Test Luxon plus, minus, set, get, startOf, endOf function with online playground
This platform lets you easily plus, minus, and adjust dates and times with instant feedback. It provides a simple space to practice and apply Luxon features confidently in your projects.
v3.5.0
Parameters
Date Value String
Text in any formats that can new Date(...)
Manipulation
Modify date time data
Add Operation
Operation #1
Add specified unit
Operation #2
Add specified unit
Output
N/A
Typescript
.get(...)
Sharing / Save
Copy the link to easily share it with friends, or save the result to revisit and use it later at your convenience.
Copy link
Save
Other Luxon common operations
More operations you can play with.
