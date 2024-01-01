- Services
Services/การพัฒนา ReactJs
บริษัทพัฒนา ReactJs ในประเทศไทย
กำลังมองหาบริษัทพัฒนา ReactJs? บริษัทพัฒนา ReactJs ของเรามีประสบการณ์ 10 ปีในระบบ React สมัยใหม่ เราเชี่ยวชาญในการจัดการสถานะอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพโดยใช้ React Query, Zustand, Redux, React Context ด้วย 30+ โปรเจกต์ที่ประสบความสำเร็จ เราสร้างเว็บแอปพลิเคชันที่เร็ว ขยายได้ และส่งมอบผลลัพธ์
10
ปีประสบการณ์
20+
โปรเจกต์ NextJs
- การปรับแต่งเพื่อเครื่องมือค้นหา
- Fast content preloading
- การแสดงเนื้อหาอย่างรวดเร็ว
- การโหลดรูปภาพที่มีประสิทธิภาพ
- รองรับหลายภาษา
- การโหลดเริ่มต้นที่รวดเร็ว
- การค้นหาและตัวกรองขั้นสูง
- Streamlined CI/CD process
- เชื่อมต่อ CMS ที่ยืดหยุ่น
- การตั้งค่า CMS WordPress
- การแคชด้วย Redis เพื่อความเร็ว
- Comprehensive automated testing
- การรองรับหลายภาษา
- การตั้งค่าการลงชื่อเข้าใช้ SSO
รวดเร็ว
เน้นประสิทธิภาพสูง
เราเพิ่มความเร็วให้เว็บไซต์ของคุณเพื่อการโหลดที่รวดเร็วดุจสายฟ้าและปฏิสัมพันธ์ผู้ใช้ที่ราบรื่น
- การเรนเดอร์ความเร็วสูงการมุ่งเน้นของเราที่การเรนเดอร์ความเร็วสูงช่วยให้มั่นใจว่าแอปพลิเคชันของคุณทำงานได้อย่างราบรื่น แม้ภายใต้โหลดที่หนัก ให้ประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่ดีขึ้น
- การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ FCPเราเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ First Contentful Paint (FCP) เพื่อให้มั่นใจถึงการโหลดเริ่มต้นที่เร็วขึ้น ปรับปรุงความประทับใจแรกของผู้ใช้ต่อแอปพลิเคชันเว็บของคุณ
- การปรับแต่ง LCPเราปรับแต่งเมตริก Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) ลดเวลาโหลดและเพิ่มประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้บนเว็บแอปพลิเคชันของคุณ
- การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเวลาโหลดเว็บการปรับปรุงความเร็วในการโหลดเว็บไซต์ รวมถึงการบีบอัดสินทรัพย์ การโหลดแบบขี้เกียจ การนำเข้าแบบไดนามิก และกลยุทธ์การแคช
การทดสอบ
การทดสอบอัตโนมัติ
เราดำเนินการทดสอบอัตโนมัติอย่างละเอียดเพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าเว็บไซต์ของคุณทำงานได้อย่างน่าเชื่อถือและแม่นยำ
- Automated testingกลยุทธ์การทดสอบอัตโนมัติของเราช่วยให้มั่นใจว่าแอปพลิเคชันมีคุณภาพสูงโดยการระบุและแก้ไขปัญหาตั้งแต่ช่วงแรกของกระบวนการพัฒนา
- Unit Testingเราพัฒนาการทดสอบหน่วยเพื่อตรวจสอบการทำงานของคอมโพเนนต์แต่ละตัวในแอปพลิเคชันของคุณ
เสถียรภาพ
สร้างมาเพื่อความน่าเชื่อถือ
เราวิศวกรรมเว็บไซต์ของคุณเพื่อส่งมอบประสิทธิภาพที่สม่ำเสมอและการทำงานที่น่าเชื่อถือวันแล้ววันเล่า
- ความปลอดภัยของประเภทข้อมูลเราทำให้มั่นใจในความปลอดภัยของประเภทข้อมูลในโค้ดเบสของคุณ ลดข้อผิดพลาดและทำให้แอปพลิเคชันของคุณเชื่อถือได้มากขึ้นและง่ายต่อการบำรุงรักษา
