Tillitsdone
Blogs /Golang /Chi
Chi
Browse through our selection of top articles.

We've carefully chosen these posts because they offer particularly valuable insights and tips that can help your business grow and succeed.
down Scroll to discover
Chi vs Other Go Routers: Features & Use Cases
Explore Chi router's strengths compared to Gorilla Mux and Gin.
Learn when to choose Chi for your Go projects, its middleware capabilities, and performance advantages in web development.
GOLANG
CHI-ROUTER
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
BACKEND
PERFORMANCE
image_generation/Chi-vs-Other-Go-Routers-Guide-1732686965005-a9392f3b22bbbedf0cd56d306491feec.png
Building a Versioned API with Chi in Go
Learn how to implement API versioning in Go using the Chi router.
Discover best practices for version management, middleware implementation, and maintaining backward compatibility.
GOLANG
API-DEVELOPMENT
CHI-ROUTER
BACKEND
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
image_generation/Versioned-API-with-Chi-in-Go-1732686876712-eee9990944e7d422ab240140c9c1c395.png
Master Context Management in Chi Router
Learn how to effectively use contexts in Chi router for better request management in Go web applications.
Discover patterns, best practices, and practical examples for robust web services.
GOLANG
CHI-ROUTER
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CONTEXT-MANAGEMENT
MIDDLEWARE
image_generation/Context-Management-in-Chi-Router-1732686789452-7af6ee76165e338c261b486c2ea7f5aa.png
Performance Tuning for Chi-based Go Applications
Learn practical strategies to optimize your Chi-based Go applications.
Discover middleware optimization, memory management best practices, and advanced tuning techniques for better performance.
GOLANG
PERFORMANCE-OPTIMIZATION
CHI-ROUTER
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
BACKEND
image_generation/Chi-Go-App-Performance-Tuning-1732686701227-0b4dcbaff705aad051b606b77275af79.png
How to Implement JWT Authentication in Chi API
Learn how to secure your Go API with JWT authentication using the Chi router.
This guide covers token generation, middleware creation, and best practices for implementing secure authentication.
GOLANG
CHI-ROUTER
JWT-AUTHENTICATION
WEB-SECURITY
API-DEVELOPMENT
image_generation/JWT-Authentication-in-Chi-API-1732686613714-a5c701596148d8546f7e2c9c8fd214a5.png
Building CRUD Operations with Chi and Go
Learn how to implement efficient CRUD operations using Chi router and Go, covering database integration, error handling, and best practices for building scalable web applications.
GOLANG
CHI-ROUTER
DATABASE
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CRUD
image_generation/Chi-and-Go-CRUD-Operations-Guide-1732686525584-b2b57d1a5838e0220e992ac505d31170.png
Mastering Chi Router: Advanced Go Techniques
Explore advanced routing techniques in Go using the Chi router.
Learn about pattern matching, middleware composition, and best practices for building scalable web applications with detailed examples.
GOLANG
CHI-ROUTER
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
BACKEND
MIDDLEWARE
image_generation/Chi-Router-Advanced-Techniques-1732686437493-4694eea588b13ef5449bfe2bb26f1b4b.png
Middleware in Chi: How to Create and Use It
Learn how to implement and utilize middleware in Chi, the lightweight Go web framework.
Discover best practices for request processing, authentication, and modular HTTP handling.
GOLANG
CHI-FRAMEWORK
MIDDLEWARE
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
BACKEND
image_generation/Chi-Middleware-Implementation-Guide-1732686349515-f81b6dff60a6ac5b12d3334ea30ca702.png
Building a RESTful API in Go with Chi Framework
Learn how to build efficient and maintainable RESTful APIs using Go and the Chi framework.
Discover best practices, middleware implementation, and practical tips for modern API development.
GOLANG
CHI-FRAMEWORK
REST-API
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
BACKEND
image_generation/Building-RESTful-APIs-with-Chi-1732686262111-3a4a87095332735fd4dcf663081ccf9f.png
Getting Started with Chi: A Lightweight Go Router
Explore Chi, a powerful and lightweight HTTP router for Go.
Learn how to set up routes, implement middleware, handle URL patterns, and build maintainable APIs with practical examples.
GOLANG
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
CHI-ROUTER
BACKEND
PROGRAMMING
image_generation/Chi-Router--Go-Web-Development-1732686174886-3fd265cadfda60d9796d25a2279565a9.png
icons/logo-tid.svg

Talk with CEO

Ready to bring your web/app to life or boost your team with expert Thai developers?
Contact us today to discuss your needs, and let’s create tailored solutions to achieve your goals. We’re here to help at every step!
🖐️ Contact us
down Explore our best articles, cover a wide variety of technologies
Our knowledge base
196 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-react.svg ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
160 Articles
Explore right
icons/flutter.svg Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
144 Articles
Explore right
icons/logo-nodejs.svg Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
58 Articles
Explore right
icons/next-js.svg Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/tailwind.svg TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
36 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
126 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
67 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
38 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
12 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Website development th
10 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Mobile application th
5 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Reactjs th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Flutter th
3 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nextjs th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Software house th
1 Articles
Explore right
icons/code-outline.svg Nodejs th
337 Articles
Explore right
icons/css-4.svg CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Let's keep in Touch
Thank you for your interest in Tillitsdone! Whether you have a question about our services, want to discuss a potential project, or simply want to say hello, we're here and ready to assist you.
We'll be right here with you every step of the way.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com+66824564755
Find All the Ways to Get in Touch with Tillitsdone - We're Just a Click, Call, or Message Away. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Respond and Start a Conversation About Your Needs.
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Visit Tillitsdone at Our Physical Location - We'd Love to Welcome You to Our Creative Space. We'll Be Right Here, Ready to Show You Around and Discuss Your Ideas in Person.
Social media
FacebookInstagramLinkedIn
Connect with Tillitsdone on Various Social Platforms - Stay Updated and Engage with Our Latest Projects and Insights. We'll Be Right Here, Sharing Our Journey and Ready to Interact with You.
We anticipate your communication and look forward to discussing how we can contribute to your business's success.
We'll be here, prepared to commence this promising collaboration.
Premier agency directory, awards platform, and media hub connecting brands with top agencies in software, app development DesignRush
web design companies Trusted B2B listing, rating, and review platform where you can explore and compare the top-ranked companies worldwide Goodfirms
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.