rick@tillitsdone.com
+66824564755
Browse through our selection of top articles.
We've carefully chosen these posts because they offer particularly valuable insights and tips that can help your business grow and succeed.
How to Set Up and Use Astro.js with TypeScript
Learn how to integrate TypeScript with Astro.js, from initial setup to advanced features.
Discover best practices, troubleshooting tips, and how to leverage type safety in your web projects.
ASTRO
TYPESCRIPT
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
FRONTEND
Using Markdown and MDX in Astro.js Content
Master content management in Astro.js using Markdown and MDX.
Learn how to leverage these powerful tools for creating dynamic, maintainable content with reusable components and efficient workflows.
ASTRO.JS
MARKDOWN
MDX
CONTENT-MANAGEMENT
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
Improving SEO with Astro.js: Tips & Techniques
Master the art of SEO optimization in Astro.js with practical strategies for metadata management, performance tuning, structured data implementation, and advanced techniques for better search rankings.
ASTRO
SEO-OPTIMIZATION
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
PERFORMANCE
JAVASCRIPT
Best Practices for File Organization in Astro.js
Learn essential strategies for organizing your Astro.js project files effectively.
Discover proven directory structures, naming conventions, and scalable patterns for better project management.
ASTRO-JS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
FILE-STRUCTURE
PROJECT-ORGANIZATION
JAVASCRIPT
Astro.js Partial Hydration for Fast Pages
Discover how to optimize your web applications using Astro.js's partial hydration techniques.
Learn practical tips to improve page load times and create better user experiences.
ASTROJS
WEB-PERFORMANCE
JAVASCRIPT
FRONTEND
OPTIMIZATION
Creating Custom Components in Astro.js Guide
Master the art of building reusable components in Astro.js with this comprehensive guide.
Learn step-by-step how to create, optimize, and implement custom components effectively.
ASTRO
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
JAVASCRIPT
COMPONENTS
FRONTEND
Debugging Common Issues in Astro.js Builds
Learn how to troubleshoot and fix common Astro.js build issues including hydration mismatches, dependency problems, static path errors, and configuration mistakes with practical solutions.
ASTROJS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
DEBUGGING
JAVASCRIPT
BUILD-TOOLS
Integrating Third-Party APIs into Astro.js
Master the art of seamlessly integrating external APIs into your Astro.js projects.
Learn best practices, security considerations, and performance optimization techniques for robust web applications.
ASTRO-JS
WEB-DEVELOPMENT
API-INTEGRATION
JAVASCRIPT
PERFORMANCE
How to Use Astro.js with Tailwind CSS for Dev
Learn how to combine Astro.js and Tailwind CSS for efficient web development.
Discover best practices, optimization tips, and real-world applications for building fast websites.
ASTROJS
TAILWINDCSS
WEBDEV
FRONTEND
PERFORMANCE
Optimize Astro.js with Static Site Generation
Learn powerful strategies to boost your website's performance using Astro.js static site generation.
Discover optimization techniques for faster load times and better user experience.
ASTRO.JS
WEB-PERFORMANCE
STATIC-SITE
OPTIMIZATION
JAVASCRIPT
ReactJs
Popular JavaScript library for building user interfaces with a component-based architecture.
Flutter
UI toolkit for building natively compiled applications for mobile, web, and desktop from a single codebase.
Nodejs
JavaScript runtime for building scalable, high-performance server-side applications.
Nextjs
React framework enabling server-side rendering and static site generation for optimized performance.
TailwindCSS
Utility-first CSS framework for rapid UI development.
Typescript
Superset of JavaScript adding static types for improved code quality and maintainability.
Golang
Programming language known for its simplicity, concurrency model, and performance.
AstroJs
Astro is an all-in-one web framework. It includes everything you need to create a website, built-in.
Jest
Versatile testing framework for JavaScript applications supporting various test types.
Website development th
Mobile application th
Reactjs th
Flutter th
Nextjs th
Software house th
Nodejs th
CSS
CSS3 is the latest version of Cascading Style Sheets, offering advanced styling features like animations, transitions, shadows, gradients, and responsive design.
Contact Information
rick@tillitsdone.com
+66824564755
Address
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
