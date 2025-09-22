dev_tool/logo.svg
    Test DayJs plus, minus, set, get, startOf, endOf function with online playground

    This platform lets you easily plus, minus, and adjust dates and times with instant feedback. It provides a simple space to practice and apply Day.js features confidently in your projects.

    v1.11.13
    Parameters
    Date Value String
    Text in any formats that can new Date(...)
    Manipulation
    Modify date time data
    Add Operation
    Operation #1
    Add specified unit
    Operation #2
    Add specified unit
    Output
    N/A
