    NextJs App Router Wizard Online playground

    Learn how to use the App Router Wizard to create GET, POST, and PUT endpoints effortlessly, exploring various customization options with an interactive playground.

    Parameters
    API Method
    Method for API Request
      put
      get
      delete
    Headers
    Enable headers reading
      Yes
    Params
    Enable params reading
      Yes
    Query String
    Enable query string reading
      Yes
    Rate limit
    Enable API Rate limiting
      Yes
    Cookies
    Enable cookies reading
      Yes
    CORS
    Response specify Access-Control-Allow-Origin
    Authorization header
    Enable authorization header reading
      Yes
    app/items/route.ts