- การสร้าง API client โดยอัตโนมัติเราใช้การสร้าง API client โดยอัตโนมัติ ช่วยลดเวลาในการพัฒนาและลดความเสี่ยงของข้อผิดพลาดในโค้ดฝั่งไคลเอนต์
- ไทป์สคริปต์เราใช้ TypeScript เพื่อเพิ่มคุณภาพโค้ด ทำให้แอปพลิเคชันของคุณมีความสามารถในการบำรุงรักษา ขยายได้ และเชื่อถือได้มากขึ้น
Maintainability
Easy Maintenance & Documentation
เราจัดเตรียมเอกสารที่ชัดเจนและโครงสร้างโค้ดที่เป็นระเบียบ ทำให้การอัปเดตและการติดตั้งในอนาคตเป็นไปอย่างราบรื่นสำหรับทีมพัฒนาของคุณ
- คู่มือผู้ใช้และเอกสารเราให้คู่มือผู้ใช้และเอกสารที่ละเอียด ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจและใช้ประโยชน์จากแอปพลิเคชันของคุณได้มากที่สุด
- เอกสาร Open APIเราพัฒนาเอกสาร Open API / Swagger / Postman Collection ที่ให้ข้อมูลที่ชัดเจน ครอบคลุม และเข้าถึงได้เกี่ยวกับ API ของคุณ
Flexible Solutions
Choose How We Work Together
เลือกวิธีการทำงานที่เหมาะกับคุณ: จะให้ทีมของเราดูแลโปรเจกต์ทั้งหมด หรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาของเรา ไม่ว่าจะเลือกแบบไหน คุณจะได้รับประสบการณ์กว่าสิบปีและความเชี่ยวชาญทางเทคนิคจากเรา
Option 1
Join Your Team
นักพัฒนาของเราเข้าร่วมทีมของคุณ ทั้งระยะสั้นหรือระยะยาว
Flexible Team Size
เพิ่มหรือลดจำนวนสมาชิกทีมตามความต้องการ
Monthly Billing
จ่ายค่าบริการรายเดือนตามขนาดทีม
Support while working
ให้การสนับสนุนขณะทำงานร่วมกับทีมของคุณ
Option 2
Build Full Project
เราดูแลโปรเจกต์ของคุณตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นจนจบ
Fixed Team
กำหนดขนาดทีมคงที่สำหรับโปรเจกต์ทั้งหมด
Project Billing
จ่ายค่าบริการตามช่วงความสำเร็จของโปรเจกต์
Full Support
ให้การสนับสนุนอย่างครบถ้วนจนกระทั่งเปิดตัวโปรเจกต์
How we tackle the project
Our Proven Process
เราเชื่อในการทำสิ่งต่างๆ ให้เรียบง่ายแต่มีประสิทธิภาพ กระบวนการของเราผสมผสานการวางแผนอย่างรอบคอบกับการพัฒนาแบบอไจล์ ทำให้มั่นใจว่าเราส่งมอบโซลูชั่นที่ตรงกับความต้องการของคุณอย่างสมบูรณ์ ด้วยการอัปเดตอย่างสม่ำเสมอและการสื่อสารที่ชัดเจน คุณจะรับทราบความคืบหน้าเสมอ
Discovery & Planning เราเริ่มทุกโปรเจกต์ด้วยการทำความเข้าใจเป้าหมายทางธุรกิจและความต้องการของคุณอย่างลึกซึ้ง ทีมของเราวิเคราะห์ความต้องการของคุณอย่างรอบคอบ กำหนดขอบเขตโปรเจกต์ที่ชัดเจน วางแผนสถาปัตยกรรมทางเทคนิคที่เหมาะสม และสร้างไทม์ไลน์การพัฒนาที่สมจริง การวางแผนอย่างละเอียดนี้ช่วยให้เรามั่นใจว่าจะส่งมอบโซลูชั่นที่ตรงกับวัตถุประสงค์ทางธุรกิจของคุณอย่างแท้จริง
Design & Prototyping กระบวนการออกแบบของเราเน้นการทำงานร่วมกันและการปรับปรุงอย่างต่อเนื่อง เราเริ่มต้นด้วยการสร้างการออกแบบ UI/UX ที่ใช้งานง่าย แบ่งปันกับคุณเพื่อรับฟีดแบ็ค และปรับปรุงอย่างต่อเนื่องจนกว่าจะตรงกับวิสัยทัศน์ของคุณอย่างสมบูรณ์ วิธีการนี้ช่วยให้เรามั่นใจว่าจะส่งมอบการออกแบบที่ไม่เพียงแต่สวยงามแต่ยังมอบประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่ดีที่สุด
