTO books (title, author, year) VALUES ($1, $2, $3) RETURNING id ` err := db. QueryRow (query, book.Title, book.Author, book.Year). Scan ( & book.ID) if err != nil { http. Error (w, err. Error (), http.StatusInternalServerError) return } json. NewEncoder (w). Encode (book) } }

The power of Chi shines through its middleware system. We can easily add authentication, logging, and error handling across our routes. Here’s how we set up our router with some basic middleware:

func setupRouter ( db * sql . DB ) * chi . Mux { r := chi. NewRouter () r. Use (middleware.Logger) r. Use (middleware.Recoverer) r. Route ( " /api/books " , func ( r chi . Router ) { r. Post ( " / " , createBook (db)) r. Get ( " / " , getBooks (db)) r. Get ( " /{id} " , getBook (db)) r. Put ( " /{id} " , updateBook (db)) r. Delete ( " /{id} " , deleteBook (db)) }) return r }

Error Handling and Best Practices

When working with databases, proper error handling is crucial. Here’s how we can implement a robust error handling system:

func handleDatabaseError ( err error , w http . ResponseWriter ) { switch { case err == sql.ErrNoRows: http. Error (w, " Resource not found " , http.StatusNotFound) case err != nil : http. Error (w, " Internal server error " , http.StatusInternalServerError) } }

Conclusion

Building CRUD operations with Chi and Go provides a clean, efficient, and maintainable solution for web applications. The combination of Go’s simplicity and Chi’s flexibility makes it an excellent choice for modern web development.