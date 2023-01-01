Realtime Thailand's Election Report website - Vote66.

Our carefully crafted methodology ensures that every component of our technology stack is perfectly aligned with your specific needs, business objectives, and operational requirements

This project focused on delivering real-time election reporting for Thailand's national elections.



The platform was required to manage a massive influx of API requests, ensuring both accuracy and reliability at high speeds.

Our team implemented advanced data processing techniques to handle live vote counts and updates with real-time accuracy. By utilizing microservices architecture and cloud technologies, we engineered a scalable system that could support millions of users simultaneously.