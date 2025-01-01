Authentication & Authorization with Axios in Node.js

In today’s interconnected world, securing our web applications has become more crucial than ever. As developers, we need to ensure our Node.js applications handle authentication and authorization properly. Let’s dive into how we can achieve this using Axios, a popular HTTP client library.

Understanding the Basics

Before we jump into the implementation, let’s clarify the difference between authentication and authorization. Authentication verifies who you are, while authorization determines what you can do. Think of it as entering a building - authentication is showing your ID at the entrance, while authorization is having the right keycard to access specific floors.

Setting Up Axios Interceptors

Interceptors are one of Axios’s most powerful features for handling authentication. They act like middleware, allowing you to modify requests before they’re sent and responses before they’re handled.

const axios = require ( ' axios ' ); // Create an axios instance const api = axios. create ({ baseURL : ' https://api.example.com ' }); // Request interceptor api.interceptors.request. use ( config => { const token = localStorage. getItem ( ' token ' ); if (token) { config.headers.Authorization = `Bearer ${ token } ` ; } return config; }, error => { return Promise . reject (error); } );

Handling JWT Authentication

JSON Web Tokens (JWT) have become the standard for modern web authentication. Here’s how to implement JWT authentication with Axios:

async function login ( username , password ) { try { const response = await axios. post ( ' /auth/login ' , { username, password }); const { token } = response.data; localStorage. setItem ( ' token ' , token); return token; } catch (error) { console. error ( ' Login failed: ' , error); throw error; } }

Implementing Refresh Tokens

To enhance security while maintaining a smooth user experience, we can implement refresh token logic:

api.interceptors.response. use ( response => response, async error => { const originalRequest = error.config; if (error.response.status === 401 && ! originalRequest._retry) { originalRequest._retry = true ; const refreshToken = localStorage. getItem ( ' refreshToken ' ); const newToken = await refreshAccessToken (refreshToken); axios.defaults.headers.common[ ' Authorization ' ] = `Bearer ${ newToken } ` ; return api (originalRequest); } return Promise . reject (error); } );

Role-Based Authorization

Implementing role-based access control (RBAC) adds another layer of security:

function checkPermission ( requiredRole ) { return async ( req , res , next ) => { const token = req.headers.authorization?. split ( ' ' )[ 1 ]; if ( ! token) { return res. status ( 401 ). json ({ message : ' No token provided ' }); } try { const decoded = jwt. verify (token, process.env. JWT_SECRET ); if ( ! decoded.roles. includes (requiredRole)) { return res. status ( 403 ). json ({ message : ' Insufficient permissions ' }); } next (); } catch (error) { return res. status ( 401 ). json ({ message : ' Invalid token ' }); } }; }

Best Practices and Security Considerations

Always use HTTPS in production Implement token expiration Sanitize user inputs Use environment variables for sensitive data Implement rate limiting Keep your dependencies updated

Remember, security is not a one-time implementation but an ongoing process. Regular security audits and staying updated with the latest security practices are crucial for maintaining a robust authentication system.