    Regex common use case

    Explore my collection of commonly used Regex patterns, and experiment with different options in the interactive playground for a hands-on learning experience.

    Parameters
      Match duplicate Space
      Use for remove duplicate empty space.
      Match Special character
      Use for remove Special character when create something like slug.
      Match all Text Inside [....]
      Scan text between [....]
      Match all Text Inside {....}
      Scan text between {....}
      Match Url
      Match all url with http:// or https://
      Match File Extension
      Match Specify file Extension
      IP
      Match IP V4 address
    Input text
    Input text for passing to Regex
    Replace
    Replace all matched text with the text.