Development & Testing กระบวนการพัฒนาของเราเน้นคุณภาพในทุกขั้นตอน เราเขียนโค้ดที่สะอาดและมีประสิทธิภาพ พร้อมรายงานความคืบหน้าให้คุณทราบอย่างสม่ำเสมอ ด้วยการทดสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง การปรับแต่งประสิทธิภาพ และการนำความปลอดภัยที่แข็งแกร่งมาใช้ เราม่ันใจว่าโซลูชั่นของคุณทำงานได้อย่างราบรื่นบนเซิร์ฟเวอร์ทดสอบของเราก่อนเปิดตัว วิธีการที่ละเอียดรอบคอบนี้ช่วยให้เราส่งมอบโซลูชั่นที่เชื่อถือได้และมีประสิทธิภาพสูงที่คุณไว้วางใจได้
Launch ก่อนเปิดตัว เราม่ันใจว่าทุกอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ ทีมของเราทำการทดสอบขั้นสุดท้ายและตรวจสอบคุณภาพอย่างละเอียด เตรียมการสำหรับการติดตั้งอย่างรอบคอบ และให้การสนับสนุนอย่างครบถ้วนระหว่างการเปิดตัว วิธีการที่พิถีพิถันนี้ช่วยให้มั่นใจถึงการเปิดตัวโซลูชั่นของคุณอย่างราบรื่นและปราศจากความกังวล
Post Launch เรายังคงดูแลโซลูชั่นของคุณนานหลังจากการเปิดตัว ด้วยการตรวจสอบหลังการเปิดตัวอย่างรอบคอบและการบำรุงรักษาเป็นประจำ เราม่ันใจในประสิทธิภาพและความน่าเชื่อถือที่เหมาะสม ทีมของเราทำงานเชิงรุกด้วยการอัปเดต การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ และการสนับสนุน เพื่อให้ระบบของคุณทำงานได้ดีที่สุด
พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ
พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
Modern Tech, Powerful Results
Tech Stacks
เราคัดเลือกเทคโนโลยีสมัยใหม่ที่เชื่อถือได้อย่างรอบคอบเพื่อสร้างเว็บไซต์ขนาดใหญ่ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง ชุดเทคโนโลยีของเราผสมผสานเฟรมเวิร์กที่มีประสิทธิภาพเช่น Next.js และ React กับเครื่องมือที่มีประสิทธิภาพสำหรับการจัดการสถานะและการจัดรูปแบบ เพื่อให้เว็บไซต์ของคุณเร็ว ปลอดภัย และสามารถดูแลได้
- Core Frameworks
- Testing
- State Management
- Utility Libraries
- Styling Solutions
- Error Reporting
- Event Tracking
196Blogs about reactjs
ความรู้และแนวปฏิบัติที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับ ReactJs
ชุดเทคโนโลยีที่เราคัดสรรอย่างพิถีพิถันผสมผสาน React 18+ สำหรับอินเตอร์เฟซแบบไดนามิก TypeScript สำหรับโค้ดที่ปลอดภัยด้านประเภทข้อมูล และเครื่องมือสมัยใหม่เช่น React Query สำหรับการดึงข้อมูลและ Zustand สำหรับการจัดการสถานะ ด้วยการใช้ Tailwind CSS สำหรับการออกแบบที่ตอบสนอง เราสร้างเว็บแอปที่รวดเร็ว ปลอดภัย และพร้อมขยายขนาดLearn more
Basic topic
10
Tips and tricks
10
Material-UI (MUI)
10
Ant Design
10
React Bootstrap
10
Semantic UI React
10
React Context
10
MobX
10
Zustand
10
React Query
10
React Router
10
Framer Motion
10
React Hook Form
10
React Testing Library
10
Axios
10
Zod
9
Apollo Client
9
Best practices
8
React Spring
8
React Transition Group
7
Advance topic
5
Building Your First ReactJS Application Guide
Learn how to create your first React application from scratch with this beginner-friendly guide. Discover project setup, components, state management, and deployment steps.
