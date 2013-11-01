dev_tool/logo.svg
    1. lucide_icons/wrench.svg Tools
      2. lucide_icons/chevron-right.svg
    2. dev_tool/tool_logo/white/dayjs.svg Dayjs
      3. lucide_icons/chevron-right.svg
    3. Duration lucide_icons/chevron-down.svg
    dev_tool/tool_logo/white/dayjs.svg

    Test DayJs duration() function with DayJs online playground

    Quickly test Day.js duration functions with our interactive platform, offering instant feedback and an easy way to master time-related features for your projects.

    v1.11.13
    Parameters
    Durations data
    Data for duration
    days
    hours
    minutes
    months
    seconds
    weeks
    years
    Output
    N/A
    Typescript
    Sharing / Save
    Copy the link to easily share it with friends, or save the result to revisit and use it later at your convenience.
    Copy link
    Save
    dev_tool/tool_logo/black/dayjs.svg

    Other Day.Js common operations

    More operations you can play with.

    dev_tool/tool_logo/black/dayjs.svg

    DayJs blogs

    Knowledge / tutorial / howto about DayJs