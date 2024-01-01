Tillitsdone
บริษัทพัฒนาแอป Flutter ในประเทศไทย

ทีมพัฒนา Flutter ของซอฟต์แวร์เฮาส์ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้วยประสบการณ์ 4 ปีในการสร้างแอปพลิเคชัน Flutter ที่รวดเร็วและ Scale ได้ เราได้ส่งมอบโปรเจกต์มือถือที่ประสบความสำเร็จ 6 โครงการ สร้างแอปที่ทำงานได้อย่างราบรื่นทั้งบน iOS และ Android ในขณะที่รักษาประสิทธิภาพแบบเนทีฟ
  • icons/phone-portrait-outline.svgCustom platform bridges
  • icons/shield-outline.svgการทดสอบคอมโพเนนต์ UI อัตโนมัติ
  • icons/code-outline.svgออกแบบโค้ดให้จัดการต่อได้ง่าย
  • icons/phone-portrait-outline.svgTailored SDK integration
    เราคัดเลือกเทคโนโลยีสมัยใหม่ที่เชื่อถือได้อย่างรอบคอบเพื่อสร้างแอปพลิเคชันมือถือที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง ชุดเทคโนโลยีของเราผสมผสานเฟรมเวิร์กที่ทรงพลังของ Flutter กับ Riverpod สำหรับการจัดการสถานะ Dio สำหรับการจัดการ API อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และ Firebase สำหรับบริการแบ็กเอนด์ - สร้างแอปที่รวดเร็ว ปลอดภัย และทำงานได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบทั้งบน iOS และ Android
    เทคสแต็กการพัฒนามือถือของเราใช้ประโยชน์จาก SDK ล่าสุดของ Flutter สำหรับประสิทธิภาพแบบเนทีฟ ผสมผสานกับ Riverpod สำหรับการจัดการสถานะและ Firebase สำหรับบริการแบ็กเอนด์ ด้วยการใช้แพ็คเกจที่เลือกอย่างรอบคอบสำหรับเครือข่าย การแคช และการจัดเก็บข้อมูลในเครื่อง เราช่วยให้มั่นใจว่าแอปของคุณมีความแข็งแกร่ง Scale ได้ และทำงานได้อย่างราบรื่นบนทุกอุปกรณ์
    Flutter Async Programming: Future and Stream
    Dive into Flutter's asynchronous programming with Future and Stream. Learn how to handle time-consuming tasks, manage data flows, and create responsive applications with practical examples.
    Flutter ListView & GridView: Building Dynamic Lists
    Master Flutter's ListView and GridView widgets for creating scrollable content. Learn performance optimization, advanced features, and best practices for building efficient mobile interfaces.
    Handling User Input in Flutter Forms Guide
    Learn how to effectively handle user input in Flutter forms with practical examples. Master form validation, TextFormField usage, and best practices for creating user-friendly form interfaces.
    Basic Navigation in Flutter: A Beginner's Guide
    Learn how to implement basic navigation in Flutter apps with this comprehensive guide. Explore routes, screen transitions, and data passing between screens for better app development.
    Introduction to Flutter Layouts and Widgets
    Discover the fundamentals of Flutter layouts and widgets. Learn how to use essential widgets like Container, Row, Column, and Stack to create beautiful, responsive user interfaces in Flutter.
    Exploring Stateless and Stateful Widgets in Flutter
    Dive into the fundamental concepts of Stateless and Stateful widgets in Flutter. Learn when to use each type and how they can help you build more efficient and dynamic applications.
