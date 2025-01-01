- Services
Using Axios Interceptors in Node.js Apps
Discover practical examples of authentication, error handling, and data transformation.
Using Axios Interceptors for Request and Response Manipulation in Node.js
Ever wondered how to globally handle API requests and responses in your Node.js application? Let me introduce you to one of the most powerful features of Axios - Interceptors. They’re like magical gatekeepers that can inspect, modify, or even reject requests and responses before they reach their destination.
What Are Axios Interceptors?
Think of interceptors as middleware for your HTTP requests. They sit between your application and the server, allowing you to perform actions before a request is sent or after a response is received. It’s like having a security checkpoint that can check, stamp, or modify your “HTTP passport” before letting it through.
Setting Up Request Interceptors
Let’s dive into how we can set up request interceptors. Here’s a practical example:
This interceptor automatically adds an authentication token and timestamp to every request. Pretty neat, right?
Response Interceptors in Action
Response interceptors are equally powerful. They can transform data, handle errors globally, or even retry failed requests:
Real-World Use Cases
Interceptors shine in many scenarios:
- Automatically handling authentication
- Logging requests and responses
- Adding correlation IDs for request tracking
- Transforming request/response data formats
- Implementing retry mechanisms
- Showing/hiding global loading indicators
Best Practices
Remember these golden rules when working with interceptors:
- Keep them focused and lightweight
- Handle errors properly
- Maintain clear separation of concerns
- Document any transformations
- Be mindful of the order of multiple interceptors
Error Handling Tips
Always implement proper error handling in your interceptors. Here’s a robust approach:
