Tanstack Query Online playground

    Learn how to configure Tanstack Query with various options using the Online Playground, offering hands-on practice and customization.

    Parameters
    Network Mode
    TanStack Query provides three different network modes to distinguish how Queries and Mutations should behave if you have no network connection. This mode can be set for each Query / Mutation individually, or globally via the query / mutation defaults.
    Document
      online
      Queries and Mutations will not fire unless you have network connection
      always
      TanStack Query will always fetch and ignore the online / offline state. This is likely the mode you want to choose if you use TanStack Query in an environment where you don't need an active network connection for your Queries to work
      offlineFirst
      TanStack Query will run the queryFn once, but then pause retries.
    Stale Time
    The time in milliseconds after data is considered stale.,If set to `Infinity`, the data will never be considered stale.
    Retry
    Enabled or disable retry (Default true).
      Yes
      No
    Max Retry
    Failed queries will retry until the failed query count meets that number
    Refetch Interval
    If set to a number, the query will continuously refetch at this frequency in milliseconds.
    Refetch Interval In Background
    If set to `true`, the query will continue to refetch while their tab/window is in the background. Defaults to `false`.
      Yes
      No
    Refetch On Window Focus
    Refetch on user refocus on windows. true`: the query will refetch on window focus if the data is stale. `false`: the query will not refetch on window focus. `always`: the query will always refetch on window focus.
      true
      true
      false
      false
      always
      always
    Refetch On Reconnect
    Refetch when network is coming back
      true
      true
      false
      false
      always
      always
    Refetch On Mount
    Refetch when component is mounted
      true
      true
      false
      false
      always
      always
    Retry On Mount
    If set to false, the query will not be retried on mount if it contains an error. Defaults to true.
      Yes
      No
    Throw On Error
    If the query errors, the error will only be logged. If you want an error to be thrown, pass the throwOnError: true option
      Yes
      No
    Suspense
    Set this to true to enable suspense mode
    Document
      Yes
      No
