Interactive Violence Data Visualization for UNDP and Chulalongkorn University

We developed a sophisticated, interactive dashboard to visualize violence statistics in Thailand, enabling researchers and the public to explore and analyze complex data through an intuitive interface.

Our team created a comprehensive violence data visualization platform for UNDP and Chulalongkorn University's research project. The system efficiently handles complex data from Kobotoolbox CMS, provides real-time insights through interactive charts, maps, and timelines, and offers a user-friendly interface for in-depth analysis of violence statistics across Thailand.