React Hooks: useState and useEffect Guide
Learn the fundamentals of React Hooks with a focus on useState and useEffect. Discover how to manage state and side effects in functional components with practical examples and best practices.
ReactJS Lists and Keys: Dynamic Rendering Guide
Learn the essentials of handling dynamic lists in ReactJS efficiently. Understand the importance of keys, best practices for implementation, and common pitfalls to avoid in this beginner-friendly guide.
Conditional Rendering in ReactJS: Dynamic UIs
Master conditional rendering in ReactJS with practical examples and best practices. Learn to create dynamic user interfaces using if statements, ternary operators, logical operators, and switch cases.
Master Event Handling in ReactJS Guide
Learn how to handle user interactions effectively in ReactJS. This guide covers click events, form events, mouse events, and keyboard events with practical examples and best practices.
State and Lifecycle Methods in ReactJS Guide
Explore React's state management and lifecycle methods in this comprehensive guide. Learn how components manage data, respond to changes, and understand the component lifecycle phases.
36Blogs about typescript
ความรู้และแนวปฏิบัติที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับ TypeScript
การพัฒนา TypeScript ของเราช่วยให้มั่นใจถึงแอปพลิเคชันที่เชื่อถือได้และบำรุงรักษาง่ายผ่านความปลอดภัยด้านประเภทข้อมูลที่เข้มงวดและแนวปฏิบัติที่ดีที่สุดสมัยใหม่ เราใช้ประโยชน์จากคุณสมบัติขั้นสูงเช่น generics และ utility types พร้อมใช้เครื่องมือเช่น ESLint และ Prettier เพื่อคุณภาพโค้ด - สร้างโซลูชั่นที่แข็งแกร่ง Scale ได้ และบำรุงรักษาง่ายLearn more
Basic topic
10
Tips and tricks
10
Advance topic
8
Best practices
8
Debug TypeScript: Fix Common Coding Errors
Master TypeScript debugging with our comprehensive guide covering common type-related errors, object literal issues, and practical solutions. Learn effective debugging techniques for cleaner code.
TypeScript Modules and Import/Export Syntax
Master TypeScript modules with this comprehensive guide covering import/export syntax, named exports, default exports, and best practices for organizing your TypeScript code effectively.
Getting Started with TypeScript Classes
Learn the fundamentals of TypeScript classes, from basic syntax to inheritance and access modifiers. Discover how to structure your code better with object-oriented programming principles.
Understanding TypeScript Function Types
Dive into TypeScript's function typing system, exploring how typed parameters and return types can make your code more robust, maintainable, and error-free while boosting development efficiency.
Working with Enums in TypeScript: A Practical Guide
Master TypeScript enums with this comprehensive guide. Learn how to use numeric and string enums, understand const enums, and discover best practices for writing cleaner, type-safe code.
How to Use Interfaces in TypeScript Guide
Learn how to effectively use TypeScript interfaces to create robust type definitions, improve code organization, and catch errors early in development. Includes practical examples and best practices.
rick@tillitsdone.com
+66824564755
9 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Nueng, Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani, Bangkok Thailand
Frequently Asked Questions
Explore frequently asked questions about our products and services.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.
Whether you're curious about features, warranties, or shopping policies, we provide comprehensive answers to assist you.