dev_tool/logo.svg
    1. lucide_icons/wrench.svg Tools
      2. lucide_icons/chevron-right.svg
    2. dev_tool/tool_logo/white/docker_compose.svg Docker compose
    dev_tool/tool_logo/white/docker_compose.svg

    Docker compose Online generation wizard

    The Docker Compose (Redis,Postgres,SQL,Wordpress,Nginx,Kafka and custom image) Online Generation Wizard simplifies the process of creating Docker Compose files effortlessly.

    Parameters
    Service prefix
    String that will appear on every service
    Name of network
    Specify name of network
    Services
    Add/Remove Services
    Add Service
    docker-compose.yaml
    Sharing / Save
    Copy the link to easily share it with friends, or save the result to revisit and use it later at your convenience.
    Copy link
    Save