    View All Basic topic (10)
    เลือกวิธีการทำงานที่เหมาะกับคุณ: จะให้ทีมของเราดูแลโปรเจกต์ทั้งหมด หรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาของเรา ไม่ว่าจะเลือกแบบไหน คุณจะได้รับประสบการณ์กว่าสิบปีและความเชี่ยวชาญทางเทคนิคจากเรา
    Option 1
    icons/person-outline.svg
    Join Your Team
    นักพัฒนาของเราเข้าร่วมทีมของคุณ ทั้งระยะสั้นหรือระยะยาว
    Flexible Team Size
    เพิ่มหรือลดจำนวนสมาชิกทีมตามความต้องการ
    Monthly Billing
    จ่ายค่าบริการรายเดือนตามขนาดทีม
    Support while working
    ให้การสนับสนุนขณะทำงานร่วมกับทีมของคุณ
    Option 2
    icons/desktop-outline.svg
    Build Full Project
    เราดูแลโปรเจกต์ของคุณตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นจนจบ
    Fixed Team
    กำหนดขนาดทีมคงที่สำหรับโปรเจกต์ทั้งหมด
    Project Billing
    จ่ายค่าบริการตามช่วงความสำเร็จของโปรเจกต์
    Full Support
    ให้การสนับสนุนอย่างครบถ้วนจนกระทั่งเปิดตัวโปรเจกต์
    เราเชื่อในการทำสิ่งต่างๆ ให้เรียบง่ายแต่มีประสิทธิภาพ กระบวนการของเราผสมผสานการวางแผนอย่างรอบคอบกับการพัฒนาแบบอไจล์ ทำให้มั่นใจว่าเราส่งมอบโซลูชั่นที่ตรงกับความต้องการของคุณอย่างสมบูรณ์ ด้วยการอัปเดตอย่างสม่ำเสมอและการสื่อสารที่ชัดเจน คุณจะรับทราบความคืบหน้าเสมอ
    Discovery & Planning เราเริ่มทุกโปรเจกต์ด้วยการทำความเข้าใจเป้าหมายทางธุรกิจและความต้องการของคุณอย่างลึกซึ้ง ทีมของเราวิเคราะห์ความต้องการของคุณอย่างรอบคอบ กำหนดขอบเขตโปรเจกต์ที่ชัดเจน วางแผนสถาปัตยกรรมทางเทคนิคที่เหมาะสม และสร้างไทม์ไลน์การพัฒนาที่สมจริง การวางแผนอย่างละเอียดนี้ช่วยให้เรามั่นใจว่าจะส่งมอบโซลูชั่นที่ตรงกับวัตถุประสงค์ทางธุรกิจของคุณอย่างแท้จริง
    Design & Prototyping กระบวนการออกแบบของเราเน้นการทำงานร่วมกันและการปรับปรุงอย่างต่อเนื่อง เราเริ่มต้นด้วยการสร้างการออกแบบ UI/UX ที่ใช้งานง่าย แบ่งปันกับคุณเพื่อรับฟีดแบ็ค และปรับปรุงอย่างต่อเนื่องจนกว่าจะตรงกับวิสัยทัศน์ของคุณอย่างสมบูรณ์ วิธีการนี้ช่วยให้เรามั่นใจว่าจะส่งมอบการออกแบบที่ไม่เพียงแต่สวยงามแต่ยังมอบประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่ดีที่สุด
    Development & Testing กระบวนการพัฒนาของเราเน้นคุณภาพในทุกขั้นตอน เราเขียนโค้ดที่สะอาดและมีประสิทธิภาพ พร้อมรายงานความคืบหน้าให้คุณทราบอย่างสม่ำเสมอ ด้วยการทดสอบอย่างต่อเนื่อง การปรับแต่งประสิทธิภาพ และการนำความปลอดภัยที่แข็งแกร่งมาใช้ เราม่ันใจว่าโซลูชั่นของคุณทำงานได้อย่างราบรื่นบนเซิร์ฟเวอร์ทดสอบของเราก่อนเปิดตัว วิธีการที่ละเอียดรอบคอบนี้ช่วยให้เราส่งมอบโซลูชั่นที่เชื่อถือได้และมีประสิทธิภาพสูงที่คุณไว้วางใจได้
    Launch ก่อนเปิดตัว เราม่ันใจว่าทุกอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ ทีมของเราทำการทดสอบขั้นสุดท้ายและตรวจสอบคุณภาพอย่างละเอียด เตรียมการสำหรับการติดตั้งอย่างรอบคอบ และให้การสนับสนุนอย่างครบถ้วนระหว่างการเปิดตัว วิธีการที่พิถีพิถันนี้ช่วยให้มั่นใจถึงการเปิดตัวโซลูชั่นของคุณอย่างราบรื่นและปราศจากความกังวล
    Post Launch เรายังคงดูแลโซลูชั่นของคุณนานหลังจากการเปิดตัว ด้วยการตรวจสอบหลังการเปิดตัวอย่างรอบคอบและการบำรุงรักษาเป็นประจำ เราม่ันใจในประสิทธิภาพและความน่าเชื่อถือที่เหมาะสม ทีมของเราทำงานเชิงรุกด้วยการอัปเดต การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ และการสนับสนุน เพื่อให้ระบบของคุณทำงานได้ดีที่สุด
    พูดคุยกับซีอีโอ

    พร้อมที่จะสร้างเว็บ/แอปของคุณให้มีชีวิตชีวาหรือเสริมทีมของคุณด้วยนักพัฒนาชาวไทยผู้เชี่ยวชาญหรือไม่?
    ติดต่อเราวันนี้เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกับความต้องการของคุณ แล้วมาสร้างโซลูชันที่ปรับแต่งเพื่อบรรลุเป้าหมายของคุณกัน เรายินดีช่วยเหลือทุกขั้นตอน!
    🖐️ Contact us
