Regex common use case
Explore my collection of commonly used Regex patterns, and experiment with different options in the interactive playground for a hands-on learning experience.
Parameters
operation
operation
Match duplicate Space
Use for remove duplicate empty space.
Match Special character
Use for remove Special character when create something like slug.
Match all Text Inside [....]
Scan text between [....]
Match all Text Inside {....}
Scan text between {....}
Match Url
Match all url with http:// or https://
Match File Extension
Match Specify file Extension
IP
Match IP V4 address
Input text
Input text for passing to Regex
Replace
Replace all matched text with the text.
Sharing / Save
Copy the link to easily share it with friends, or save the result to revisit and use it later at your convenience.
Copy link
Save