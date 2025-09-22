dev_tool/logo.svg
    Test format function with DayJs Online playground

    This hands-on tool allows you to experiment with different format configurations in real time, helping you understand and implement Day.js functionality in your projects.

    v1.11.13
    Parameters
    Common use
    Setting that most people use
      Manual
      Input by your self
      22/09/2025 06:23
      format("DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm")
      September 22, 2025
      format("MMMM D, YYYY")
      Sep 22, 2025
      format("MMM D, YYYY")
      22/09/2568
      format("DD/MM/BBBB")
      06:23 AM
      format("hh:mm A")
      06:23:50
      format("HH:mm:ss")
      September 22, 2025
      format("LL")
      Sep 22, 2025
      format("ll")
      September 22, 2025 6:23 AM
      format("LLL")
      Monday, September 22, 2025 6:23 AM
      format("LLLL")
      2025-09-22T06:23:50+00:00
      format("YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ssZ")
    Date Value String
    Text in any formats that can new Date(...)
    Timezone
    Enter timezone of the date
    Formatting
    Enter desired formatting you can see a hint from dropdown
    Locale
    Output language
    Token Tips
    These are list of token that you can use in Formatting
    YY
    Two-digit year
    25
    YYYY
    Four-digit year
    2025
    M
    The month, beginning at 1
    9
    MM
    The month, 2-digits
    09
    MMM
    The abbreviated month name
    Sep
    MMMM
    The full month name
    September
    View All
    Output
    N/A
    Typescript
