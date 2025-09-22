dev_tool/logo.svg
    1. lucide_icons/wrench.svg Tools
      2. lucide_icons/chevron-right.svg
    2. dev_tool/tool_logo/white/luxon.svg Luxon
      3. lucide_icons/chevron-right.svg
    3. Parsing lucide_icons/chevron-down.svg
    dev_tool/tool_logo/white/luxon.svg

    Test Luxon parsing(fromFormat) with Luxon online playground

    Test Luxon parsing(fromFormat) easily with the online Luxon playground. This tool allows you to experiment with Luxon in real time. Use it to parse and observing the results instantly.

    v3.5.0
    Parameters
    Date Value String
    Text in any date value
    Formatting
    Enter desired formatting you can see a hint from dropdown
    Locale
    Output language
    Token Tips
    These are list of token that you can use in Formatting
    d
    day of the month, no padding
    22
    dd
    day of the month, padded to 2
    22
    c
    day of the week, as number from 1-7 (Monday is 1, Sunday is 7)
    1
    ccc
    day of the week, as an abbreviate localized string
    Mon
    cccc
    day of the week, as an unabbreviated localized string
    Monday
    ccccc
    day of the week, as a single localized letter
    M
    View All
    Output value
    N/A
    Typescript
    Sharing / Save
    Copy the link to easily share it with friends, or save the result to revisit and use it later at your convenience.
    Copy link
    Save
    dev_tool/tool_logo/black/luxon.svg

    Other Luxon common operations

    More operations you can play with.